Related
Centre Daily
John Dodson makes quick turnaround from Rizin FF win to fight at ‘BKFC: KnuckleMania 3’ on Feb. 17
John Dodson continue to stay active in his post-UFC run. Less than two weeks after picking up a win in his Rizin FF debut on New Year’s Eve, Dodson’s next assignment is already set, and it will come with Bare Knuckle FC. Dodson, a former two-time UFC title...
Centre Daily
Sean Strickland expects ‘cowardice’ from ‘Frenchie’ Nassourdine Imavov in short-notice main event
LAS VEGAS – Sean Strickland was planning a snowboarding trip when UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard called him to see if he wanted to fight Nassourdine Imavov on five days’ notice. After a brief negotiation and a pay bump, Strickland (25-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC) accepted, and he’ll now take...
Centre Daily
ONE Championship announces 16-man open weight muay-Thai grand prix for $1 million
ONE Championship has big plans for the muay Thai arm of its combat sports promotion this year. Company president and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced on Wednesday plans for a 16-man grand prix that will pay the winner $1 million U.S. All comers will be welcome, too, as the tournament will be open weight.
