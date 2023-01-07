Over the summer, eight Brookfield Central students traveled across the ocean to the glorious country of Spain. There, they visited six different cities, all with their own unique cultures and traditions: Madrid, Segovia, Toledo, Granada, Sevilla, and Barcelona. In each city, the group visited many different castles, cathedrals, and famous landmarks where they learned about the country’s rich history. They learned about famous royals all the way to how mass was run differently for the lower and upper classes. “I learned a lot about the history of Spain when it came to how each leader left their mark in the country, especially Ferdinand II and Isabella’s unification of Spain,” said Trent Reay.

