ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

City of Madison issues boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the city of Madison issued a boil water notice Tuesday. The notice affects around 3,200 customers east of Crawford Street to Rice Road as well as north and south to the city limit. Water system officials notified the...
MADISON, MS
WLBT

Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a missing Jackson woman. JPD says a body was found during a house fire on Thomas Catching Drive in December of 2022. According to JPD, the body was later identified as 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy. A...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson company pleads guilty to dumping industrial waste in Jackson’s sewer system

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson-based wastewater hauling business pled guilty today to illegally discharging industrial waste into Jackson’s sewer system. According to U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno of the US. Environmental Protection Agency, Partridge-Sibley Industrial Services admitted to supervising the transport and disposal of industrial waste from Gold Coast Commodities of Brandon to a business site in Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Retired JPD officer escapes fire but loses everything

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A retired Jackson Police officer, who served the city for nearly two decades, is now homeless after fire destroyed his residence. During his struggle to recover, he warns others about their use of extension cords and the importance of having insurance. “I heard some popping sounds,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Studio 7 Hotel Tenants Evicted Following Safety Violations Trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Extended Stay Studio 7 Hotel, located off I-55, has officially been vacated as of Tuesday following a tug-of-war legal battle between the hotel staff and the city of Jackson’s Code Enforcement Department. Officials were on the scene early in the morning, working to ensure...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Consignment store to move into former Jackson abortion clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been six months since the Pink House, formerly the state’s only abortion clinic, closed its doors. Many have questioned what would happen to the building. Well, that question is finally being answered. Luxury consignment store, Hunt The Shop will be relocating from their...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Water billing changes proposed for Jackson property owners

Charlotte city leaders and other stakeholders are gathering Tuesday for the second day of a jobs and housing summit. Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday night. Washington County D.A. says lack of public...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Gluckstadt Police Department to crack down on speeding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It may not have been the case at first, but the city of Gluckstadt’s Police force said they’ll be cracking down on speeding from here on out. Officers with the department said high speeds in the growing city are causing dangerous accidents and folks must slow down before an accident becomes fatal.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Vicksburg’s mayor prepares for first town hall meeting for 2023

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - In Vicksburg, Mayor George Flaggs is preparing to host the first Town Hall Meeting of the year for citizens. The meeting will address the city’s goals, challenges, and plans for 2023. Mayor Flaggs says he also wants to answer questions and concerns from the public.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Tuesday, January 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. On Monday evening, a Pearl Police special operations unit arrested a...
PEARL, MS
WLBT

Teen shot in the leg at apartment complex in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was shot at an apartment complex in Vicksburg on Tuesday evening. The Vicksburg Police Department says the 17-year-old was shot in the leg at the Carr Central Apartments on Cherry Street at 6:49 p.m. According to the department, the victim drove to a convenience...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

JPS Day of Service for the Homeless to observe MLK Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools is collecting food donations in preparation for a Day of Service for the homeless. Donation boxes are located at all JPS schools and offices and will be accepted from January 9th through the 13th. The food will be packed in blessing bags, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy