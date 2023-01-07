Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
City of Madison issues boil water notice
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the city of Madison issued a boil water notice Tuesday. The notice affects around 3,200 customers east of Crawford Street to Rice Road as well as north and south to the city limit. Water system officials notified the...
WLBT
Contractors say meters installed to city specifications; oppose Jackson water manager’s stop work order
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A contractor is firing back at claims that a number of water meters were improperly installed, weeks after Jackson’s third-party water manager issued a stop work order on the installation project. In December, Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin ordered Sustainability Partners to stop work on...
WLBT
Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a missing Jackson woman. JPD says a body was found during a house fire on Thomas Catching Drive in December of 2022. According to JPD, the body was later identified as 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy. A...
WLBT
Jackson company pleads guilty to dumping industrial waste in Jackson’s sewer system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson-based wastewater hauling business pled guilty today to illegally discharging industrial waste into Jackson’s sewer system. According to U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno of the US. Environmental Protection Agency, Partridge-Sibley Industrial Services admitted to supervising the transport and disposal of industrial waste from Gold Coast Commodities of Brandon to a business site in Jackson.
WLBT
Water leak creates massive sink hole in yard, damaging foundation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The water problems for south Jackson residents range from no water to in some cases, water flowing in the streets. One homeowner blames a city leak for destroying her yard and much more. The hole in the front yard of a home on Monticello Drive is...
WLBT
Retired JPD officer escapes fire but loses everything
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A retired Jackson Police officer, who served the city for nearly two decades, is now homeless after fire destroyed his residence. During his struggle to recover, he warns others about their use of extension cords and the importance of having insurance. “I heard some popping sounds,...
WLBT
Studio 7 Hotel Tenants Evicted Following Safety Violations Trial
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Extended Stay Studio 7 Hotel, located off I-55, has officially been vacated as of Tuesday following a tug-of-war legal battle between the hotel staff and the city of Jackson’s Code Enforcement Department. Officials were on the scene early in the morning, working to ensure...
WLBT
MDOT: Alternating ramp closures to begin Tuesday on I-20 in Warren County
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - There will be temporary alternating ramp closures in Warren County starting on Tuesday due to mill and overlay operations. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says each Interstate 20 ramp at Flowers/Ceres Boulevard will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The closures will last...
WLBT
Consignment store to move into former Jackson abortion clinic
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been six months since the Pink House, formerly the state’s only abortion clinic, closed its doors. Many have questioned what would happen to the building. Well, that question is finally being answered. Luxury consignment store, Hunt The Shop will be relocating from their...
WLBT
Water billing changes proposed for Jackson property owners
Charlotte city leaders and other stakeholders are gathering Tuesday for the second day of a jobs and housing summit. Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday night. Washington County D.A. says lack of public...
WLBT
Following Toni Johnson’s removal, Hinds supervisors plan to fill election commission vacancy next week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Board President Vern Gavin said supervisors will consider appointing someone to serve the remainder of former District 2 election commissioner Toni Johnson’s term as early as next week. Johnson accepted a plea deal in a sprawling embezzlement case Monday, pleading guilty to two...
WLBT
Could your home’s value determine your water bill? A proposal from Jackson’s water manager could make that a reality
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An idea floated by Jackson’s new water manager could mean no more bills based on faulty meter readings. But it also could mean paying more for water depending on how much the tax assessor says your home is worth. At a private meeting Sunday, Jackson...
WLBT
Gluckstadt Police Department to crack down on speeding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It may not have been the case at first, but the city of Gluckstadt’s Police force said they’ll be cracking down on speeding from here on out. Officers with the department said high speeds in the growing city are causing dangerous accidents and folks must slow down before an accident becomes fatal.
WLBT
Vicksburg’s mayor prepares for first town hall meeting for 2023
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - In Vicksburg, Mayor George Flaggs is preparing to host the first Town Hall Meeting of the year for citizens. The meeting will address the city’s goals, challenges, and plans for 2023. Mayor Flaggs says he also wants to answer questions and concerns from the public.
WLBT
Things To Know Tuesday, January 10
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. On Monday evening, a Pearl Police special operations unit arrested a...
WLBT
Escaped Hinds Co. inmate captured weeks after judge deems him ‘flight risk’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County inmate a judge deemed a flight risk in December has been recaptured, weeks after escaping the Raymond Detention Center. On Tuesday, Sheriff Tyree Jones announced that Tyler Charles Payne, 31 was picked up by authorities in Dallas County, Texas on Monday. He was...
WLBT
Final suspect arrested for death of teen at Crystal Springs gas station
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - The final suspect in connection to the death of a teen at a Crystal Springs gas station has been arrested. The Crystal Springs Police Department says Iceiron Barnes is in custody for being involved in the murder of 17-year-old Bashar Ali Abublla Mohamed. The incident...
WLBT
Teen shot in the leg at apartment complex in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was shot at an apartment complex in Vicksburg on Tuesday evening. The Vicksburg Police Department says the 17-year-old was shot in the leg at the Carr Central Apartments on Cherry Street at 6:49 p.m. According to the department, the victim drove to a convenience...
WLBT
JPS Day of Service for the Homeless to observe MLK Day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools is collecting food donations in preparation for a Day of Service for the homeless. Donation boxes are located at all JPS schools and offices and will be accepted from January 9th through the 13th. The food will be packed in blessing bags, and...
WLBT
18-wheeler carrying hazardous material runs off road on I-55 in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-wheeler carrying hazardous material ran off the road on Monday. The incident happened around 3 p.m. in the northbound lane of I-55 in Copiah County. Kervin Stewart with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says the driver was not injured. Want more WLBT news in your...
Comments / 0