Rotterdam, NY

Hearing regarding Rotterdam bingo hall set

By Chad Arnold
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
New BINGO hall at ViaPort Rotterdam in Rotterdam recently.

ROTTERDAM — Bingo at the ViaPort shopping mall is inching closer to reality.

The Rotterdam Town Board will hold a public hearing soon necessary to grant a handful of organizations seeking to host bingo games at the shuttered Kmart space a state required license.

The Beukendaal Temple Association of Scotia will lease 21,000 of the nearly 90,000-square-foot former retail space through March 15, 2024 in order to allow a number of local organizations to hold bingo games four nights a week. The town’s Planning Commission waived a site plan review of the project last April.

In addition to the Beukendaal Temple Association, the Cyprus Shriners, Schenectady Shrine Club and Norte-Dame Bishop Gibbons school are seeking to hold bingo games at the location in order to boost fundraising efforts.

The organizations, which used to host games at the Schenectady Bingo Palace until the facility closed and was sold amid the pandemic, must prove they face a hardship in order to obtain a proper license from the state’s Gaming Commission.

A public hearing on the matter is set to take place on Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall.

In a letter addressed to town officials, Richard Van Vorst, the potentate of the Cyprus Shriners, said revenue collected from bingo is essential to the organization, noting that the organization has an established player base.

The ViaPort bingo facility is expected to be able to accommodate more than 300 players.

“Our established player base is from Schenectady County, the new facility can hold over 300 players, there is sufficient parking, and it is easy to get to by car or bus,” Van Vorst wrote. “Our search for a new bingo facility suitable to our needs over the past two years has not identified any other such facility.”

It’s unclear when the bingo facility is scheduled to open. Representatives from the Beukendaal Temple Association did not return a request seeking comment.

Contact reporter Chad Arnold at: carnold@dailygazette.net or by calling 518-395-3120.

Categories: News, News, Rotterdam, Schenectady County

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
