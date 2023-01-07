Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Western Conference Contender Interested in Trading for Jalen McDaniels
Early Tuesday morning Shams Charania announced that there was "Increasing Interest" in Charlotte's Jalen McDaniels as a trade candidate ahead of the deadline. According to Shams his sources suggest the Phoenix Suns have interest in McDaniels as well as "Several" other teams. Jalen McDaniels is an unrestricted free agent this off-season, so Charlotte do risk losing him for nothing if they don't trade him now.
Steph Curry Reacts to Damion Lee’s Big Night vs. Warriors
Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee got his Golden State Warriors championship ring on Tuesday night with his family in attendance. While Lee did not play much in the playoffs for the Warriors last year, he had been with the organization for four seasons, appearing in 201 regular season games with Golden State.
NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs Have ‘Expressed Interest’ in Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley
As the NBA trade season continues to gain momentum, the latest rumor involving the Dallas Mavericks involves the team that tampered with Jalen Brunson’s free agency last offseason. According to a report from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Mavs have expressed interest in New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Struggling Wide Receiver to Try with Another Team
View the original article to see embedded media. Dez Fitzpatrick is getting a fresh start. Having provided the Tennessee Titans will little return on their investment in him – a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft – the wide receiver out of Louisville has signed a futures contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Futures contracts are for the upcoming season and take effect on the first day of the new league year. The 2023 league year begins at 3 p.m. (Central) on March 15.
Steph Curry Reacts to Finally Returning From Shoulder Injury
After four long weeks, Steph Curry finally returned to the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, it was in a surprising losing effort against a shorthanded Phoenix Suns team. There were moments where Curry looked like himself, but he largely struggled throughout the game. Ultimately putting up 24 points on 8/22 shooting and 5/15 three-point shooting. After the game, Curry opened up about how it felt to return from his shoulder injury.
Trae Young Ruled Out of Wednesday Night’s Game
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has been ruled out of Wednesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Young was listed as questionable with a non-Covid illness in this morning's injury report. Shortly after, the All-NBA point guard was ruled out of the game. The negative impact of losing Young...
Falcons Tyler Allgeier, Drake London Rookie Records Only ‘Starting Point’
While failing to use the term "rebuild", Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith acknowledged that his team is in a transition. Battling through salary cap struggles and setting a new identity, the transition spearheaded by Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot appears to be heading in the right direction - thanks in part to a pair of record-setting rookies in running back Tyler Allgeier and receiver Drake London.
Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record
SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA's single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It's possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.
2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invite Tracker for the NFL Draft
2023 NFL Scouting Combine invites are starting to be sent out to prospects, which means the NFL Draft is getting closer. Before the Combine is here, keep track of the players that will be in Indianapolis, Indiana, and get to know who is going to be under the microscope in March.
Three Crimson Tide Products Make the NFLPA All-Pro Team
The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) produced its first-ever All-Pro team on Wednesday. The roster consists of the very best at each position according to the players only. These 29 elites come from 17 different schools. Oklahoma, Mississippi State and Cincinnati are each represented by two players, while Alabama and Tennessee lead the way with three.
