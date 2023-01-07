Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chargers-Jaguars AFC Wild-Card Odds, Spread, Lines and Best Bet
The AFC South champion Jaguars (9-8) host the Chargers (10-7) for Saturday evening’s wild-card weekend matchup. The Chargers are slight 1.5-point road favorites and the game total is set at 47.5 points. When these two teams faced off in Week 3 in Los Angeles, Jacksonville pulled off the 38-10...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Injury Report: Wednesday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers held their first practice of the week on Wednesday after conducting a walk-through on Tuesday. Eight Chargers players appeared on the injury report, but wide receiver Mike Williams was the only one to not participate during Wednesday's session. Williams remains battling a back injury suffered in last week's 31-28 loss to the Broncos.
Patriots Coaches Selected for All-Star Game; Hints of Staff Changes?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots may be heading into their offseason earlier than they hoped. However, their coaching staff apparently takes ‘no days off.’. The Patriots and coach Bill Belichick are reportedly one of two teams selected to coach draft prospects at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, with the other chosen staff belonging to the Atlanta Falcons and head coach Arthur Smith.
Report: Ejiro Evero, Broncos Complete HC Interview
In what is the lone in-house candidate, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero completed an interview for the team's head-coaching job. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that Evero met Broncos brass Tuesday, one day after the hiring committee conducted a virtual discussion with Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh — the betting favorite as of this writing.
Three Crimson Tide Products Make the NFLPA All-Pro Team
The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) produced its first-ever All-Pro team on Wednesday. The roster consists of the very best at each position according to the players only. These 29 elites come from 17 different schools. Oklahoma, Mississippi State and Cincinnati are each represented by two players, while Alabama and Tennessee lead the way with three.
Future is Bright for Steelers Young Offensive Core
At season’s end, the oldest starters on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense were Mason Cole, their 26-year old center. Cole signed as a free agent prior to the season and replaced the underwhelming Kendrick Green at that position. Think about that for a second. The Steelers overhauled their offensive...
Cowboys’ Kellen Moore - ‘Smartest Guy in Every Room’ - Interview Request from Panthers
FRISCO - The people who work here inside The Star alongside Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore are united in at least one thought. "Kellen,'' as one admiring source put it to CowboysSI.com, "is the smartest guy in the room, in every room he's ever been in.''. And the Carolina...
Joe Gilbert set for NFL playoffs against Cowboys
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Joe Gilbert is back in the NFL Playoffs. The head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now in his fourth season with the team, will again compete in the NFC Wild Card round. First up, is the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 […]
Do Patriots Have Secret Weapon For DeAndre Hopkins Trade?
FOXBORO — Could the New England Patriots fill one of their most significant roster needs with one of the best to play the position over the past decade?. Per a Tuesday evening report from The Score, the Arizona Cardinals are expected to explore trade possibilities for five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.
What Worries Bears Fans Most About Ryan Poles’ Comments
As Bears season-ending press conferences go, this had the a real air of professionalism. It was refreshing when no one talked about collaboration or said "Have we gotten the quarterback situation completely right? No," but there were still enough things to cause concern. Attempts by Bears GM Ryan Poles Tuesday...
Colts Go In-House for Their Latest Head-Coaching Interview
The Indianapolis Colts are expected to cast a wide net in the search for their next head coach. However, it would be wise to start in-house with their own homegrown candidates. The team is sticking to that notion as they are interviewing special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone on Wednesday, according...
Struggling Wide Receiver to Try with Another Team
View the original article to see embedded media. Dez Fitzpatrick is getting a fresh start. Having provided the Tennessee Titans will little return on their investment in him – a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft – the wide receiver out of Louisville has signed a futures contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Futures contracts are for the upcoming season and take effect on the first day of the new league year. The 2023 league year begins at 3 p.m. (Central) on March 15.
Bills Moves: Micah Hyde & Jamison Crowder to Return?
It speaks volumes about the depth of the Buffalo Bills that they have experienced such a successful season while enduring the sort of injury issues and general beyond-their-control drama that makes Sean McDermott a leading candidate for NFL Coach of the Year. Having said that, reinforcements may be coming to...
Cowboys Concern About Brady’s 7-0? ‘No!’ Say Leaders
FRISCO - What the Dallas Cowboys' defensive leaders are now saying about legendary quarterback Tom Brady and his intimidating 7-0 lifetime record vs. "America's Team'' is technically true. Said safety Jayron Kearse, getting cute with the calendar: “It’s 2023. He ain’t beat us this year. That’s all we’re worried about.”...
Amazon & Google’s NFL Deals Are a Digital Goldmine
If there is any doubt as to why tech companies like Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Free Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report are willing to shell out billions of dollars for the right to broadcast NFL games, the 2022 ratings results should address them. The NFL accounted for...
Joe Burrow Praises Home Monday Night Football Crowd
CINCINNATI — The pregame environment last Monday night against Buffalo was untouchable. Just ask Joe Burrow. “I know the fans will come out, ready to go. That atmosphere on that Monday night game that we didn't, unfortunately, end up playing,” Burrow said on Wednesday. “That was the best atmosphere pregame I've ever been a part of. So we're gonna need that again on Sunday.”
Dave Lapham Offers Less Than Ideal Injury Update About Bengals Guard Alex Cappa
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn't sound optimistic about Alex Cappa playing in Sunday's playoff opener against the Ravens. The 27-year-old suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter of Cincinnati's Week 18 win over Baltimore and didn't return to the game. "We'll see. It'll be tough...
Three Free Agents Steelers Must Re-Sign
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have eight unrestricted free agents on defense and will need to bring at least a few from that list back in 2023. But atop the candidates sit three players who's return means the Steelers avoid any setbacks in trying to take this group to the next level.
