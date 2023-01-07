ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Chargers-Jaguars AFC Wild-Card Odds, Spread, Lines and Best Bet

The AFC South champion Jaguars (9-8) host the Chargers (10-7) for Saturday evening’s wild-card weekend matchup. The Chargers are slight 1.5-point road favorites and the game total is set at 47.5 points. When these two teams faced off in Week 3 in Los Angeles, Jacksonville pulled off the 38-10...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Injury Report: Wednesday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers held their first practice of the week on Wednesday after conducting a walk-through on Tuesday. Eight Chargers players appeared on the injury report, but wide receiver Mike Williams was the only one to not participate during Wednesday's session. Williams remains battling a back injury suffered in last week's 31-28 loss to the Broncos.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Patriots Coaches Selected for All-Star Game; Hints of Staff Changes?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots may be heading into their offseason earlier than they hoped. However, their coaching staff apparently takes ‘no days off.’. The Patriots and coach Bill Belichick are reportedly one of two teams selected to coach draft prospects at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, with the other chosen staff belonging to the Atlanta Falcons and head coach Arthur Smith.
PARADISE, NV
Centre Daily

Report: Ejiro Evero, Broncos Complete HC Interview

In what is the lone in-house candidate, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero completed an interview for the team's head-coaching job. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that Evero met Broncos brass Tuesday, one day after the hiring committee conducted a virtual discussion with Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh — the betting favorite as of this writing.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Three Crimson Tide Products Make the NFLPA All-Pro Team

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) produced its first-ever All-Pro team on Wednesday. The roster consists of the very best at each position according to the players only. These 29 elites come from 17 different schools. Oklahoma, Mississippi State and Cincinnati are each represented by two players, while Alabama and Tennessee lead the way with three.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Centre Daily

Future is Bright for Steelers Young Offensive Core

At season’s end, the oldest starters on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense were Mason Cole, their 26-year old center. Cole signed as a free agent prior to the season and replaced the underwhelming Kendrick Green at that position. Think about that for a second. The Steelers overhauled their offensive...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WETM 18 News

Joe Gilbert set for NFL playoffs against Cowboys

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Joe Gilbert is back in the NFL Playoffs. The head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now in his fourth season with the team, will again compete in the NFC Wild Card round. First up, is the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 […]
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

Do Patriots Have Secret Weapon For DeAndre Hopkins Trade?

FOXBORO — Could the New England Patriots fill one of their most significant roster needs with one of the best to play the position over the past decade?. Per a Tuesday evening report from The Score, the Arizona Cardinals are expected to explore trade possibilities for five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.
NEW ENGLAND, ND
Centre Daily

What Worries Bears Fans Most About Ryan Poles’ Comments

As Bears season-ending press conferences go, this had the a real air of professionalism. It was refreshing when no one talked about collaboration or said "Have we gotten the quarterback situation completely right? No," but there were still enough things to cause concern. Attempts by Bears GM Ryan Poles Tuesday...
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Colts Go In-House for Their Latest Head-Coaching Interview

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to cast a wide net in the search for their next head coach. However, it would be wise to start in-house with their own homegrown candidates. The team is sticking to that notion as they are interviewing special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone on Wednesday, according...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Struggling Wide Receiver to Try with Another Team

View the original article to see embedded media. Dez Fitzpatrick is getting a fresh start. Having provided the Tennessee Titans will little return on their investment in him – a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft – the wide receiver out of Louisville has signed a futures contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Futures contracts are for the upcoming season and take effect on the first day of the new league year. The 2023 league year begins at 3 p.m. (Central) on March 15.
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Bills Moves: Micah Hyde & Jamison Crowder to Return?

It speaks volumes about the depth of the Buffalo Bills that they have experienced such a successful season while enduring the sort of injury issues and general beyond-their-control drama that makes Sean McDermott a leading candidate for NFL Coach of the Year. Having said that, reinforcements may be coming to...
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

Cowboys Concern About Brady’s 7-0? ‘No!’ Say Leaders

FRISCO - What the Dallas Cowboys' defensive leaders are now saying about legendary quarterback Tom Brady and his intimidating 7-0 lifetime record vs. "America's Team'' is technically true. Said safety Jayron Kearse, getting cute with the calendar: “It’s 2023. He ain’t beat us this year. That’s all we’re worried about.”...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Amazon & Google’s NFL Deals Are a Digital Goldmine

If there is any doubt as to why tech companies like Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Free Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report are willing to shell out billions of dollars for the right to broadcast NFL games, the 2022 ratings results should address them. The NFL accounted for...
Centre Daily

Joe Burrow Praises Home Monday Night Football Crowd

CINCINNATI — The pregame environment last Monday night against Buffalo was untouchable. Just ask Joe Burrow. “I know the fans will come out, ready to go. That atmosphere on that Monday night game that we didn't, unfortunately, end up playing,” Burrow said on Wednesday. “That was the best atmosphere pregame I've ever been a part of. So we're gonna need that again on Sunday.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Three Free Agents Steelers Must Re-Sign

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have eight unrestricted free agents on defense and will need to bring at least a few from that list back in 2023. But atop the candidates sit three players who's return means the Steelers avoid any setbacks in trying to take this group to the next level.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy