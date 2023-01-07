Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily
Future is Bright for Steelers Young Offensive Core
At season’s end, the oldest starters on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense were Mason Cole, their 26-year old center. Cole signed as a free agent prior to the season and replaced the underwhelming Kendrick Green at that position. Think about that for a second. The Steelers overhauled their offensive...
Centre Daily
What are the Needs on the Browns Defense?
The Cleveland Browns are currently interviewing defensive coordinator candidates, but regardless of who gets the job, the needs and decisions on that side of the ball remain the same. There are five decisions that will need to be addressed over the course of the offseason. The first is obviously the...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Centre Daily
Big Surprise Among Bears Three All-Rookie Players
It might be one of the big surprises of postseason honors. Bears rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn made Pro Football Focus' All-Rookie team. The Bears landed three players on the team, and two probably surprised no one. Left tackle Braxton Jones and safety Jaquan Brisker both made it after being starters from Day 1.
Centre Daily
Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Injury Report: Wednesday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers held their first practice of the week on Wednesday after conducting a walk-through on Tuesday. Eight Chargers players appeared on the injury report, but wide receiver Mike Williams was the only one to not participate during Wednesday's session. Williams remains battling a back injury suffered in last week's 31-28 loss to the Broncos.
Centre Daily
Three Crimson Tide Products Make the NFLPA All-Pro Team
The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) produced its first-ever All-Pro team on Wednesday. The roster consists of the very best at each position according to the players only. These 29 elites come from 17 different schools. Oklahoma, Mississippi State and Cincinnati are each represented by two players, while Alabama and Tennessee lead the way with three.
Centre Daily
Report: Ejiro Evero, Broncos Complete HC Interview
In what is the lone in-house candidate, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero completed an interview for the team's head-coaching job. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that Evero met Broncos brass Tuesday, one day after the hiring committee conducted a virtual discussion with Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh — the betting favorite as of this writing.
Centre Daily
Recruits react to Florida State hiring Patrick Surtain Sr. as its next DBs coach
The Seminoles capped off their pursuit to replace Marcus Woodson by bringing in Patrick Surtain Sr. as the program's next defensive backs coach/defensive passing game coordinator on Tuesday night. Surtain Sr. spent the 2022 season as a defensive assistant for the Miami Dolphins. Prior to that, he spent nine years...
Centre Daily
Rob Gronkowski On Joe Burrow: ‘Will Decimate Baltimore Defense’; Can Read Defenses ‘Just Like Tom Brady’
CINCINNATI — NFL legend Rob Gronkowski appeared on Up & Adams this week and heaped praise on Joe Burrow. The Ravens just signed Roquan Smith to a massive new contract, but that doesn't matter to Gronk. "He's gonna decimate the Baltimore Ravens defense," Gronkowski said to Kay Adams. "The...
Centre Daily
Chargers-Jaguars AFC Wild-Card Odds, Spread, Lines and Best Bet
The AFC South champion Jaguars (9-8) host the Chargers (10-7) for Saturday evening’s wild-card weekend matchup. The Chargers are slight 1.5-point road favorites and the game total is set at 47.5 points. When these two teams faced off in Week 3 in Los Angeles, Jacksonville pulled off the 38-10...
Centre Daily
Do Patriots Have Secret Weapon For DeAndre Hopkins Trade?
FOXBORO — Could the New England Patriots fill one of their most significant roster needs with one of the best to play the position over the past decade?. Per a Tuesday evening report from The Score, the Arizona Cardinals are expected to explore trade possibilities for five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.
Centre Daily
Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Raheem Morris
The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
Joe Gilbert set for NFL playoffs against Cowboys
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Joe Gilbert is back in the NFL Playoffs. The head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now in his fourth season with the team, will again compete in the NFC Wild Card round. First up, is the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 […]
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Zaire Barnes, Linebacker, Western Michigan Broncos
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Giants Keeping Calm Ahead of Big Playoff Date with Vikings. By Patricia Traina Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Concern About Brady’s 7-0? ‘No!’ Say Leaders
FRISCO - What the Dallas Cowboys' defensive leaders are now saying about legendary quarterback Tom Brady and his intimidating 7-0 lifetime record vs. "America's Team'' is technically true. Said safety Jayron Kearse, getting cute with the calendar: “It’s 2023. He ain’t beat us this year. That’s all we’re worried about.”...
Centre Daily
Bills Moves: Micah Hyde & Jamison Crowder to Return?
It speaks volumes about the depth of the Buffalo Bills that they have experienced such a successful season while enduring the sort of injury issues and general beyond-their-control drama that makes Sean McDermott a leading candidate for NFL Coach of the Year. Having said that, reinforcements may be coming to...
Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record
SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA's single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It's possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.
Centre Daily
Joe Burrow and Bengals Carrying Regular Season Momentum Into Playoffs: ‘Still A Lot of Room To Improve’
The Bengals beat the Ravens on Sunday to finish the season 12-4 and AFC North champions for a second consecutive season. Cincinnati finished the season on an eight-game winning streak to secure their division title and spot in the postseason. "These guys have worked their tails off to be in...
Comments / 0