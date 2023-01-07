ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska looks to solve No. 3 Purdue's defense

No. 3 Purdue will play its first game since dropping from the top of the national rankings when it hosts Nebraska on Friday night in a Big Ten Conference game in West Lafayette, Ind. The Boilermakers (15-1, 4-1) spent four weeks at No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
After rocky first half, Illinois cleans up to down Nebraska

Terrence Shannon Jr. notched 25 points and 11 rebounds on Tuesday night to lead Illinois to its second straight Big Ten Conference win, a 76-50 decision over Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb. Shannon scored 17 points in a first half marked by sloppy play and constant fouling by both teams. He...
LINCOLN, NE
Illinois looks to build on positive momentum against Nebraska

The roller-coaster ride that has been Illinois basketball trended in a positive direction Saturday with its first Big Ten Conference win of the season, a 79-69 home victory over then-No. 14 Wisconsin. The Fighting Illini will try to keep that momentum going Tuesday night when they travel to Lincoln, Neb.,...
LINCOLN, NE

