ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily

Steph Curry Reacts to Damion Lee’s Big Night vs. Warriors

Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee got his Golden State Warriors championship ring on Tuesday night with his family in attendance. While Lee did not play much in the playoffs for the Warriors last year, he had been with the organization for four seasons, appearing in 201 regular season games with Golden State.
PHOENIX, AZ
Centre Daily

Western Conference Contender Interested in Trading for Jalen McDaniels

Early Tuesday morning Shams Charania announced that there was "Increasing Interest" in Charlotte's Jalen McDaniels as a trade candidate ahead of the deadline. According to Shams his sources suggest the Phoenix Suns have interest in McDaniels as well as "Several" other teams. Jalen McDaniels is an unrestricted free agent this off-season, so Charlotte do risk losing him for nothing if they don't trade him now.
CHARLOTTE, NC
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA's single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It's possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Centre Daily

Lakers: Former LA Guard To Pursue Career as NBA Referee

It looks like Smush Parker's got a new job. The longtime NBA guard is probably best remembered (certainly in these parts) for his time spent starting in the backcourt next to Kobe Bryant for your Los Angeles Lakers, during the wilderness years in between Bryant's two dynastic eras. Per Bleacher...
Centre Daily

Report: Ejiro Evero, Broncos Complete HC Interview

In what is the lone in-house candidate, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero completed an interview for the team's head-coaching job. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that Evero met Broncos brass Tuesday, one day after the hiring committee conducted a virtual discussion with Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh — the betting favorite as of this writing.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Joe Burrow Praises Home Monday Night Football Crowd

CINCINNATI — The pregame environment last Monday night against Buffalo was untouchable. Just ask Joe Burrow. “I know the fans will come out, ready to go. That atmosphere on that Monday night game that we didn't, unfortunately, end up playing,” Burrow said on Wednesday. “That was the best atmosphere pregame I've ever been a part of. So we're gonna need that again on Sunday.”
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy