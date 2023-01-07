Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this monthKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Flying out of Chicago today? US flights grounded this morning due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
You can't pay cash in the Portillo's drive-thru starting Jan. 16thJennifer GeerChicago, IL
IRS tax changes means more cash for most Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Related
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily
Steph Curry Reacts to Damion Lee’s Big Night vs. Warriors
Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee got his Golden State Warriors championship ring on Tuesday night with his family in attendance. While Lee did not play much in the playoffs for the Warriors last year, he had been with the organization for four seasons, appearing in 201 regular season games with Golden State.
Centre Daily
Western Conference Contender Interested in Trading for Jalen McDaniels
Early Tuesday morning Shams Charania announced that there was "Increasing Interest" in Charlotte's Jalen McDaniels as a trade candidate ahead of the deadline. According to Shams his sources suggest the Phoenix Suns have interest in McDaniels as well as "Several" other teams. Jalen McDaniels is an unrestricted free agent this off-season, so Charlotte do risk losing him for nothing if they don't trade him now.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Centre Daily
NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs Have ‘Expressed Interest’ in Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley
As the NBA trade season continues to gain momentum, the latest rumor involving the Dallas Mavericks involves the team that tampered with Jalen Brunson’s free agency last offseason. According to a report from HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Mavs have expressed interest in New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley.
Vikings have new round to prove themselves in playoff game vs. Giants
The Minnesota Vikings’ season has been defined by dramatic wins and skeptics saying they weren’t as good as a 13-4
Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record
SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA's single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It's possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.
Centre Daily
Lakers: Former LA Guard To Pursue Career as NBA Referee
It looks like Smush Parker's got a new job. The longtime NBA guard is probably best remembered (certainly in these parts) for his time spent starting in the backcourt next to Kobe Bryant for your Los Angeles Lakers, during the wilderness years in between Bryant's two dynastic eras. Per Bleacher...
Centre Daily
Report: Ejiro Evero, Broncos Complete HC Interview
In what is the lone in-house candidate, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero completed an interview for the team's head-coaching job. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that Evero met Broncos brass Tuesday, one day after the hiring committee conducted a virtual discussion with Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh — the betting favorite as of this writing.
Centre Daily
Joe Burrow Praises Home Monday Night Football Crowd
CINCINNATI — The pregame environment last Monday night against Buffalo was untouchable. Just ask Joe Burrow. “I know the fans will come out, ready to go. That atmosphere on that Monday night game that we didn't, unfortunately, end up playing,” Burrow said on Wednesday. “That was the best atmosphere pregame I've ever been a part of. So we're gonna need that again on Sunday.”
Comments / 0