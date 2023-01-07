ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Sale ‘executed’ for Allentown State Hospital to City Center Investment Corp.

The former Allentown State Hospital property on the Allentown-Bethlehem border has taken a big step toward its reuse. The Pennsylvania Department of General Services is awaiting final signatures from state officials on an agreement of sale signed in late December by Lehigh Valley developer City Center Investment Corp., a department spokesman said Wednesday.
ALLENTOWN, PA
317 apartments proposed in complex spanning Allentown, Bethlehem

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon at city hall. The proposal would be called Hanover Apartments and would be split-zoned between the cities of Allentown and Bethlehem. The plan calls for four, four- and five-story apartment buildings with 317 total units.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Atiyeh's Bethlehem property touted as site of future LV Steam charter school

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Developer Abe Atiyeh's Bethlehem property on Center Street has a new proposed use: a charter school. Signs at the southeast corner of Center Street and Dewberry Avenue promote the "Lehigh Valley STEAM Academy Charter School." Many schools promote the STEM curriculum: science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Riverside Drive rail issue: A ‘public’ crossing on ‘private’ road

A chorus of angry truck horns at the blocked rail crossing along Riverside Drive in Bethlehem blare at the cars blocking the crossing. It’s unlikely, however, that the railroad engineer astride twin 3,000-horse-power diesels can hear their rage, let alone move without a green signal allowing him to clear the intersection.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Cactus Blue Mexican relocating soon outside Emmaus. Here’s the opening date.

A popular Mexican eatery will be reopening once again, but at a new location. Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant on Dec. 31 closed after nearly two decades at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem. The eatery has since relocated to 4030 Chestnut St. just outside Emmaus in Upper Milford Township. A grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 31.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Route 611 to be closed through the summer at Northampton County border

A little more than a month after a rockslide closed Route 611 near the Northampton County border, PennDOT announced more bad news for affected drivers. Heavy rains led to the rockslide Dec. 6 along Route 611 in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area of Monroe County. The busy road has been closed since then between the Northampton County line and Oak Street in Delaware Water Gap borough.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Leck Waste Services Acquires Berks County Hauling Company

Leck Waste Services, a Pennsylvania based solid & liquid waste hauling and recycling company of commercial, industrial, and residential customers, has announced the acquisition of Johns Sanitation Inc., a Fleetwood Pennsylvania based solid waste hauling company. With this acquisition, Leck Waste Services will increase its solid waste collection division by adding 5,000 waste customers in Berks County Pennsylvania.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
9 people displaced after 2-alarm blaze damages 2 Allentown homes (PHOTOS)

Nine people were displaced after a house fire reached two alarms early Wednesday in Allentown and spread to an adjoining home, fire officials said. Allentown firefighters were called a little after 4 a.m. for the blaze in the 1500 block of Walnut Street at a duplex on the corner of Walnut and 16th streets, and the fire hit two alarms by 4:30 a.m., city fire department Capt. John Christopher told lehighvalleylive.com.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Local priests prepare for Rectory, Set, Cook! II

Last year’s fund-raiser brought in $170,000 to fight hunger. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Yes, that’s Father Joseph Pisaneschi putting savory stuffing into homemade ravioli. And there’s Father Gerald Gurka carefully swirling a lattice of chocolate syrup over his freshly made, “high-octane” Grasshopper Pie....
SCRANTON, PA
Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center names new executive director

After a months-long search, the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center has tapped a longtime state LGBTQ+ community leader as its new executive director. Ashley L. Coleman on Monday was formally introduced at a community event hosted by Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown. The center’s Board of Directors unanimously voted to appoint her to the position.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Pa. Senate honors Lehigh County firefighters killed in house fire

The two Lehigh County firefighters who died after becoming trapped in a house fire Dec. 7 were recognized Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Senate. The Senate adopted resolutions honoring fallen New Tripoli firefighters Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber. They were sponsored by state Sen. Jarrett Coleman, the freshman Republican sworn-in Jan. 3 to a four-year term representing Lehigh and Bucks county communities.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Turn Hole Tunnel: Visiting an Abandoned Railroad Tunnel in Jim Thorpe, PA

I love exploring abandoned places in PA, and one of my favorites to check out is Turn Hole Tunnel in Lehigh Gorge State Park. Turn Hole Tunnel is an abandoned railroad tunnel that sits just outside of the quaint downtown of Jim Thorpe, PA, and within the aforementioned state park. It is hidden from view and doesn’t appear on the park map, but since it’s only steps from a parking area, it’s easy to find if you know where to look.
JIM THORPE, PA
