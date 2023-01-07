Read full article on original website
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Sale ‘executed’ for Allentown State Hospital to City Center Investment Corp.
The former Allentown State Hospital property on the Allentown-Bethlehem border has taken a big step toward its reuse. The Pennsylvania Department of General Services is awaiting final signatures from state officials on an agreement of sale signed in late December by Lehigh Valley developer City Center Investment Corp., a department spokesman said Wednesday.
WFMZ-TV Online
317 apartments proposed in complex spanning Allentown, Bethlehem
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon at city hall. The proposal would be called Hanover Apartments and would be split-zoned between the cities of Allentown and Bethlehem. The plan calls for four, four- and five-story apartment buildings with 317 total units.
Sale of 3 Bethlehem churches and parking lot could be back on, church leader says
The Bethlehem Parking Authority won’t exercise eminent domain to seize a church parking lot, a decision that could clear the way for the sale of the parking lot and three Lutheran churches in Bethlehem. In a letter sent to St. John’s Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church, a copy of which...
WFMZ-TV Online
Atiyeh's Bethlehem property touted as site of future LV Steam charter school
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Developer Abe Atiyeh's Bethlehem property on Center Street has a new proposed use: a charter school. Signs at the southeast corner of Center Street and Dewberry Avenue promote the "Lehigh Valley STEAM Academy Charter School." Many schools promote the STEM curriculum: science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The...
Palmer planners withhold recommendation for digital billboard proposed near Rt. 33
The developer behind a mix of proposals at 1492 Van Buren Rd, including 500 apartments, two warehouses and most recently a truck stop, was denied a recommendation Tuesday to build a 51-foot digital billboard facing Route 33. The Palmer Township Planning Board said that although billboard was permitted under the...
lvpnews.com
Riverside Drive rail issue: A ‘public’ crossing on ‘private’ road
A chorus of angry truck horns at the blocked rail crossing along Riverside Drive in Bethlehem blare at the cars blocking the crossing. It’s unlikely, however, that the railroad engineer astride twin 3,000-horse-power diesels can hear their rage, let alone move without a green signal allowing him to clear the intersection.
Popular Shopping Center in Plumstead Township to be Reopened This Spring
After months of reconstruction and updates, a shopping center in Bucks County will soon be reopened to local shoppers. Jeff Werner wrote about the center of the Doylestown Patch. The Cross Keys Place Shopping Center of Plumstead Township will be reopening sometime this spring. After months of closures for updates...
Cactus Blue Mexican relocating soon outside Emmaus. Here’s the opening date.
A popular Mexican eatery will be reopening once again, but at a new location. Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant on Dec. 31 closed after nearly two decades at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem. The eatery has since relocated to 4030 Chestnut St. just outside Emmaus in Upper Milford Township. A grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 31.
Route 611 to be closed through the summer at Northampton County border
A little more than a month after a rockslide closed Route 611 near the Northampton County border, PennDOT announced more bad news for affected drivers. Heavy rains led to the rockslide Dec. 6 along Route 611 in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area of Monroe County. The busy road has been closed since then between the Northampton County line and Oak Street in Delaware Water Gap borough.
Doylestown Resident Remembered for His Contributions to Local Historical and Political Organizations
A Bucks County resident is being remembered for his hard work in his community and his very exciting back story, in and out of the area. David Scott Laustsen, Esq., a longtime resident of Doylestown, passed away on Jan. 6. He is remembered for his life story, which began in Racine, Wisconsin.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Leck Waste Services Acquires Berks County Hauling Company
Leck Waste Services, a Pennsylvania based solid & liquid waste hauling and recycling company of commercial, industrial, and residential customers, has announced the acquisition of Johns Sanitation Inc., a Fleetwood Pennsylvania based solid waste hauling company. With this acquisition, Leck Waste Services will increase its solid waste collection division by adding 5,000 waste customers in Berks County Pennsylvania.
9 people displaced after 2-alarm blaze damages 2 Allentown homes (PHOTOS)
Nine people were displaced after a house fire reached two alarms early Wednesday in Allentown and spread to an adjoining home, fire officials said. Allentown firefighters were called a little after 4 a.m. for the blaze in the 1500 block of Walnut Street at a duplex on the corner of Walnut and 16th streets, and the fire hit two alarms by 4:30 a.m., city fire department Capt. John Christopher told lehighvalleylive.com.
Longstanding Bucks County Bookshop Temporarily Closes Its Doors For Renovations, Updates to Store
The longstanding store is undergoing renovations before their full reopening. One of Bucks County’s most popular bookshops has announced their temporary closure so they can update their long-standing store. Farley’s Bookshop, located at 44 South Main Street in New Hope, has been one of the most popular shops in...
Among 486 Craft Breweries in Pennsylvania, One in Montgomery County Is Cited as a Standout
The Keystone, a statewide news publication, poured over craft breweries across the state, seeking the best of the best. Its list of superior producers numbered only eight, and only one of them is in Montgomery County. Robin Shreeves provided details.
N.J. community helped this woman rebuild after a flood destroyed her business
It takes a village. Just ask Rebecca Votto, owner of Chirp Workshop in Flemington. The day after Christmas, Votto learned that pipes burst in the Fulper Road building she leased and her business, Chirp Workshop, was significantly damaged.
Local priests prepare for Rectory, Set, Cook! II
Last year’s fund-raiser brought in $170,000 to fight hunger. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Yes, that’s Father Joseph Pisaneschi putting savory stuffing into homemade ravioli. And there’s Father Gerald Gurka carefully swirling a lattice of chocolate syrup over his freshly made, “high-octane” Grasshopper Pie....
Rescuers working to free worker trapped in trench collapse
Allentown and Lehigh County rescue personnel were working Wednesday afternoon to free a man trapped by a trench collapse in the city. It was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Wayne Street, an alley to the rear of the address for the call in the 1500 block of West Gordon Street, Allentown Fire Department Capt. John Christopher said.
Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center names new executive director
After a months-long search, the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center has tapped a longtime state LGBTQ+ community leader as its new executive director. Ashley L. Coleman on Monday was formally introduced at a community event hosted by Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown. The center’s Board of Directors unanimously voted to appoint her to the position.
Pa. Senate honors Lehigh County firefighters killed in house fire
The two Lehigh County firefighters who died after becoming trapped in a house fire Dec. 7 were recognized Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Senate. The Senate adopted resolutions honoring fallen New Tripoli firefighters Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber. They were sponsored by state Sen. Jarrett Coleman, the freshman Republican sworn-in Jan. 3 to a four-year term representing Lehigh and Bucks county communities.
uncoveringpa.com
Turn Hole Tunnel: Visiting an Abandoned Railroad Tunnel in Jim Thorpe, PA
I love exploring abandoned places in PA, and one of my favorites to check out is Turn Hole Tunnel in Lehigh Gorge State Park. Turn Hole Tunnel is an abandoned railroad tunnel that sits just outside of the quaint downtown of Jim Thorpe, PA, and within the aforementioned state park. It is hidden from view and doesn’t appear on the park map, but since it’s only steps from a parking area, it’s easy to find if you know where to look.
