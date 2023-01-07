Read full article on original website
St. Louis American
Travis Cummings makes anchor debut on KSDK
Travis Cummings made his TV anchor debut filling in on New Year’s Eve. Cummings is a multi-skilled journalist at 5 On Your Side. He joined the 5 On Your Side team in December 2021 from WRCB in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he worked for two years as a reporter and fill-in anchor. During his time at WRCB he was nominated twice for “Best TV Media Personality for Black Excellence Chattanooga” through Chattanooga Business Elite.
wutc.org
TEDxChattanooga: Andrew Meador On Birds And Biomimicry
We begin with one of the voices from the recent TEDxChattanooga. The latest series of talks by community speakers - independently organized under the TED program’s global initiative of “ideas worth spreading” - took place in November at Common House in downtown Chattanooga. Here’s Andrew Meador -...
WTVC
Pickleball courts coming to 3 locations in Chattanooga this spring
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — You could say Chattanoogans will soon find themselves in a recreational pickle this spring. The city's Parks & Outdoors Department says it's capitalizing on the nationwide pickleball craze by creating courts at 3 locations around Chattanooga: One in East Brainerd, one in Lookout Valley, and one in Hixson.
Charleston Tex - Mex at La Cabanas
When you think of the Charleston inside the state of Tennessee, Tex - Mex is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. In fact, you may have thought about the Charleston Calhoun Historical Society's annual Cowpea Festival that is generally promoted by the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce.
mymix1041.com
Daddy-Daughter Night Out in Cleveland
We were joined on Mix Mornings by Mary Beth with Chick-Fil-A, along with Tiffany from Cleveland Coffee Company and Pete and Joyce Vandergriff to talk about the upcoming Daddy-Daughter Night Out in Cleveland. The Daddy-Daughter Night Out will feature several vendors, along with story-telling and Unity Dance Troupe performances. Join...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Ranked The Fourth Friendliest City In The United States
A recent report by the research website Study Finds has ranked Chattanooga as the fourth friendliest city in the United States. Researchers collected the most common recommendations from ten expert websites looking for cities that best combine hospitality and warmth from the locals to make them a great place to visit and to live.
WTVC
Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
chattanoogacw.com
Despite opposition, 'micro home' project approved for downtown Chattanooga site
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Planning Commission approved a micro home project downtown Monday, despite concerns from neighbors. Developer Rashad Jennings says he's looking to build 46 micro homes on more than 8 acres of land on Garner Road at Tunnel Boulevard. That site is currently undeveloped. Each...
Government Technology
Chattanooga, Tenn., Police Apply for $1.6M in Tech Grants
(TNS) — The Chattanooga Police Department plans to apply for a more than $1.6 million grant from the state, which would come from a pot of funding Gov. Bill Lee recently established to curtail violent crime and strengthen public safety in Tennessee. The Chattanooga City Council will vote on...
mymix1041.com
Incredible Game Winning Shot from Waterville Elementary School – Cleveland, TN
Cleveland, TN – — Check out this amazing game-winning shot by Jaxon Fields from last night’s game atWaterville Community Elementary School. This shot secured a victory for Waterville over Charleston Elementary School. This video was shared with us by Rodney and Jessica Fields. Mix 104.1’s Steve Hartline...
What can ‘smart intersections’ do for a city? Chattanooga aims to find out.
Photo by John Matychuk on UnsplashSensors can help make an intersection more knowable. Here's how a network of them could help a Tennessee city.
wutc.org
The Area Boom In Freestanding Emergency Departments
Chattanooga and Hamilton County serve as a regional hub for health care. Now, what are known as freestanding emergency departments - freestanding ER’s - are on the rise in this area. Elizabeth Fite is examining this trend as health care reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Patriots Head Basketball Coach Randy Evans Doing Big Things For Homeschoolers
You may not have heard of the Chattanooga Patriots or their head coach Randy Evans who also pulls double duty as the Athletic Director of the organization, but he's doing some big things with this year's group to put this homeschool program on the Chattanooga map. Randy Evans is a...
ballparkdigest.com
Development announced for new Lookouts ballpark area
A new 300-unit housing complex is being planned near a Chattanooga Lookouts (Double-A; Southern League) ballpark, within the special tax district set up to help fund the new facility. The plan would create a 470-acre special tax district surrounding the eight-acre ballpark location, which is part of a 141-acre Wheland...
Largest Ever Grant Award for Rural Broadband Expansion in Tennessee History
Surrounded by elected officials and electric workers, Gov. Bill Lee unveiled the largest grant award for rural broadband expansion in the history of the state of Tennessee Monday morning. United Communications, and our partners Middle Tennessee Electric and Duck River Electric, we’re going to be investing almost $100 million in...
Iconic Georgia BBQ restaurant known for ‘Pig Hill of Fame’ will stay open after all
ELLIJAY, Ga. — Two months after it announced its closure, an iconic barbecue restaurant in North Georgia will stay open after all. Poole’s BBQ confirmed on Facebook Thursday that someone purchased the restaurant. The new owners said they will keep similar hours and the same recipes, including a customer favorite: coleslaw.
The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.
WDEF
Cleveland cuts ribbon on downtown affordable housing
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland is undergoing some major renovations to its historic downtown, including new affordable housing for the community. In partnership with the city council and outside developers, Cleveland Mayor Kevin Brooks is prepared to see his city take some of its older properties and transform them into something new.
thunder1320.com
SCHOOL CLOSING ALERT: Monday, Jan. 9
SCHOOL PATROL PRESENTED BY SPRING STREET MARKET, 801 S. SPRING STREET MANCHESTER, TN. Coffee County Raider Academy has been impacted from a water main break. The school is asking that students who have a ride to be picked up as soon as possible. Buses will still run at normal time...
WDEF
Ken Smith moves to Hamilton County Commission
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Ken Smith is switching from the City Council to the County Commission. On Wednesday, the Commission unanimously approved him taking over the seat vacated by Greg Martin. Martin has moved to the state legislature. Smith has served a term as the Chairman of the city council.
