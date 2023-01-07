ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

St. Louis American

Travis Cummings makes anchor debut on KSDK

Travis Cummings made his TV anchor debut filling in on New Year’s Eve. Cummings is a multi-skilled journalist at 5 On Your Side. He joined the 5 On Your Side team in December 2021 from WRCB in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he worked for two years as a reporter and fill-in anchor. During his time at WRCB he was nominated twice for “Best TV Media Personality for Black Excellence Chattanooga” through Chattanooga Business Elite.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

TEDxChattanooga: Andrew Meador On Birds And Biomimicry

We begin with one of the voices from the recent TEDxChattanooga. The latest series of talks by community speakers - independently organized under the TED program’s global initiative of “ideas worth spreading” - took place in November at Common House in downtown Chattanooga. Here’s Andrew Meador -...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Pickleball courts coming to 3 locations in Chattanooga this spring

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — You could say Chattanoogans will soon find themselves in a recreational pickle this spring. The city's Parks & Outdoors Department says it's capitalizing on the nationwide pickleball craze by creating courts at 3 locations around Chattanooga: One in East Brainerd, one in Lookout Valley, and one in Hixson.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Source

Charleston Tex - Mex at La Cabanas

When you think of the Charleston inside the state of Tennessee, Tex - Mex is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. In fact, you may have thought about the Charleston Calhoun Historical Society's annual Cowpea Festival that is generally promoted by the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce.
CHARLESTON, TN
mymix1041.com

Daddy-Daughter Night Out in Cleveland

We were joined on Mix Mornings by Mary Beth with Chick-Fil-A, along with Tiffany from Cleveland Coffee Company and Pete and Joyce Vandergriff to talk about the upcoming Daddy-Daughter Night Out in Cleveland. The Daddy-Daughter Night Out will feature several vendors, along with story-telling and Unity Dance Troupe performances. Join...
CLEVELAND, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Ranked The Fourth Friendliest City In The United States

A recent report by the research website Study Finds has ranked Chattanooga as the fourth friendliest city in the United States. Researchers collected the most common recommendations from ten expert websites looking for cities that best combine hospitality and warmth from the locals to make them a great place to visit and to live.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Boater escapes burning vessel in Chattanooga Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A boater managed to escape his burning vessel unharmed and swim to safety Monday afternoon in Chattanooga. A post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened near Raider Lane, at about 1:30 p.m. CFD says arriving firefighters found the burning boat on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Government Technology

Chattanooga, Tenn., Police Apply for $1.6M in Tech Grants

(TNS) — The Chattanooga Police Department plans to apply for a more than $1.6 million grant from the state, which would come from a pot of funding Gov. Bill Lee recently established to curtail violent crime and strengthen public safety in Tennessee. The Chattanooga City Council will vote on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

The Area Boom In Freestanding Emergency Departments

Chattanooga and Hamilton County serve as a regional hub for health care. Now, what are known as freestanding emergency departments - freestanding ER’s - are on the rise in this area. Elizabeth Fite is examining this trend as health care reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
ballparkdigest.com

Development announced for new Lookouts ballpark area

A new 300-unit housing complex is being planned near a Chattanooga Lookouts (Double-A; Southern League) ballpark, within the special tax district set up to help fund the new facility. The plan would create a 470-acre special tax district surrounding the eight-acre ballpark location, which is part of a 141-acre Wheland...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Cleveland cuts ribbon on downtown affordable housing

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland is undergoing some major renovations to its historic downtown, including new affordable housing for the community. In partnership with the city council and outside developers, Cleveland Mayor Kevin Brooks is prepared to see his city take some of its older properties and transform them into something new.
CLEVELAND, TN
thunder1320.com

SCHOOL CLOSING ALERT: Monday, Jan. 9

SCHOOL PATROL PRESENTED BY SPRING STREET MARKET, 801 S. SPRING STREET MANCHESTER, TN. Coffee County Raider Academy has been impacted from a water main break. The school is asking that students who have a ride to be picked up as soon as possible. Buses will still run at normal time...
MANCHESTER, TN
WDEF

Ken Smith moves to Hamilton County Commission

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Ken Smith is switching from the City Council to the County Commission. On Wednesday, the Commission unanimously approved him taking over the seat vacated by Greg Martin. Martin has moved to the state legislature. Smith has served a term as the Chairman of the city council.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

