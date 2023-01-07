Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Salad and Go Hits the Jackpot with First Location in Las Vegas
The new store will mark the start of rapid brand expansion across the state of Nevada
Universal Studios Announces Massive Expansion Coming To Las Vegas, Texas With Two Very Different Concepts
Universal Parks and Resorts are expanding and building two brand new locations.
news3lv.com
Neon Feast's Al Mancini talks updates to old favorites in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's Wednesday, and that means Neon Feast's Al Mancini joins us to talk about the latest in the Las Vegas culinary world. This week, he takes a look at a couple of old favorites that are getting updates. He also talks about two popular chefs...
Las Vegas Is Home To One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table compiled a list of the 20 best steakhouses in America.
news3lv.com
Rosa Mexicano Restaurant to open first location on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new Mexican restaurant is making its way to the Las Vegas Strip as it gears up to open its first valley location later this year. Rosa Mexicano Restaurants announced Wednesday that they will be opening their first location at the Miracle Mile Shops inside Planet Hollywood.
news3lv.com
Year-round horror experience by Universal Parks coming to AREA15
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a spooky year-round attraction to Las Vegas following the success of its annual Halloween Horror Nights. The park made the announcement on Wednesday, saying it plans to bring the permanent entertainment experience to AREA15 as the location continues to grow its popularity.
news3lv.com
Inside look at Nipton, Calif. transformation into Circus Town, USA
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Not only is the circus in town—the circus is the town. About an hour southwest of Las Vegas, just across the Nevada-California state line, lies the small town of Nipton, Calif. The town currently has a population of about 20 residents and only 10...
news3lv.com
Longtime Las Vegas attorney Kirk Hendrick named Nevada Gaming Control Board chair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Longtime Las Vegas attorney Kirk Hendrick has been tapped to serve as chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Gov. Joe Lombardo announced his appointment of Hendrick to serve on the regulatory body. He will take over from former chairman J. Brin Gibson, who resigned at the end of November.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas One Of The Best Cities To Get Healthy And Stay Healthy
Was your New Year’s resolution the same as it is every year – to be more active, to exercise, to lose weight? Well let’s make it happen this year!. According to a study by WalletHub, it shouldn’t be that hard, since Las Vegas ranked among the best cities for an active lifestyle. We’re lucky to have the great weather we have, and the open spaces we have.
Las Vegas student collapses in bathroom after PE
The senior high school student, Jordan Brister, attended Amplus Academy, a public charter school. Amplus Academy posted information on Brister's death on the school's Facebook page on Sunday.
Las Vegas's Frankensons Pizzeria Saw Business Skyrocket Thanks to a Food Critic TikToker
Whether we want to admit it or not, TikTok is an almighty app, one that houses users whose undeniable influence can make or break a business. Thankfully, said influencers often use their powers for good, lifting up small businesses when they need it most. Article continues below advertisement. See, Las...
nevadabusiness.com
NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas’ 10-Year Run of Rent Growth Is Over
LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows a 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada’s apartment market has ended. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by CoStar, shows Southern Nevada apartment rents declining by...
8newsnow.com
Cause of death revealed for Las Vegas teen who died during athletic event
The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday. Cause of death revealed for Las Vegas teen who died …. The cause of death has been revealed for the teen who died during an athletic event in south Las Vegas Thursday.
news3lv.com
Nevadans rush to Primm for lotto tickets as Mega Millions jackpot eclipses $1 billion
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevadans are heading to the state line hoping to strike it rich with a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. It has a cash option of nearly $577 million. Lines were pretty much nonexistent on Tuesday morning at the lotto store in Primm, with only a few braving the cold in the early hours.
Las Vegas gentlemen’s club sues rapper Blueface after alleged shooting
A Las Vegas gentlemen's club has filed a lawsuit against rapper Blueface after a shooting resulted in the closure of their business, documents reviewed by 8 News Now indicate.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $6.4M jackpot at Strip property
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local won big on the Strip over the weekend. According to the Flamingo on Sunday, the guest, identified as Thomas Zanot from Las Vegas, hit a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot worth $6,443,401. According to Caesars Entertainment, Zanot had been playing Pai Gow...
news3lv.com
Recruitment for Las Vegas Fire and Rescue's Explorer Program a success
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Fire and Rescue's latest recruitment was a huge success. On Tuesday, they announced a total of 153 young men and women attended their Explorer Program. If you are between the ages of 15.5 and 25 and are interested in joining, Las Vegas...
Fox5 KVVU
Guest hits $200K jackpot on video poker machine at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property spent the first weekend of 2023 by hitting a massive jackpot. According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner hit a jackpot of $200,000 on a video poker machine at Caesars Palace Las Vegas on Saturday. The company...
Solar array outside Las Vegas damaged in ‘act of terror’ will be operational this week
A large solar array outside of Las Vegas, taken offline in what police called an act of terror last week, was expected to be fully operational this week, a spokesperson said.
news3lv.com
New report suggests end of 10 years of rent growth in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada has come to an end, according to a new report. The Nevada State Apartment Association, or NVSAA, says the report shows apartment rents declined by 1% through the end of 2022's fourth quarter, compared to one year earlier.
