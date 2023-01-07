ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Rosa Mexicano Restaurant to open first location on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new Mexican restaurant is making its way to the Las Vegas Strip as it gears up to open its first valley location later this year. Rosa Mexicano Restaurants announced Wednesday that they will be opening their first location at the Miracle Mile Shops inside Planet Hollywood.
Year-round horror experience by Universal Parks coming to AREA15

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a spooky year-round attraction to Las Vegas following the success of its annual Halloween Horror Nights. The park made the announcement on Wednesday, saying it plans to bring the permanent entertainment experience to AREA15 as the location continues to grow its popularity.
Las Vegas One Of The Best Cities To Get Healthy And Stay Healthy

Was your New Year’s resolution the same as it is every year – to be more active, to exercise, to lose weight? Well let’s make it happen this year!. According to a study by WalletHub, it shouldn’t be that hard, since Las Vegas ranked among the best cities for an active lifestyle. We’re lucky to have the great weather we have, and the open spaces we have.
NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas’ 10-Year Run of Rent Growth Is Over

LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows a 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada’s apartment market has ended. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by CoStar, shows Southern Nevada apartment rents declining by...
Las Vegas local hits $6.4M jackpot at Strip property

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local won big on the Strip over the weekend. According to the Flamingo on Sunday, the guest, identified as Thomas Zanot from Las Vegas, hit a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot worth $6,443,401. According to Caesars Entertainment, Zanot had been playing Pai Gow...
New report suggests end of 10 years of rent growth in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada has come to an end, according to a new report. The Nevada State Apartment Association, or NVSAA, says the report shows apartment rents declined by 1% through the end of 2022's fourth quarter, compared to one year earlier.
