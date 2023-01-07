Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's SummitTed RiversLee's Summit, MO
Related
Police ID 18-year-old woman killed outside Independence hotel
Police have identified the 18-year-old woman who died in a shooting Saturday outside Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence.
Second person dies from crash following KCK police chase
The crash was caused when a KCK carjacking suspect ran a red light and struck another vehicle in Kansas City, Missouri.
Raytown police investigating shooting that injured woman at QuikTrip
Police in Raytown are investigating a shooting that injured a woman at Quiktrip on Tuesday afternoon.
Family relieved after suspect charged in 2020 Kansas City, Kansas man’s killing
From the time of Chris Ingram's murder in 2020, his family has been pushing for justice.
KCPD investigating homicide near E. 77th Terrace
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to TMC Lakewood in regards to a shooting. A shooting victim arrived to the hospital by private vehicle. The victim was declared dead at the hospital. Officers determined the shooting happened on the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace. Anyone with information is asked […]
KCTV 5
Second victim dies in Sunday morning double homicide shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman has died from her injuries after being shot early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said officers were called to a house in the 2000 block of E. 73rd Street for a shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Tony Battles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers is making the public aware of a man wanted for a violation of sex offender registration. Tony Battles, a 55-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, is wanted on a warrant out of Platte County for the violation. He is described as a Black...
KCPD investigating fatal shooting near 1600 block of E. 77th
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace.
Kansas City councilman threatened by man with gun over Facebook Live
A man walking around Kansas City, Missouri was threatening Kansas City Councilmember Brandon Ellington on Facebook Live while carrying a rifle.
Family reacts after charges filed in KCK teen’s 2014 killing
Deleisha Kelley was known as Dee Dee, her body was found in Kansas City, Missouri in the area of 24th and Monroe near an abandoned building on Dec. 21, 2014.
lstribune.net
Afternoon Shooting in Raytown
Raytown, MO – On Tuesday, January 10th at 12:11 PM, Raytown Police received a call from an adult female stating she was shot at QuikTrip, 9323 E 350 Highway. Officers arrived locating the adult female with apparent gunshot wounds; she was transported to a local area hospital. No one...
KMBC.com
Independence police: Water is eating away at police headquarters
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri, Police Department says it's time to build a new police headquarters, they say the old building is not safe. The request comes after a months-long KMBC 9 News investigation into hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime pay for work at the current building.
gladstonedispatch.com
Gladstone police seek suspect
GLADSTONE — Gladstone police seek the public’s help in identifying a suspect that allegedly fled on foot from a traffic crash that involved a stolen vehicle. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Jan. 4 at the intersection of Northeast 66th Street and North Holmes Street. The vehicle, a black 2009 Mercury sedan, left inoperable at the scene, was later identified as stolen in a carjacking in Kansas City.
kjluradio.com
Kansas City-area man arrested after fleeing from Sedalia police
A Kansas City-area man is arrested after fleeing from officers in Pettis County. The Sedalia Police Department says officers were investigating a theft from Woods Supermarket on Friday, when they spotted three suspects near 13th and Marvin. One of the suspects fled on foot. A K9 officer was brought in...
KMBC.com
Excelsior Springs kidnapping and rape: Everything we know and don't know about the case
NOTE: Details in this story may be considered graphic to some. The details read like a horrible true crime podcast — a woman showed up at an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, home pleading for help. She said she'd been taken from Kansas City, held in a small room in a basement, bound, beaten, and raped. Police said she showed "obvious signs" of trauma. She said there were other victims.
KC teenager charged in Northeast Middle School stabbing remains in custody
A Kansas City teenager charged with first-degree murder for the deadly stabbing of Manny Guzman inside Northeast Middle School remains in jail.
northwestmoinfo.com
Platte City Woman Arrested on Four Driving Charges Monday in Platte County
Troopers report the arrest of a Platte City woman Monday evening in Platte County on four driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 52-year-old Michelle R. Denning around 5:03 Monday night on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated, unsafe stopping, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device, and not having valid insurance.
Multiple KCK police chases end in serious injury in one year
Over the last year, six KCK police department chases have ended in serious injury. Sunday someone was killed and two others were hospitalized.
Deadly Raytown apartment fire started in living room chair
Raytown fire inspectors say the deadly fire at Bowen Tower was likely caused by careless smoking and starting in a living room chair.
Man found dead Tuesday in Olathe creek near Mur-Len Road, Somerset Terrace
A man's body was found Tuesday afternoon in an Olathe creek located near Mur-Len Road and Somerset Terrace.
Comments / 0