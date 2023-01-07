ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kris Jenner And Former Bodyguard Granted 13 Month Extension After They Fail To Settle Sexual Harassment Case

By Radar Staff
 4 days ago
Kris Jenner was sued for sexual assault in January 2022 after she was accused of groping her former bodyguard. One year later, the pair have still been unable to agree to a settlement, forcing a judge to grant them another 13 months to sort out the sticky legal situation.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her ex-security guard Marc McWilliams now have until February 14, 2024, to hammer out the details, with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Armen Tamzarian warning them that he expects "arbitration to be done by then."

As Radar previously reported, McWilliams accused Jenner of grabbing his butt, exposing herself to him, massaging his neck and shoulders without his consent and making "lewd suggestive, sexual, [and] racist" remarks to him while he was under her employment from 2017 to 2019.

One particularly wild incident allegedly occurred in October 2017 after the famed momager reportedly asked him to sit in the passenger seat of her Bentley and began making flirtatious comments to him.

"Without warning, Jenner placed her right hand on the inside upper left thigh and groin area of McWilliams in a manner that was overtly sexually offensive," McWilliams' lawyer Sean Novak in the court filing.

"McWilliams was shocked and offended by the uninvited and overtly sexual contact by Jenner and attempted to shift away from her groping," the statement continued. "As he moved his body away from the offensive sexual contact, Jenner's right hand come into contact with McWilliams' inner groin and genital area."

The ex bodyguard also stated that when he finally complained about the inappropriate behavior he'd been allegedly subjected to, he was fired from the job. He is now seeking $3 million in the bombshell lawsuit.

Despite the shocking claims, Jenner and her legal team have denied all accusations of unprofessional conduct. Her lawyer also noted that the 67-year-old claimed McWilliams had never even gone "into the home" itself and was eventually let go for being caught asleep during work hours.

"His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts. Kris never acted inappropriately toward him," Jenner's attorney Marty Singer said at the time. "The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job."

DailyMail was first to report the new hearing dates for McWilliams' lawsuit again Jenner.

Comments / 45

Fellow American
3d ago

Um don't they have cameras rolling for their show.?...couldn't they just check the footage??? ....So I don't see a reason for an extension ...And in all fairness, Kris does like to drink. Plus, she's pretty flirtatious in nature, so I'm siding with the fact that this is true..Sorry Kris ...just pay the man!

Reply
12
True Voice
3d ago

seems to be bias happening here, even as being a female I say that...why keep dragging it out? I would have jer pay all his attorney bills, emotionally distress, time missed from work, everything!! good for this man to stans up and someone finally standing against them!!

Reply
10
Tom Ahee
3d ago

wasn't that whole Kardashian Jenner clan supposed to leave with Kanye to the planet Zoltan with general Aldo on the Orville? 😱👽🤖🐵

Reply(2)
7
RadarOnline

