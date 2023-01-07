Basketball: Stillwater boys settle for tourney split; girls cruise past Blaine

The Stillwater boys basketball team finished with a 1-1 record in the Granite City Classic on Dec. 29-30 in St. Cloud.

The Ponies opened with a 64-60 overtime victory over St. Cloud Tech on Day 1 of the event at St. Cloud State University, but fell to Rogers 71-63 the following day at St. John’s University.

Max Shikenjanski poured in 37 points to lead the Ponies (2-0 SEC, 6-3) in the victory over Tech (3-4). Lake de Jongh followed with seven points for Stillwater, which outscored the Tigers 10-6 in overtime.

The Ponies limited Tameron Ferguson to 22 points, which is about eight below his season scoring average.

• After starting the season with three straight losses, Rogers reeled off its fourth straight victory against the Ponies on Dec. 30.

Stillwater 23 31 10 — 64

St. Cloud Tech 26 28 6 — 60

Stillwater (pts): Brett Hilde 4, Henry Zollar 4, Brady Benning 3, Joe Hoheisel 4, Joe Fredkove 2, Lake de Jongh 7, Tyler Wiese 3 and Max Shikenjanski 37.

St. Cloud Tech: Jalyn Simmons 6, Tameron Ferguson 22, Warsame Mahat 9, Spencer Swenson 3, Giordan Easley 12 and Amarr Boyongo 2.

Girls basketball

At Oak Park Heights, Amy Thompson delivered 22 points to lead four Ponies in double figures as Stillwater dispatched Blaine 72-42 in a nonconference girls basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30 at Stillwater Area High School.

It was the first game for the Ponies (3-1 SEC, 7-1) since suffering their first and only loss of the season at White Bear Lake on Dec. 16.

Liana Buckhalton contributed 17 points for Stillwater, which also received 12 points from Peyton Shaffer and 11 from Annika Peper.

Sadie Dominick led the Bengals (6-2) with 11 points.

Blaine 42

Stillwater 72

Blaine (pts): Jade Bryant 6, Abbey Pelkey 2, Sophie Tieden 4, Molly Garber 9, Sadie Dominick 11, Mara Holle 2 and Marina LaFreniere 8.

Stillwater: Liana Buckhalton 17, Annika Peper 11, Peyton Shaffer 12, Amy Thompson 22, Elise Dieterle 6 and Lexi Karlen 4.