Highland, IN

NJ.com

Girls basketball: Highland squeezes by Clearview

Breelynn Leary buried eight shots and finished with 20 points to lead Highland to a 40-39 win over Clearview in Blackwood. Dacia Mack tallied 13 points while London Sutton chipped in with seven points for Highland (7-3), which has won four of its last five games. Emma Steidle led Clearview...
HIGHLAND, IN
