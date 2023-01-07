Breelynn Leary buried eight shots and finished with 20 points to lead Highland to a 40-39 win over Clearview in Blackwood. Dacia Mack tallied 13 points while London Sutton chipped in with seven points for Highland (7-3), which has won four of its last five games. Emma Steidle led Clearview...

HIGHLAND, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO