Read full article on original website
Related
Three girls bowling thoughts/highlights after Week 5 on the lanes
After essentially a week off for the holidays, here are three thoughts after Week 5 of action. Don’t forget to report scores to njschoolsports.com in a timely manner. 1) Warren Hills takes control of Skyland: Throughout the season, there are always key matchups that help decide who wins a division or a conference and two does. Last Thursday, Warren Hills met Phillipsburg at Warren Lanes and came out with a 5-2 (2,550-2,424) victory. Warren Hills won Game 1 (729-676) and Game 2 (773-693) and improved to 5-0 on the year. Phillipsburg is averaging more pins per match than Warren Hills, but loss put it at 4-1. Warren Hills used a balanced effort to take down the Stateliners. Landry Johnson (470 series, Quinn Johnson (459) Lillie Johnson (436), and Faith Oranye (433) all bowled performed well. The two teams are scheduled to meet again on Jan. 31.
Boys basketball: Harper drops 27 to lead No. 3 Don Bosco Prep over Hackensack
Dylan Harper made three 3-pointers and went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line, finishing with a game-high 27 points to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a one-sided victory at home over Hackensack, 81-36. Noah Barnett added 17 points for Don Bosco Prep (10-1), which...
Girls basketball: Peretti posts huge double-double as Hammonton defeats Holy Spirit
Emma Peretti posted an incredible double-double with 29 points and 24 rebounds with five blocks as well as Hammonton defeated Holy Spirit 63-42 in Hammonton. Shamaya Simola also posted 11 rebounds, five assists and eight steals with Giada Palmieri tallying 13 points, four rebounds and four assists. Hammonton (6-6) held...
Girls basketball: Wildwood Cath. bounces back from 1st loss to stop Atlantic Christian
Kaci Mikulski tallied 15 points to help lift Wildwood Catholic to a 57-30 win over Atlantic Christian in Egg Harbor Township. Carly Murphy tallied 13 points while Lily King chipped in with 11 for Wildwood Catholic (11-1), which suffered its first loss of the season on Monday to Mainland. Keyna...
Boys fencing notebook for Jan. 11: Ridge stays red hot
Newark Academy lost talent from last season at sabre but remains near the top of the state because of its returners elsewhere – specifically epee.
Stacking Ws: Where do N.J.’s wrestlers stand in the chase for the century mark?
We created a career win list last week that we plan to update throughout the season, and with another week in the books, it’s time to provide another update. There are now a handful of grapplers at the century mark and nearly a dozen more who can surpass it in the very near future.
Wrestlers of the Week for Week 4: Best performances to start 2023
2023 is officially well underway now and that means we’re getting a good sample size at the team and individual level of who the contenders are. There have been county champs crowned, dual meet tournament champs crowned and both team and individual upsets all over.
PHOTOS: Raritan at No. 8 St. John Vianney wrestling, Jan. 11, 2023
State Group 2 champion Raritan faced off against eighth-ranked St. John Vianney in a matchup of Shore Conference powers. Below check out highlights of another big match in the Shore.
No. 2 Bergen Catholic survives scare from No. 9 Paramus Catholic in final bout
A match that began with five missing starters for Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, and two injury defaults for No. 9 Paramus Catholic turned out to be one of the best we may see all year. The injuries and absences you could say canceled each other...
Coldwater wrestling splits I-8 quad; falls to Western, downs Pennfield via tiebreak
JACKSON, MI. — The Coldwater Cardinal wrestling team traveled to Parma Western High School on Wednesday for Interstate 8 quad meet grappling action. Coldwater battled hard against some good competition, earning a solid split on the night after falling to Western by the score of 72-11 and edging out Pennfield via a tiebreaker. Before...
Timber Creek over Clearview - Boys basketball recap
Bryan Warren led the way for Timber Creek with 20 points as it defeated Clearview 59-44 in Mullica Hill. Mahdee McNair also had 10 points. Timber Creek (6-4) held a 42-16 lead at the half after a 23-5 run in the second quarter and held on despite being outscored 28-17 in the second half by Clearview.
Girls basketball: Highland squeezes by Clearview
Breelynn Leary buried eight shots and finished with 20 points to lead Highland to a 40-39 win over Clearview in Blackwood. Dacia Mack tallied 13 points while London Sutton chipped in with seven points for Highland (7-3), which has won four of its last five games. Emma Steidle led Clearview...
Morris Hills over Mendham - Wrestling recap
Matt Leslie’s win by pin at 175 proved to make Morris Hills unbeatable in a 44-25 victory on the road over Mendham. Leslie’s victory was the 11th bout of the match and it put Morris Hills (6-3) up, 38-22, with three matches to go. Jack Suchanek at 190...
West Deptford pulls out a convincing win over Audubon - Girls basketball recap
Led by the scoring efforts of Isabella DeCaesar and Janie Cross, West Deptford defeated Audubon 41-23 in Audubon. DeCaesar poured in a team-high 13 points, while Cross added 10 points. West Deptford (4-7) held a three-point lead at halftime but expanded its lead to 17 after an 18-4 run in the third quarter.
North Arlington over Bergen Charter - Boys basketball recap
Jesse Calfayan and Kyle Villani put in 15 points apiece as North Arlington won, 65-46, over Bergen Charter in Hackensack. Vincent Richard added 14 points for North Arlington (3-7), which started the game with a 19-6 run and never looked back. Bergen Charter is now 2-8. The N.J. High School...
Medford Tech over Willingboro - Boys basketball recap
Tre Powell led three players in double figures with a game-high 25 points as Medford Tech extended its winning streak to four with a 79-60 win over Willingboro in Medford. Prince Okonkwo and Nesta Rice each added 19 points for Medford Tech, which built a 44-22 lead at the half and went on to raises its record to 7-3.
Williamstown over Deptford - Boys basketball recap
Landon Eaton scored 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds as Williamstown held off Deptford 64-59 for a much-needed win in Williamstown. Cristian Mazzamuto added 13 points and seven boards and Owen Denton also scored 13 for Williamstown, which snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 4-7. Sammy Sanford...
Pitman over Schalick - Boys basketball recap
Nate Campisi recorded a game-high 16 points while Stephen Devanney added 12 more as Pitman won, 52-40, over Schalick in Pittsgrove. Pitman (5-5) trailed 11-9 in the first quarter but recovered to build a 21-15 lead at halftime. Levi Freeney-Childers led Schalick (1-9) with 11 points while Nylan Sutton put...
Boys Basketball: Clock error overshadows Robbinsville’s OT win
A clock error is overshadowing Robbinsville’s 76-71 overtime win over Marlboro, in Trenton. As first reported by Shore Sports Network, the Robbinsville clock operator put five minutes on the clock for overtime. Per NJSIAA rules, overtime is a four-minute period. When reached by text on Wednesday night, Robbinsville athletic...
Girls Basketball: Statewide and conference stat leaders through Jan. 10
The 2022-23 season has almost hit the one-month mark. The season continues to roll along as teams are in the heart of the conference and division schedules. The next few weeks will be busy as county tournaments will start soon. Below are the top stat leaders in points, rebounds, assists,...
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0