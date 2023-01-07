ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three girls bowling thoughts/highlights after Week 5 on the lanes

After essentially a week off for the holidays, here are three thoughts after Week 5 of action. Don’t forget to report scores to njschoolsports.com in a timely manner. 1) Warren Hills takes control of Skyland: Throughout the season, there are always key matchups that help decide who wins a division or a conference and two does. Last Thursday, Warren Hills met Phillipsburg at Warren Lanes and came out with a 5-2 (2,550-2,424) victory. Warren Hills won Game 1 (729-676) and Game 2 (773-693) and improved to 5-0 on the year. Phillipsburg is averaging more pins per match than Warren Hills, but loss put it at 4-1. Warren Hills used a balanced effort to take down the Stateliners. Landry Johnson (470 series, Quinn Johnson (459) Lillie Johnson (436), and Faith Oranye (433) all bowled performed well. The two teams are scheduled to meet again on Jan. 31.
Wrestlers of the Week for Week 4: Best performances to start 2023

2023 is officially well underway now and that means we’re getting a good sample size at the team and individual level of who the contenders are. There have been county champs crowned, dual meet tournament champs crowned and both team and individual upsets all over.
Timber Creek over Clearview - Boys basketball recap

Bryan Warren led the way for Timber Creek with 20 points as it defeated Clearview 59-44 in Mullica Hill. Mahdee McNair also had 10 points. Timber Creek (6-4) held a 42-16 lead at the half after a 23-5 run in the second quarter and held on despite being outscored 28-17 in the second half by Clearview.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
Girls basketball: Highland squeezes by Clearview

Breelynn Leary buried eight shots and finished with 20 points to lead Highland to a 40-39 win over Clearview in Blackwood. Dacia Mack tallied 13 points while London Sutton chipped in with seven points for Highland (7-3), which has won four of its last five games. Emma Steidle led Clearview...
HIGHLAND, IN
Morris Hills over Mendham - Wrestling recap

Matt Leslie’s win by pin at 175 proved to make Morris Hills unbeatable in a 44-25 victory on the road over Mendham. Leslie’s victory was the 11th bout of the match and it put Morris Hills (6-3) up, 38-22, with three matches to go. Jack Suchanek at 190...
MENDHAM, NJ
Medford Tech over Willingboro - Boys basketball recap

Tre Powell led three players in double figures with a game-high 25 points as Medford Tech extended its winning streak to four with a 79-60 win over Willingboro in Medford. Prince Okonkwo and Nesta Rice each added 19 points for Medford Tech, which built a 44-22 lead at the half and went on to raises its record to 7-3.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
Williamstown over Deptford - Boys basketball recap

Landon Eaton scored 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds as Williamstown held off Deptford 64-59 for a much-needed win in Williamstown. Cristian Mazzamuto added 13 points and seven boards and Owen Denton also scored 13 for Williamstown, which snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 4-7. Sammy Sanford...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
Pitman over Schalick - Boys basketball recap

Nate Campisi recorded a game-high 16 points while Stephen Devanney added 12 more as Pitman won, 52-40, over Schalick in Pittsgrove. Pitman (5-5) trailed 11-9 in the first quarter but recovered to build a 21-15 lead at halftime. Levi Freeney-Childers led Schalick (1-9) with 11 points while Nylan Sutton put...
PITMAN, NJ
Boys Basketball: Clock error overshadows Robbinsville’s OT win

A clock error is overshadowing Robbinsville’s 76-71 overtime win over Marlboro, in Trenton. As first reported by Shore Sports Network, the Robbinsville clock operator put five minutes on the clock for overtime. Per NJSIAA rules, overtime is a four-minute period. When reached by text on Wednesday night, Robbinsville athletic...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Girls Basketball: Statewide and conference stat leaders through Jan. 10

The 2022-23 season has almost hit the one-month mark. The season continues to roll along as teams are in the heart of the conference and division schedules. The next few weeks will be busy as county tournaments will start soon. Below are the top stat leaders in points, rebounds, assists,...
