Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mendham takes down Mount Olive - Girls basketball recap
Sophia Keoskey recorded 12 points to help pace Mendham’s offense en route to a 34-25 victory over Mount Olive in Mendham. Halle Ferrara and Alexa Kupka each scored 10 points for Mendham (3-5), who broke a three-game losing skid. With Mendham holding a 21-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter, a 13-6 run helped them fend off a tough challenge from Mount Olive (4-5).
The Starting Five: Players of the Week in every boys basketball conference, Jan. 11
The calendar has flipped to January and the New Jersey high school boys basketball season is already close to its midpoint. Players throughout the state have turned in stellar performances and action is only going to get better as teams gear up for the postseason. Each week, the NJ Advance...
Boys basketball: Colonia blows past Piscataway
Anthony Gooden finished with 23 points, two assists and two rebounds to lead to Colonia to a 60-46 victory over Piscataway in Colonia. Jaeden Jones added 15 points and five assists for Colonia (10-1). Jonathan Carman led Piscataway with 20 points, while Naim Mouzon added 11 points in the loss.
Girls Basketball: 26 NJ players selected as McDonald’s All-American nominees
Two of the top players in the state, who are also two of the top players in the country, headline a list of 26 players from New Jersey selected as nominees for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game. Paul VI’s Hannah Hidalgo and St. John Vianney’s Zoe Brooks are among...
The NJ.com Top 50 is BACK! Countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 3 of 5)
New Jersey’s 2022 high school football season is in the rearview mirror, and our all-state and all-group teams were picked by our high school staff last month. Now, let’s turn our attention to recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
N.J. native Jay Williams gets Twitter blowback after angling for Big East coaching job
New Jersey native Jay Williams is angling for a Big East coaching job, and not everyone likes the look. With Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing on the hot seat as his team has lost 27 straight Big East regular-season games, Williams tweeted, “So people keep asking me so I will answer ... Georgetown Basketball has always been a dream job.”
Rutgers QB signee Ajani Sheppard will enroll early, arrive in Piscataway this month
Rutgers’ quarterback room will get a shot in the arm from somewhere other than the transfer portal this spring. Greg Schiano made a splash in November by flipping Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) three-star (ESPN) quarterback Ajani Sheppard from the Old Dominion Big Blue, which originally earned Sheppard’s pledge on June 27.
Stacking Ws: Where do N.J.’s wrestlers stand in the chase for the century mark?
We created a career win list last week that we plan to update throughout the season, and with another week in the books, it’s time to provide another update. There are now a handful of grapplers at the century mark and nearly a dozen more who can surpass it in the very near future.
Ohio Caesars promo code: Get $1,500 back if your first bet loses on January 11 NBA games
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Online sports betting is live in Ohio and our Caesars promo code NJBONUS1BET will let all new bettors get up to $1,500 back...
Deadline approaches for annual Young Playwrights Competition for high school students in NJ
Young creative minds in New Jersey have a chance to let their voices be heard as the Theater Project is now accepting submissions from high school students for its 21st annual Young Playwrights Competition, where winners will receive a cash prize and see their work performed by professional actors at the Zoom awards ceremony this spring.
N.J. weather: For snow fans, long wait continues for winter’s first accumulating flakes
For New Jersey snow fans, snow plow operators and hardware stores, it’s been a long, quiet winter with no major snowstorms — and, in many areas, no snow at all. Even though we’re already a third of the way through January, a quick look outside tells the story of what the weather statistics are showing: No snow on the ground.
Gas leaks close N.J. middle school until at least next week
Old Bridge Township School District officials closed the Carl Sandburg Middle School Friday after a series of underground gas leaks were discovered in the building, the superintendent said. Classes for students at Carl SandburgMiddle School — which serves approximately 980 students in grades 6 through 8 — have been cancelled...
Here’s what Jets could do if they don’t fire Mike LaFleur
Eyes are on the New York Jets coaching staff after a six-game losing streak closed out the season. Specifically, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is in the hot seat. But despite the dismal finish and the disappointing development of Zach Wilson, LaFleur’s job could be safe. UPDATE 12:23 p.m: CBS...
N.J. whale death mystery may not lead to mighty wind | Editorial
Whale watching is offered off of New Jersey’s Atlantic coast, but it’s a smaller part of our tourism than, say, New England. Maybe that’s because many of the whales you can watch are dead. You don’t need to go out in a charter boat to see them. They’re washed up on the beach and, almost freakishly, attracting crowds.
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. deli. Another 9 tickets worth at least $10K.
The Mega Million ticket worth $1 million bought in New Jersey for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at a deli in Ocean County. The Mega Millions second-prize ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at 88 West Deli on Route 88 in Brick, the New Jersey Lottery said Wednesday.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Route 9 crosswalk
A 34-year-old man visiting from Guyana was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning while using a crosswalk at an intersection in Freehold Township, according to authorities. Police responded to a report of a crash around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Route 9 southbound and Schibanoff Lane in...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M was sold at N.J. deli. Jackpot hits $1.1B
The $1 million Mega Millions ticket bought in New Jersey for Friday’s drawing was sold at a deli in Morris County. The lucky winner purchased the ticket at In & Out Deli on Route 46 in Ledgewood, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. The ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball.
Massive 2-day air show returning to N.J. military base in May
A massive two-day air show and open house at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst that has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors to the New Jersey military base is returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. The Air and Space Open House — “Power in the Pines”...
Sweeney: N.J.’s mushrooming offshore wind industry is a boon for jobs and the climate | Opinion
New Jersey is capitalizing on offshore wind to generate offshore jobs. This is exemplified by last month’s agreement by Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind to purchase mammoth steel monopiles manufactured by EEW at its Paulsboro plant as the foundations for the scores of wind turbines it will be anchoring to the ocean floor off of Atlantic City.
Hey, New York: Stop claiming New Jersey restaurants as your own! | Opinion
New York City residents know New Jersey food is good. But the Big Apple — and its food writers — need a lesson in geography, because some people clearly don’t know their own borders. The most recent example: National food site Eater.com last week compiled a list...
