Piscataway Township, NJ

Mendham takes down Mount Olive - Girls basketball recap

Sophia Keoskey recorded 12 points to help pace Mendham’s offense en route to a 34-25 victory over Mount Olive in Mendham. Halle Ferrara and Alexa Kupka each scored 10 points for Mendham (3-5), who broke a three-game losing skid. With Mendham holding a 21-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter, a 13-6 run helped them fend off a tough challenge from Mount Olive (4-5).
MENDHAM, NJ
Boys basketball: Colonia blows past Piscataway

Anthony Gooden finished with 23 points, two assists and two rebounds to lead to Colonia to a 60-46 victory over Piscataway in Colonia. Jaeden Jones added 15 points and five assists for Colonia (10-1). Jonathan Carman led Piscataway with 20 points, while Naim Mouzon added 11 points in the loss.
COLONIA, NJ
The NJ.com Top 50 is BACK! Countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 3 of 5)

New Jersey’s 2022 high school football season is in the rearview mirror, and our all-state and all-group teams were picked by our high school staff last month. Now, let’s turn our attention to recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Gas leaks close N.J. middle school until at least next week

Old Bridge Township School District officials closed the Carl Sandburg Middle School Friday after a series of underground gas leaks were discovered in the building, the superintendent said. Classes for students at Carl SandburgMiddle School — which serves approximately 980 students in grades 6 through 8 — have been cancelled...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Here’s what Jets could do if they don’t fire Mike LaFleur

Eyes are on the New York Jets coaching staff after a six-game losing streak closed out the season. Specifically, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is in the hot seat. But despite the dismal finish and the disappointing development of Zach Wilson, LaFleur’s job could be safe. UPDATE 12:23 p.m: CBS...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Route 9 crosswalk

A 34-year-old man visiting from Guyana was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning while using a crosswalk at an intersection in Freehold Township, according to authorities. Police responded to a report of a crash around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Route 9 southbound and Schibanoff Lane in...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Massive 2-day air show returning to N.J. military base in May

A massive two-day air show and open house at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst that has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors to the New Jersey military base is returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. The Air and Space Open House — “Power in the Pines”...
