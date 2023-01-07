ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lopatcong, NJ

Travel Maven

The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend Getaway

Winter can be the perfect time for a cozy weekend getaway. While New Jersey has a reputation for being densely populated, those of us who live here know that the Garden State is actually filled with hundreds of charming small towns. Keep reading to learn more about the best town in New Jersey to head to during the colder months.
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
Daily Voice

'Was That An Earthquake?' North Jersey Asks

"What was that?" was the question that rumbled through a large swath of North Jersey and into New York State early Wednesday afternoon.Mine blasting? A sonic boom? Seneca guns?Unconfirmed reports of an earthquake or "seismic-like event" stretched from Newton and Sparta in Sussex County to as far ea…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
HACKENSACK, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

Stock Up This Winter at these New Jersey Winter Farmers Markets 2023

Who says you can’t have Farmer’s Markets in New Jersey? While this time of the year is very cold, there are still events that celebrate New Jersey produce, fresh meat and seafood, artisanal cheese, chocolate, wine, and more! You can support these local vendors this Winter by stopping by and purchasing something directly from the people who made it!
NEW JERSEY STATE
delawarevalleynews.com

Car Splits In Half In Bristol Borough Crash

A grinding two car crash on Bristol Pike at Commerce Circle sent several people to local hospitals just before 6:00 PM tonight. None of the injuries is said to be life threatening. One of the vehicles was in the Northbound lanes of Route 13 and the other car was split in half blocking the south bound lanes.
BRISTOL, PA
NJ.com

Evicted after a pipe burst on Christmas. Now N.J. tenants left out in the cold. | Calavia-Robertson

I was on another call when Aydee Saldarriaga called me. She was frantic and I immediately knew it was important — “mija, nos enviaron una carta y parece que nos están botando del apartamento,” she said in Spanish. She said she’d gotten a letter, written in English which she didn’t understand very well, that seemed to say they were being evicted — a week after a pipe burst in her home on Christmas Day.
94.5 PST

NJ shelter needs the public’s help as pet adoptions are down

EATONTOWN — It’s no secret and no surprise that animal shelters across the county have been seeing a decrease in pet adoptions. While it's hard to pinpoint the exact reasons for dips in adoptions, the cost of everything has quadrupled over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, said Ross Licitra, executive director of the Monmouth County SPCA in Eatontown.
EATONTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Blairstown Township police announce passing of K-9 Caster

BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Blairstown Police Department announced Tuesday the passing of K-9 Caster. Caster passed away on Jan. 8 surrounded by his handler Cpl. Herzer and their family, Blairstown Township Police Department said in a Facebook post. Caster joined the Blairstown Police Department in 2018.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
