N.J. community helped this woman rebuild after a flood destroyed her business
It takes a village. Just ask Rebecca Votto, owner of Chirp Workshop in Flemington. The day after Christmas, Votto learned that pipes burst in the Fulper Road building she leased and her business, Chirp Workshop, was significantly damaged.
N.J. getaway home owned by the Rittenhouse and Roebling families is for sale
The bucolic Red Bridge Farm in Stockton historically has been used as a second home, a weekend escape, by its owners over the years — most notably in the 1960s through the 1980s, when philanthropist and pioneering banker Mary G. Roebling held parties and entertained prominent guests at the 16-acre spread in Hunterdon County.
N.J. weather: For snow fans, long wait continues for winter’s first accumulating flakes
For New Jersey snow fans, snow plow operators and hardware stores, it’s been a long, quiet winter with no major snowstorms — and, in many areas, no snow at all. Even though we’re already a third of the way through January, a quick look outside tells the story of what the weather statistics are showing: No snow on the ground.
The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend Getaway
Winter can be the perfect time for a cozy weekend getaway. While New Jersey has a reputation for being densely populated, those of us who live here know that the Garden State is actually filled with hundreds of charming small towns. Keep reading to learn more about the best town in New Jersey to head to during the colder months.
'Was That An Earthquake?' North Jersey Asks
"What was that?" was the question that rumbled through a large swath of North Jersey and into New York State early Wednesday afternoon.Mine blasting? A sonic boom? Seneca guns?Unconfirmed reports of an earthquake or "seismic-like event" stretched from Newton and Sparta in Sussex County to as far ea…
Nine Lottery Winners Totaling $110K Sold Across New Jersey
Eight Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 and one good for $30,000 were sold across New Jersey. The tickets from the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing won the third-tier prize. The $30,000 winner was purchased with the Megaplier option, tripling the prize. A $1 million ticket was sold in Ocean County. Those...
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
Dog rescued after being left outside N.J. home in freezing cold for 3 days
Two New Jersey residents are facing animal cruelty charges after they allegedly left their dog outside in the freezing cold for three days near Christmas, officials said. The Neptune Township pair vacated their home when their pipes froze, but left their 10-year-old Rottweiler on a short chain near a concrete area of the backyard, according to the Monmouth County SPCA.
Philly’s famed Geno’s Steaks is now open in New Jersey
Geno’s Steaks, the South Philly institution since 1966 (and rival to Pat’s), is now open in New Jersey. Well, sort of. Foodie Hall, the e-restaurant innovation that only offers delivery or take out from its eight restaurants, has now added Geno’s to their roster. Foodie Hall is...
newjerseyisntboring.com
Stock Up This Winter at these New Jersey Winter Farmers Markets 2023
Who says you can’t have Farmer’s Markets in New Jersey? While this time of the year is very cold, there are still events that celebrate New Jersey produce, fresh meat and seafood, artisanal cheese, chocolate, wine, and more! You can support these local vendors this Winter by stopping by and purchasing something directly from the people who made it!
Lawrence, NJ Mexican Restaurant Forced to Temporarily Close
Uh oh. Bad news for a popular Mexican restaurant in Mercer County. You're going to have to make other plans for Taco Tuesday for the time being. La Taqueria, "The Taco Place" on Route 206 in Lawrence Township made an announcement on its Facebook page that they're been forced to close temporarily.
This is New Jersey’s most depressing highway
There are stretches of roads around New Jersey that look like the land that time forgot. Some manage to carry it off with a bit of charm and nostalgia. Others look like time not only forgot about it but abandoned it, too. The White Horse and Black Horse pikes used...
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past couple of years and supermarkets are certainly no exception. In 2022, at least four major food stores closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when...
delawarevalleynews.com
Car Splits In Half In Bristol Borough Crash
A grinding two car crash on Bristol Pike at Commerce Circle sent several people to local hospitals just before 6:00 PM tonight. None of the injuries is said to be life threatening. One of the vehicles was in the Northbound lanes of Route 13 and the other car was split in half blocking the south bound lanes.
Evicted after a pipe burst on Christmas. Now N.J. tenants left out in the cold. | Calavia-Robertson
I was on another call when Aydee Saldarriaga called me. She was frantic and I immediately knew it was important — “mija, nos enviaron una carta y parece que nos están botando del apartamento,” she said in Spanish. She said she’d gotten a letter, written in English which she didn’t understand very well, that seemed to say they were being evicted — a week after a pipe burst in her home on Christmas Day.
NJ shelter needs the public’s help as pet adoptions are down
EATONTOWN — It’s no secret and no surprise that animal shelters across the county have been seeing a decrease in pet adoptions. While it's hard to pinpoint the exact reasons for dips in adoptions, the cost of everything has quadrupled over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, said Ross Licitra, executive director of the Monmouth County SPCA in Eatontown.
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
wrnjradio.com
Blairstown Township police announce passing of K-9 Caster
BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Blairstown Police Department announced Tuesday the passing of K-9 Caster. Caster passed away on Jan. 8 surrounded by his handler Cpl. Herzer and their family, Blairstown Township Police Department said in a Facebook post. Caster joined the Blairstown Police Department in 2018.
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
N.J. weather: Heavy rain, but no serious snow in forecast this week after quiet start
It’ll be a quiet couple of days of weather in New Jersey with dry conditions that aren’t too cold expected until Wednesday, before some chances of rain and light snow flurries later in the week. Some overnight rain and very light snow has largely moved out to sea,...
