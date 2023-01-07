PRINCETON — The Lyle King/Princeton Invitational Tournament is one of the toughest Class 1A wrestling tournaments in the state, if not the toughest. If it is the toughest, Aiden Sancken, who finished second at 195 pounds, must feel pretty good right now. So should fellow Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestlers Shawn Schlickman and Carson Maxey, who both finished seventh at 120 and 145 pounds respectively.

