Stores in N.J. would have to offer paper coupons under proposed bill
New Jersey could be the first state in the nation to require retailers to offer paper coupons after consumer groups expressed outrage over digital coupons that they say leave some shoppers out of the best supermarket sales. A bill that will be introduced on Thursday in the state Assembly would...
N.J. getaway home owned by the Rittenhouse and Roebling families is for sale
The bucolic Red Bridge Farm in Stockton historically has been used as a second home, a weekend escape, by its owners over the years — most notably in the 1960s through the 1980s, when philanthropist and pioneering banker Mary G. Roebling held parties and entertained prominent guests at the 16-acre spread in Hunterdon County.
Newly-listed home prices increased in 17 N.J. counties last month
The asking price of homes that hit the real estate market last month showed increases in 17 of New Jersey’s 21 counties compared to the same month last year, according to data from Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. From Nov. 28 to Dec. 25, the median price of...
NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise
Some things never change. As we begin the new year, drivers in New Jersey are once again facing an increase in the cost of car insurance premiums. We certainly feel the pain of the high cost of auto insurance in New Jersey. You might be surprised to know that, while our rates are high, it could be worse. Michigan is the state with the highest annual cost for minimum coverage auto insurance at $1450.
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. deli. Another 9 tickets worth at least $10K.
The Mega Million ticket worth $1 million bought in New Jersey for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at a deli in Ocean County. The Mega Millions second-prize ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at 88 West Deli on Route 88 in Brick, the New Jersey Lottery said Wednesday.
Wildly Popular New Jersey Retailer Closing Its Doors After Nearly 30 Years
Another New Jersey business is getting ready to close its doors despite the fact that the company itself doesn't want it to happen. It's always a bummer seeing another business close its doors in the Garden State, but what's even more frustrating to see that the store isn't closing of its own free will.
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past couple of years and supermarkets are certainly no exception. In 2022, at least four major food stores closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when...
Nine Lottery Winners Totaling $110K Sold Across New Jersey
Eight Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 and one good for $30,000 were sold across New Jersey. The tickets from the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing won the third-tier prize. The $30,000 winner was purchased with the Megaplier option, tripling the prize. A $1 million ticket was sold in Ocean County. Those...
Curly, orange wig helped N.J. man steal millions in COVID benefits
A 40-year-old New Jersey man who posed for driver’s license photos wearing a curly, orange wig admitted Monday he stole identities and later filled out phony loan and unemployment applications in order to swipe millions of dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eric M. Jaklitsch, of Elizabeth, parlayed the stolen...
N.J. cannabis board offers priorities for 2023: medical patients, municipal acceptance, social equity | Q&A
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s B2B cannabis industry trade journal and events vertical, is hosting a business meetup Jan. 18 in Jersey City. Tickets are limited. NJ Cannabis Insider spoke with the state’s Cannabis Regulator Commission Chairwoman Dianna Houenou and Executive Director Jeff Brown in late December....
Do I have to pay taxes on my state pension?
Q. I retired from my job as a laborer for the Department of Public Works in my town in September 2021. I was at full retirement age at 66. I receive a monthly state pension of $1,180. I’m aware of a three-year pension exclusion. Given that my employer’s total contribution to the pension was $42,581, for federal tax purposes, can I use this exemption or do I need to pay full amount of taxes when I file?
Sweeney: N.J.’s mushrooming offshore wind industry is a boon for jobs and the climate | Opinion
New Jersey is capitalizing on offshore wind to generate offshore jobs. This is exemplified by last month’s agreement by Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind to purchase mammoth steel monopiles manufactured by EEW at its Paulsboro plant as the foundations for the scores of wind turbines it will be anchoring to the ocean floor off of Atlantic City.
Where does NJ’s weed money go? Top NJ news for Tuesday
Eric Scott has today's top NJ News Stories on New Jersey's First News. You have a chance to offer feedback on how New Jersey spends tax revenue collected on legal marijuana sales. Gun rights victory. A judge has blocked New Jersey's tough new anti-carry gun legislation. Murphy bans TikTok. Effective...
Free money: Why haven’t more signed up for NJ’s ANCHOR tax relief program?
JERSEY CITY (PIX11) — If you rent or own your home in New Jersey, you’re most likely eligible for a tax rebate that averages more than $900. Still, not everybody knows about the state tax rebate program, and fewer than 25% of eligible renters in the Garden State have yet to sign up. Noting those […]
No heat, hot water on Christmas for hundreds at N.J. apartment complex
Hundreds of people living at an apartment complex in New Providence spent the coldest Christmas in decades without heat and hot water. After an underground pipe burst at the Haven New Providence apartment complex in Union County around 2 a.m. Christmas morning, management shut off the heat for all 232-units. Some residents reported indoor temperatures that approached freezing.
newjerseyisntboring.com
Stock Up This Winter at these New Jersey Winter Farmers Markets 2023
Who says you can’t have Farmer’s Markets in New Jersey? While this time of the year is very cold, there are still events that celebrate New Jersey produce, fresh meat and seafood, artisanal cheese, chocolate, wine, and more! You can support these local vendors this Winter by stopping by and purchasing something directly from the people who made it!
Hudson County officials hopeful of Murphy’s plan to ease limits on liquor licenses but some restaurateurs have concerns
As Gov. Phil Murphy plans to ease limitations on obtaining liquor licenses in New Jersey, optimistic Hudson County officials will wait to see what it means for their cities. But some Hudson restaurateurs who have spent hundreds of thousands to obtain licenses are less enthusiastic.
orangeandbluepress.com
Stimulus Update: $1,500 Program for New Jersey Homeowners- Deadline for Application
$1,500 is up for grabs for eligible homeowners in New Jersey. There are three weeks left for people who want to apply for this program which may give them up to $1,500 within the first half of 2023. New Jersey Homeowners to Receive $1,500- See the Deadline Here. This program...
NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.
I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
Report ranks on-time flight stats. Here’s how Newark airport stacks up.
In a week when Newark Liberty International Airport officials were accentuating the positive by opening a new $2.7 billion terminal to travelers, a report ranked it near the bottom of the world’s 20 mega airports for on-time performance and canceled flights. The “Punctuality League” report by OAG, a travel...
