Keyport, NJ

NJ.com

Leonia over Lodi - Girls basketball recap

Lodi is now 3-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
LODI, NJ
NJ.com

Boys fencing: NJ.com Top 10 for Jan. 11

The fencing season is well underway and teams are beginning to find their position in the state. Ridge has started the season 7-0 and finds itself at the top of the rankings to this point. Newark Academy comes in at No. 2 this week, which is a familiar position for the Minutemen. Chatham is another unbeaten team at 5-0 and rounds out the top three.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Palmyra takes Burlington City - Girls basketball recap

Cadence Anderson led everyone with 23 points while going four for four from the line and nailing three 3-pointers as Palmrya won on the road, 56-32, over Burlington City. Angelina Sauls and Lauren Gilmore added 10 points apiece for Palmyra (8-3), which led 17-16 at the half and pulled away with a 26-10 run after the break.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Mendham takes down Mount Olive - Girls basketball recap

Sophia Keoskey recorded 12 points to help pace Mendham’s offense en route to a 34-25 victory over Mount Olive in Mendham. Halle Ferrara and Alexa Kupka each scored 10 points for Mendham (3-5), who broke a three-game losing skid. With Mendham holding a 21-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter, a 13-6 run helped them fend off a tough challenge from Mount Olive (4-5).
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Scotch Plains-Fanwood defeats Summit - Girls basketball recap

Amanda Baylock scored 21 points as Scotch Plains-Fanwood used a strong third quarter to down Summit 48-26 in Scotch Plains. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (7-3) led by three points at halftime before taking control in the third outscoring Summit 25-4. Scotch Plains-Fanwood also played stout defense as it held Summit (2-8) to single digits each quarter.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
NJ.com

Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Oratory - Boys basketball recap

Khadar Jackson scored a team-high 15 points to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood to a narrow victory on the road over Oratory, 58-56. Jack Sponheimer made four 3-pointers on the way to 14 points while Anderson Pollack added nine for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (5-4), which trailed by four at halftime before swinging the momentum with a 23-4 third quarter.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
NJ.com

Individual girls wrestling rankings for Jan. 11: Lodi’s Mercado breaks into top spot

As was the case last year, the results of the ultra-competitive Elizabeth Lady Minuteman Classic has caused changes to this week’s individual ranking. Still, seven of the top ranked girls held their spots and remain undefeated, including Olivia Klein of Paramus at 100, Valerie Maldonado of Somerville at 120, Kira Pipkins of Bloomfield at 126, Olivia Palmer of Timber Creek at 132, Jayla Hahn of Southern at 138, Makayla Decker of St. Thomas Aquinas at 152, Shaelie Young of Gateway at 185 and Brea Heil of Kingsway at 235. Ava Rose of Princeton, top ranked at 114, has yet to wrestle against girls competition this year.
LODI, NJ
NJ.com

Ranking Devils’ 9 most memorable moments of 2022-23 season at halfway point

The Devils are officially halfway through the 2022-23 season. New Jersey’s first 41 games were packed with dramatic storylines – they went from league laughingstocks in the first two games to the sixth best team in the NHL (points wise) – but, to the relief of every Devils fan, they finally look primed for a playoff run thanks to their historic start.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

PHOTOS: No. 14 Hunterdon Central at No. 15 North Hunterdon wrestling, Jan. 10, 2023

It’s a Hunterdon County and Top 20 showdown. Below check out photos from Tuesday’s stellar matchup between No. 14 Hunterdon Central and No. 15 North Hunterdon. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Devils’ Lindy Ruff says he put Dawson Mercer’s line together ‘by accident’ in Hurricanes win. The mistake paid off

Devils coach Lindy Ruff’s most productive line on Tuesday came together “by accident.”. Jesper Boqvist started the night with Yegor Sharangovich and Fabian Zetterlund on the fourth line, but after a mid-period shuffle, landed on Michael McLeod’s wing alongside Dawson Mercer. The trio instantly gelled. They posted a team-leading Corsi percentage (57.14%), expected goals percentage (91.31%), were on the ice for three of New Jersey’s five goals, generated seven total points and, by extension, created some of the best net-front opportunities of the night.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
