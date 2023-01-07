Read full article on original website
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food every day because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Leonia over Lodi - Girls basketball recap
Lodi is now 3-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Boys fencing: NJ.com Top 10 for Jan. 11
The fencing season is well underway and teams are beginning to find their position in the state. Ridge has started the season 7-0 and finds itself at the top of the rankings to this point. Newark Academy comes in at No. 2 this week, which is a familiar position for the Minutemen. Chatham is another unbeaten team at 5-0 and rounds out the top three.
Palmyra takes Burlington City - Girls basketball recap
Cadence Anderson led everyone with 23 points while going four for four from the line and nailing three 3-pointers as Palmrya won on the road, 56-32, over Burlington City. Angelina Sauls and Lauren Gilmore added 10 points apiece for Palmyra (8-3), which led 17-16 at the half and pulled away with a 26-10 run after the break.
Mendham takes down Mount Olive - Girls basketball recap
Sophia Keoskey recorded 12 points to help pace Mendham’s offense en route to a 34-25 victory over Mount Olive in Mendham. Halle Ferrara and Alexa Kupka each scored 10 points for Mendham (3-5), who broke a three-game losing skid. With Mendham holding a 21-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter, a 13-6 run helped them fend off a tough challenge from Mount Olive (4-5).
Scotch Plains-Fanwood defeats Summit - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Baylock scored 21 points as Scotch Plains-Fanwood used a strong third quarter to down Summit 48-26 in Scotch Plains. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (7-3) led by three points at halftime before taking control in the third outscoring Summit 25-4. Scotch Plains-Fanwood also played stout defense as it held Summit (2-8) to single digits each quarter.
Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Oratory - Boys basketball recap
Khadar Jackson scored a team-high 15 points to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood to a narrow victory on the road over Oratory, 58-56. Jack Sponheimer made four 3-pointers on the way to 14 points while Anderson Pollack added nine for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (5-4), which trailed by four at halftime before swinging the momentum with a 23-4 third quarter.
Boys basketball: Harper drops 27 to lead No. 3 Don Bosco Prep over Hackensack
Dylan Harper made three 3-pointers and went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line, finishing with a game-high 27 points to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a one-sided victory at home over Hackensack, 81-36. Noah Barnett added 17 points for Don Bosco Prep (10-1), which...
Individual girls wrestling rankings for Jan. 11: Lodi’s Mercado breaks into top spot
As was the case last year, the results of the ultra-competitive Elizabeth Lady Minuteman Classic has caused changes to this week’s individual ranking. Still, seven of the top ranked girls held their spots and remain undefeated, including Olivia Klein of Paramus at 100, Valerie Maldonado of Somerville at 120, Kira Pipkins of Bloomfield at 126, Olivia Palmer of Timber Creek at 132, Jayla Hahn of Southern at 138, Makayla Decker of St. Thomas Aquinas at 152, Shaelie Young of Gateway at 185 and Brea Heil of Kingsway at 235. Ava Rose of Princeton, top ranked at 114, has yet to wrestle against girls competition this year.
Wrestling photos: Warren Hills vs. Phillipsburg, Jan. 9, 2023
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
No. 2 Bergen Catholic survives scare from No. 9 Paramus Catholic in final bout
A match that began with five missing starters for Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, and two injury defaults for No. 9 Paramus Catholic turned out to be one of the best we may see all year. The injuries and absences you could say canceled each other...
Boys Ice Hockey: Statewide stat leaders for January 11
(NOTE: These stats are from information reported by coaches and school officials. Therefore, if stats are incorrect, please ask your coaches to log onto njschoolsports and fix them. Stats are from games played and reported through Jan. 10.)
Riley Ahrens reaches 1,000-point milestone as Delran tops Trenton Catholic
Delran celebrated two big milestones on Monday night. The first was senior Riley Ahrens scored her 1,000th career point in the fourth quarter, and the second was that the Bears defeated Trenton Catholic in a Burlington County Scholastic League Liberty Division matchup. It was the first time that Delran defeated...
Sammy Alvarez, Rutgers’ top wrestler, will weigh transfer options or retire
Leading up to the season, Rutgers wrestling coach Scott Goodale said Sammy Alvarez, his starter at 141 pounds, had the potential to beat anyone in the country “if he stayed locked in with laser-beam focus.”. That focus drifted, due to an on-going struggle with making weight, and now, Alvarez...
Boys fencing notebook for Jan. 11: Ridge stays red hot
Newark Academy lost talent from last season at sabre but remains near the top of the state because of its returners elsewhere – specifically epee.
Girls Basketball: Season stat leaders in the HCIAL through Jan. 10
The 2022-23 season has almost hit the one-month mark. The season continues to roll along as teams are in the heart of the conference and division schedules. The next few weeks will be busy as county tournaments will start soon. Below are the season stat leaders in five categories: points,...
Ranking Devils’ 9 most memorable moments of 2022-23 season at halfway point
The Devils are officially halfway through the 2022-23 season. New Jersey’s first 41 games were packed with dramatic storylines – they went from league laughingstocks in the first two games to the sixth best team in the NHL (points wise) – but, to the relief of every Devils fan, they finally look primed for a playoff run thanks to their historic start.
PHOTOS: No. 14 Hunterdon Central at No. 15 North Hunterdon wrestling, Jan. 10, 2023
It’s a Hunterdon County and Top 20 showdown. Below check out photos from Tuesday’s stellar matchup between No. 14 Hunterdon Central and No. 15 North Hunterdon. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
N.J.’s scrappiest college basketball player is 5-foot-3 ... and she’s ‘the best player on the court’
Standing side-by-side on the court at Seton Hall’s Walsh Gym, center Sidney Cooks towered a foot above point guard Lauren Park-Lane. But don’t let the contrasting heights fool you. The 5-foot-3 floor general always finds a way to feed the ball inside to her 6-4 teammate. And during...
HS basketball coach charged with walking in on girls in locker room, sending inappropriate texts
A girls basketball coach at Memorial High School in West New York has been charged with walking in on girls in the locker room and sending inappropriate text messages to three students, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. A preliminary investigation found Ariel Alava, 41, of West New York, entered...
Devils’ Lindy Ruff says he put Dawson Mercer’s line together ‘by accident’ in Hurricanes win. The mistake paid off
Devils coach Lindy Ruff’s most productive line on Tuesday came together “by accident.”. Jesper Boqvist started the night with Yegor Sharangovich and Fabian Zetterlund on the fourth line, but after a mid-period shuffle, landed on Michael McLeod’s wing alongside Dawson Mercer. The trio instantly gelled. They posted a team-leading Corsi percentage (57.14%), expected goals percentage (91.31%), were on the ice for three of New Jersey’s five goals, generated seven total points and, by extension, created some of the best net-front opportunities of the night.
