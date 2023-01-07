Read full article on original website
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food every day because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
West Deptford pulls out a convincing win over Audubon - Girls basketball recap
Led by the scoring efforts of Isabella DeCaesar and Janie Cross, West Deptford defeated Audubon 41-23 in Audubon. DeCaesar poured in a team-high 13 points, while Cross added 10 points. West Deptford (4-7) held a three-point lead at halftime but expanded its lead to 17 after an 18-4 run in the third quarter.
Metuchen over Rahway - Girls basketball recap
Aurelie Germain posted a 15-point, 14-rebound double-double along with three blocks to lead Metuchen as it defeated Rahway 57-45 in Metuchen. Metuchen held a 35-16 lead at the half and held on despite being outscored 29-23 by Rahway in the second half. Cassidy Connors led the way with 20 points,...
Woodbury edges out Haddon Heights - Boys basketball recap
Bryan Johnson led Woodbury with 14 points as it defeated Haddon Heights 54-50 in Haddon Heights. Woodbury (8-2) led 37-31 at the half and just narrowly held on despite being outscored 19-17 by Haddon Heights in the second half. Jasuan Solomon and JaBron Solomon added 10 points each. Brendan Shannon...
Passaic Charter over Pompton Lakes - Girls basketball recap
Lienesy Hernandez-Garcia posted a double-double with nine points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists and seven steals as Passaic Charter defeated Pomtpon Lakes 50-35 in Passaic. Kamora Holmes also posted a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds with Na’Tori Postell adding 18 poitns, four rebounds and four steals. Passaic Charter...
Gloucester Tech over Triton - Girls basketball recap
Nina Ricci led all scorers with 12 points and Gloucester Tech rode a hot start to a 44-24 win over Triton in Runnemede. Leanne Riddick added eight points for Gloucester Tech, which jumped out to an 18-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as it improved to 4-7.
Woodbridge-Colonia-Iselin Kennedy over Middletown South - Boys ice hockey recap
Ryan Lukko scored a pair of goals and Hubert Polchlopek had a goal and two assists to lead Woodbridge-Colonia-Iselin Kennedy to a 3-0 win over Middletown South at Woodbridge Community Center. All three goals came in the first period. Dylan Godsil assisted on two of them. Hunter Galgani made 28...
Salem Tech over Overbrook - Girls basketball recap
Carly Santimaw buried four 3-pointers and erupted for a game-high 30 points to lead Salem Tech past Overbrook 54-34 in Pilesgrove. Jordana Fredo also reached double figures with 14 points as Salem Tech improved to 2-7. Isabella Boyle scored 15 points for Overbrook (0-6). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Cresskill defeats Lyndhurst - Boys basketball recap
Talen Zitomer scored 24 points to lead the way for Cresskill as it defeated Lyndhurst 67-53 in Cresskill. Marko Radovich also had 21 points with Ryan Berkowitz adding nine. Cresskill led 26-18 at the half after a 13-2 run in the second quarter and outscored Lyndhurst 41-35 in the second half.
Boys Ice Hockey Photos: Morris Knolls-Hills vs. Chatham, January 11, 2023
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
Devon Johnson takes Overbrook over Gloucester Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Devon Johnson delivered a game-high 20 points as Overbrook carried an early lead to the finish to win, 52-46, over Gloucester Catholic in Pine Hill. David Haywood and Justin Galda added 11 points apiece for Overbrook (8-2), which led 27-17 at halftime. Jack Mustaro paced Gloucester Catholic (7-2) with 16...
Girls basketball: Waldwick overpowers Weehawken
Lyla Stokes tallied 17 points, three rebounds and three steals to pace Waldwick to a 44-20 win over Weehawken in Weehawken. Julianne Greenfield recorded 12 points and three rebounds while Julia Levitzke had five rebounds and three assists for Waldwick (7-3), which has won five of its last six games. Lucy Castaneda came up with eight points and six steals and Hailey Zirpoli chipped in with seven points.
Haddonfield over Gloucester - Girls basketball recap
Brynn Bickel led a balanced offense with 12 points to help Haddonfield defeat Gloucester 41-26 in Gloucester. Reece Volovich added nine points for Haddonfield, which broke open a close game with a 10-3 run in the third quarter and went on to improve to 7-3. Hannah Bryszewski knocked down four...
Paulsboro over Collingswood - Boys basketball recap
Ty Hodges led a balanced scoring attack with 12 points and Paulsboro used stifling defense in the second half to beat Collingswood 41-38 in Collingswood, snapping a four-game losing streak. The hosts led by five at the break, but Paulsboro took control with an 11-4 run in the third quarter...
No. 1 Delbarton, Ruiz shine in senior night victory over No. 17 Mount Olive (WATCH)
Fittingly enough, Simon Ruiz’s return to the mat came on senior night. The senior 175-pound standout and 157-pound state champion for Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, tore his meniscus sparring with a coach just days after dominating his weight class at the Princeton Open in November.
Cam Guerra leads Roxbury over Gill St. Bernard’s - Boys ice hockey recap
Cam Guerra struck twice, including the game-winner, as Roxbury won, 4-0, over Gill St. Bernard’s at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Jake Calanni and A.J. Mancuso found the net for Roxbury (7-1), which knocked in all four goals in the second period. Michael Guadagnino stopped all 11 shots to earn...
Boys basketball: St. Mary (Ruth.) shakes off 1st loss to top Glen Rock
Damir Stone finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and six steals to send St. Mary (Ruth.) past Glen Rock 63-49 in Glen Rock. Luke Gaccione tallied 11 points and three rebounds while Victor Torres pulled down 10 rebounds for St. Mary (9-1), which lost for the first time this season on Monday to Saddle River Day. L.J. Falconi chipped in with eight points and four rebounds and Julien Leveille grabbed five rebounds.
Girls Basketball: Ridgefield defeats Manchester Regional
Ridgefield picked up its first win of the season with a narrow 24-21 defeat over Manchester Regional, in Ridgefield. Ridgefield (1-7) trailed by five points at halftime but took control of the third quarter with a 9-3 run. The Royals turned the five point halftime deficit into a one point deficit heading into the fourth.
Howell-Matawan over Southern - Boys ice hockey recap
Nico Calandra scored a pair of goals and set up another to lead Howell-Matawan to a 4-3 win over Southern at Winding River. Matt Gresko added a goal and an assist and freshman Larry Merrill scored his first career varsity goal for Howell-Matawan, which improved to 9-1-3. Aidan Ruiz had...
Girls Ice Hockey: Chatham-Millburn, Randolph play to tie (PHOTOS)
Chatham-Millburn and Randolph played to a high scoring 5-5 tie at SportsCare Arena, in Randolph. Alexandra Donoghue scored four goals for Chatham-Millburn (5-0-2), which still hasn’t taken a loss this season. Kate Romano added one goal in the third period. Donoghue, who’s just a freshman, has scored 21 goals...
Boys Basketball: Clock error overshadows Robbinsville’s OT win
A clock error is overshadowing Robbinsville’s 76-71 overtime win over Marlboro, in Trenton. As first reported by Shore Sports Network, the Robbinsville clock operator put five minutes on the clock for overtime. Per NJSIAA rules, overtime is a four-minute period. When reached by text on Wednesday night, Robbinsville athletic...
