Lyla Stokes tallied 17 points, three rebounds and three steals to pace Waldwick to a 44-20 win over Weehawken in Weehawken. Julianne Greenfield recorded 12 points and three rebounds while Julia Levitzke had five rebounds and three assists for Waldwick (7-3), which has won five of its last six games. Lucy Castaneda came up with eight points and six steals and Hailey Zirpoli chipped in with seven points.

WEEHAWKEN, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO