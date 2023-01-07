Read full article on original website
CherokeeBlackPanther
2d ago
RIParadise Sir😪🕊️🕊️🙏🏽🕊️🕊️These demented Folks Are BODY SNATCHED, Can’t Be HUMAN, Im Convinced Its Aliens Aka demons!!!!
Mike Bartlett
3d ago
Wonder how she got him in the dog cage to start with
Reply(1)
abccolumbia.com
Kershaw deputies respond to shooting incident, no injuries
KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on domestic violence charges after deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a Lynwood Place apartment in Lugoff. Two deputies were dispatched on Jan. 10 at approximately 5:40 p.m. after an anonymous person called stating...
abcnews4.com
Florence man charged for 'purposefully' hitting cars, people at Walmart: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence man has been charged after he "purposefully" hit cars and two women in a Walmart parking lot Saturday, according to deputies. Justin Wade Gardner, 33, was taken into custody Tuesday morning and charged with four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident (occupied vehicle) and four counts of leaving the scene of an accident (unoccupied vehicle.)
Victim killed in Eastover crash identified by coroner
EASTOVER, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman who died in a Tuesday morning crash in the Eastover area. According to a statement released on Wednesday morning, authorities said 29-year-old Mecca S. Windsor of Sumter was the person who died in the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road.
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg authorities searching for murder suspect
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a murder suspect on the run. Investigators say Cristyon Evans is connected to a homicide on December 30, 2022. The 35 year-old is considered to be armed and dangerous. He’s 5’9” and weighs about 216 pounds. If...
counton2.com
CCSO: NY man arrested for Colleton County murder
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of a fatal shooting. According to CCSO, deputies and fire-rescue crews responded to the 100 block of Platinum Road around 7:30 a.m. in reference to a man lying face down on the side of the road.
Deputies seeking information in 2016 Hollywood shooting cold-case
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD)- It has been seven years to the day since a 23-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Hollywood club, and deputies are still seeking information that leads to an arrest. On Jan. 10, 2016, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to George’s Bar on Scott White Road […]
cn2.com
Deputies Searching For Man Wanted in Connection in Fatal Shooting
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a man wanted in a shooting death of a Lancaster man this week. Deputies tell us warrants have been issued for 24-year-old Corey (CJ) Devonta Baker, Jr with Murder and Possession of a Firearm in connection in the shooting death of Nathaniel Eugene White, 53, of Lancaster.
Man ‘purposefully’ hit pedestrians, cars in Florence County Walmart parking lot, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after deputies said he “purposefully” hit pedestrians and cars in the parking lot of a Florence County Walmart on Saturday. Justin Wade Gardner, 33, of Florence, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two […]
wpde.com
Man charged with attempted murder after alleged shooting in Darlington Co.
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been charged with attempted murder after reportedly firing shots at another person in Darlington County. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office said they responded Saturday to Bronco Road in reference to the shooting incident but no one was hit. During the investigation, deputies...
Man tells deputies Andrews shooting stemmed from argument over vehicle sale
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a Sunday afternoon shooting in Andrews. Georgetown County deputies responded to a home off Smokethorn Street where one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Following an investigation, deputies arrested and charged Aljaron Collins with attempted murder and possession […]
WMBF
Police investigate large fight, shooting outside 2 Myrtle Beach area bars
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a person was shot outside of two bars in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County police were called around 2:30 a.m. to Klockers Tavern and Barfields Bar and Grille along Highway 17 Bypass for a large fight that was happening outside.
counton2.com
Woman arrested for October murder at North Charleston motel
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday arrested a second suspect in connection to a fatal October 2022 shooting at a motel. According to NCPD, the incident happened October 26 at the Relax Inn on Ashley Phosphate Road. One victim was shot, and he died several weeks later at the hospital.
Coroner identifies 22-year-old pedestrian killed in I-526 crash
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified a 22-year-old man killed in an auto-pedestrian crash on I-526. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Oliver Jorge Gomez-Gomez died at the Medical University of South Carolina shortly after 6:30 a.m. on January 7th from injuries he sustained in that crash. The crash […]
Car crashes into building in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon in Florence County. The crash happened in the area of Pamplico Highway and Claussen Road, according to a News13 photographer on scene. News13 is working to learn if anyone was injured. No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Hemingway man accused of burglarizing hotel room
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a December burglary at a Hemingway hotel. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary at the Coachman Inn Hotel off N. Main Street on Dec. 17. Once there, deputies were told an unknown man entered […]
wpde.com
Deputies searching for truck involved in Florence County larceny
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County deputies are looking for a vehicle involved in larceny. Deputies said on Dec. 29, the pickup truck was seen at a business on Wall Street. The car appears to be a 2003-2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with step rails and a large...
Person killed by hit-and-run driver in Florence County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities are investigating after a person was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday evening in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. in the area of E. Ashby Road and N. Irby Street, troopers said. Troopers have not been able to provide […]
live5news.com
Man pleads guilty to 2019 shooting of 18-year-old Moncks Corner woman
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges of manslaughter after pleading guilty to shooting an 18-year-old woman on James Island. Brandon Dashaun Olumide Simmons appeared Charleston County Court Monday morning where he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 18-year-old Jamyiah Smith of Moncks Corner in January 2019. Simmons...
live5news.com
Police seek to identify person accused of 2 Moncks Corner armed robberies
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person in connection to two December armed robberies. Police say the person committed the robberies within an hour of each other. In both instances, the person entered the vehicle of an...
WIS-TV
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a jail officer for misconduct at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia. According to RCSD, an October 2022 investigation by ASGDC staff revealed that former jail officer China Gregg was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
Comments