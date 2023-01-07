Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Alameda by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 09:52:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Alameda FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 952 AM PST, Flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Concord, Santa Clara, Berkeley, Richmond, Antioch, Daly City, San Mateo, San Leandro, Livermore, Redwood City, Mountain View, Alameda, San Ramon and Pleasanton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Merced by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 12:57:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 11:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM PST. Target Area: Merced The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in California Bear Creek above Mckee Road affecting Merced County. For the Bear Creek...including Mckee Road...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This surpasses the flood of record. * WHERE...Bear Creek above Mckee Road. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.7 feet, Flood of record - 4/4/2006. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 24.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM PST Tuesday was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 23.9 feet this afternoon. It will then rise to 24.4 feet this evening. It will fall below flood stage late tonight to 21.7 feet early Wednesday afternoon and continue to fall through Friday. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.7 feet on 04/04/2006. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Location Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm PST) -------- Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Bear Creek Mckee Road 23.0 24.5 Tue 11 am PST 21.7 20.1 18.4
High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 13:11:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet, increasing to 12 to 18 feet on Friday. Dangerous rip currents expected. Large surf is expected through the week. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, especially along west and northwest facing shores. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:21:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-30 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. South winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less in blowing snow. * WHERE...In Atigun Pass. * WHEN...Until 3 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts will form.
Flood Advisory issued for San Joaquin, Sierra, Solano by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 19:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 15:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Joaquin; Sierra; Solano FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern California, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Sierra, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba. * WHEN...Until 600 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 632 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 20:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 12:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issuedthis evening at 1015 PM PST. Target Area: Amador; El Dorado; Sacramento The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Cosumnes River At Michigan Bar affecting El Dorado, Amador and Sacramento Counties. .Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours is expected to produce a significant rise on the Cosumnes River. Flood stage is forecast to be exceeded at Michigan Bar this evening. For the Cosumnes River...including Michigan Bar, McConnell...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar. * WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water flows on to the road near Wilton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 12.1 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.2 feet on 04/03/1958. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Comerio, Guaynabo, Naranjito by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 18:57:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-11 22:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Comerio; Guaynabo; Naranjito FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Aguas Buenas, Comerio, Guaynabo and Naranjito. * WHEN...Until 800 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 659 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Surf Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves building to 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from noon to 9 PM CST Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will quickly build to 4 to 6 feet Thursday afternoon and evening as southwesterly winds strengthen ahead of an approaching cold front. The highest surf is currently expected along the western Florida panhandle beaches and barrier islands. Surf should begin to subside behind the passing cold front late Thursday evening through the overnight hours Thursday night.
High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 13:11:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...High surf of 4 to 7 feet Thursday, and 5 to 8 feet Friday. Highest surf on west facing beaches. Dangerous rip currents expected. Large surf is expected through the week, especially on Friday. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
Wind Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Mendocino Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 14:21:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Mendocino Coast and Northwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Otero Mesa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 14:15:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Otero Mesa WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Southeast Otero County. In Texas, portions of Hudspeth and El Paso Counties. * WHEN...Through 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected during the afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 13:55:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-12 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph at times. The blowing snow will reduce visibility to as low as one half mile at times. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Flood Watch issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM PST. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in California Eel River at Fernbridge affecting Northern Humboldt Coast zone. For the Eel River...including Fernbridge...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Eel River at Fernbridge. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, The western half of the Eel Delta may be completely flooded, especially if at or above this level for an extended period of time. This includes areas northwest of Loleta and Cannibal Island Road. A Special Action Advisory is being issued to all owners of livestock in low-lying areas of the Eel River Delta. Owners of livestock should take appropriate action to protect their animals. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:30 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 15.3 feet. - Forecast...The Eel is forecast to remain in Monitor Stage this weekend, although may crest near or at Flood Stage Thursday afternoon and evening, then again on Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Beach Hazards Statement issued for South Washington Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when sneaker waves create potentially life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Keep children and pets away from the surf zone. Keep off of jetties, rocks and logs near the surf zone. If you see someone swept into the sea do not swim in after them. Call 911 and keep an eye on them until help arrives. Target Area: South Washington Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sneaker waves possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the frigid ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning.
Flood Watch issued for Marin Coastal Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 13:11:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Marin Coastal Range FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, Marin Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys and Sonoma Coastal Range. * WHEN...Until Midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Excessive rainfall will bring a flood risk through late tonight - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 14:09:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-12 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Prairie; Richland; Western Roosevelt; Wibaux DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Outdoor surfaces will be slippery from a thin coating of frost.
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-13 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves building to 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from noon to 9 PM CST Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will quickly build to 4 to 6 feet Thursday afternoon and evening as southwesterly winds strengthen ahead of an approaching cold front. The highest surf is currently expected along the western Florida panhandle beaches and barrier islands. Surf should begin to subside behind the passing cold front late Thursday evening through the overnight hours Thursday night.
Wind Advisory issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 14:15:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and East Slopes. * WHEN...Through 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected in the late morning and early afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 14:27:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Total accumulation around 6 inches. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The wintry conditions will impact the evening commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-12 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST THURSDAY ALONG THE BASE OF THE WASHINGTON BLUE MOUNTAINS * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected along the base of the Blue Mountains. * WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
