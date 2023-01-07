Effective: 2023-01-12 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM PST. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in California Eel River at Fernbridge affecting Northern Humboldt Coast zone. For the Eel River...including Fernbridge...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Eel River at Fernbridge. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, The western half of the Eel Delta may be completely flooded, especially if at or above this level for an extended period of time. This includes areas northwest of Loleta and Cannibal Island Road. A Special Action Advisory is being issued to all owners of livestock in low-lying areas of the Eel River Delta. Owners of livestock should take appropriate action to protect their animals. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:30 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 15.3 feet. - Forecast...The Eel is forecast to remain in Monitor Stage this weekend, although may crest near or at Flood Stage Thursday afternoon and evening, then again on Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO