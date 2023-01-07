Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Merced by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 12:57:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 11:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM PST. Target Area: Merced The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in California Bear Creek above Mckee Road affecting Merced County. For the Bear Creek...including Mckee Road...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This surpasses the flood of record. * WHERE...Bear Creek above Mckee Road. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.7 feet, Flood of record - 4/4/2006. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 24.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM PST Tuesday was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 23.9 feet this afternoon. It will then rise to 24.4 feet this evening. It will fall below flood stage late tonight to 21.7 feet early Wednesday afternoon and continue to fall through Friday. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.7 feet on 04/04/2006. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Location Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm PST) -------- Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Bear Creek Mckee Road 23.0 24.5 Tue 11 am PST 21.7 20.1 18.4
Flood Advisory issued for Ventura by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ventura FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, Ventura. * WHEN...Until 845 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Heavy rain will result in widespread ponding of water on area roadways with flooding of low-lying areas and intersections. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 449 AM PST, doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain increasing in coverage and intensity across Ventura County. Automated rain gauges indicated that rainfall rates had increased to between 0.20 and 0.40 inches per hour in many areas. Flooding of roadways is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Camarillo, Fillmore, Ojai, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Port Hueneme, Rose Valley, Lockwood Valley, Newbury Park, La Conchita and Point Mugu. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-13 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves building to 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from noon to 9 PM CST Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will quickly build to 4 to 6 feet Thursday afternoon and evening as southwesterly winds strengthen ahead of an approaching cold front. The highest surf is currently expected along the western Florida panhandle beaches and barrier islands. Surf should begin to subside behind the passing cold front late Thursday evening through the overnight hours Thursday night.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for South Washington Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when sneaker waves create potentially life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Keep children and pets away from the surf zone. Keep off of jetties, rocks and logs near the surf zone. If you see someone swept into the sea do not swim in after them. Call 911 and keep an eye on them until help arrives. Target Area: South Washington Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sneaker waves possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the frigid ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning.
High Surf Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves building to 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from noon to 9 PM CST Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will quickly build to 4 to 6 feet Thursday afternoon and evening as southwesterly winds strengthen ahead of an approaching cold front. The highest surf is currently expected along the western Florida panhandle beaches and barrier islands. Surf should begin to subside behind the passing cold front late Thursday evening through the overnight hours Thursday night.
High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 13:11:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet, increasing to 12 to 18 feet on Friday. Dangerous rip currents expected. Large surf is expected through the week. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, especially along west and northwest facing shores. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:21:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-30 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. South winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less in blowing snow. * WHERE...In Atigun Pass. * WHEN...Until 3 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts will form.
Flood Advisory issued for Aguas Buenas, Bayamon, Comerio, Guaynabo, Naranjito by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 18:49:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-11 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguas Buenas; Bayamon; Comerio; Guaynabo; Naranjito FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Aguas Buenas, Bayamon, Comerio, Guaynabo and Naranjito. * WHEN...Until 800 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 646 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated light to moderate rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Various local river streamflows are running high, particularly Rio Guadiana, Rio de Bayamon, and Rio Corozal. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will aggravate any ongoing flooding.
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 15:11:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California SIERRA SNOW AND TRAVEL IMPACTS CONTINUE THIS EVENING BRIEF BREAK THURSDAY, THEN SERIES OF STORMS IMPACTS THE REGION THIS WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK * THIS EVENING: A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 10:00 PM PST. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches, with up to 4 to 8 inches possible along the crest. * BRIEF BREAK THURSDAY: A brief break in the weather is expected on Thursday before additional storms arrive this weekend. Take advantage of this break to clear gutters and drains of debris and snow. May be a good opportunity to restock supplies before the upcoming series of storms impacts the region this weekend into early next week. * STORMS INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK: A very active pattern returns this weekend. An extended period of travel disruptions is possible which could extend into early next week. Friday will be a precursor weaker system, but still may result in a few inches of snowfall on the passes which could impact travel. Saturday`s storm looks to pose a great threat of widespread travel impacts across the Sierra. Multiple feet of snowfall will be possible through early next week. Strong winds are expected along Sierra ridges. Rain and snow showers will be possible in western Nevada with Monday being the best chance for snow to valley floors.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 16:11:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-11 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southern Worcester; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire SLIPPERY UNTREATED ROADS POSSIBLE EARLY THURSDAY MORNING Patchy freezing drizzle may develop into early Thursday morning along and north of the Massachusetts Turnpike. While the coverage of freezing drizzle appears to be limited, the potential exists for untreated roads and sidewalks to become slippery for the Thursday morning commute. If confidence increases on the coverage of freezing drizzle, a winter weather advisory may be needed for light icing potential which would mainly impact travelers. Those driving early Thursday morning are advised to be aware of the potential for black ice and slippery roads, especially on secondary roads, bridges and highway overpasses. Use caution if driving.
Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Pine, South Aitkin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 11:32:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-11 17:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Pine; South Aitkin BRIEF AND LOCALIZED HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA THROUGH LATE AFTERNOON TODAY A band of localized snow showers is moving through Aitkin County presently and could track into Carlton and Pine Counties and affect travel on the I 35 corridor over the next hour. This band has been associated with rapid reductions in visibility due to brief periods of heavy snow. A quick snow accumulation of 1 inch is possible. If you are traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions...reduce speed and make sure headlights are on.
Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley, Union, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 19:16:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 04:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Fayette; Franklin; Ripley; Union; Wayne AREAS OF FOG OVERNIGHT INTO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING Areas of fog have been developing across the area, lowering visibilities to less than one mile for some locations. Locally dense fog with visibilities of one quarter mile or less will also be possible overnight. Motorists should use extra caution tonight and early Thursday morning. Slow down, use low beam headlights, and allow additional time to reach your destination.
High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 13:11:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...High surf of 4 to 7 feet Thursday, and 5 to 8 feet Friday. Highest surf on west facing beaches. Dangerous rip currents expected. Large surf is expected through the week, especially on Friday. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
Wind Advisory issued for Southwestern Mendocino Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southwestern Mendocino Interior WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwestern Mendocino Interior County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Watch issued for Marin Coastal Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 13:11:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Marin Coastal Range FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, Marin Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys and Sonoma Coastal Range. * WHEN...Until Midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Excessive rainfall will bring a flood risk through late tonight - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM PST. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in California Eel River at Fernbridge affecting Northern Humboldt Coast zone. For the Eel River...including Fernbridge...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Eel River at Fernbridge. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, The western half of the Eel Delta may be completely flooded, especially if at or above this level for an extended period of time. This includes areas northwest of Loleta and Cannibal Island Road. A Special Action Advisory is being issued to all owners of livestock in low-lying areas of the Eel River Delta. Owners of livestock should take appropriate action to protect their animals. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:30 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 15.3 feet. - Forecast...The Eel is forecast to remain in Monitor Stage this weekend, although may crest near or at Flood Stage Thursday afternoon and evening, then again on Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Otero Mesa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 14:15:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Otero Mesa WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Southeast Otero County. In Texas, portions of Hudspeth and El Paso Counties. * WHEN...Through 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected during the afternoon.
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Northern California, including the following areas, Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northeast Foothills of the Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northern Shasta County including the Shasta Lake area, West Slopes of the Northern Sierra Nevada, and Western Plumas County including Lassen Park. * WHEN...From 10 AM PST this morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Watch issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, except 2 to 3 feet above 8000 feet possible. Snow accumulations along and east of highway 395, 6 to 12 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Snow loading issues may be possible.
Flood Watch issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...All of Orange County, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, The Inland Empire, and the San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 2 AM Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding in and near burn scars, creeks, normally dry stream beds, poorly drained intersections and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm will bring an extended period of moderate to locally heavy rainfall. Excessive rainfall rates are likely over the San Bernardino County mountains where flooding and debris flows are most likely tonight through Tuesday. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
