Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Pistons Want Unprotected 1st, Young Player in Bojan Bogdanović Trade
The Detroit Pistons have a coveted trade chip in veteran forward Bojan Bogdanović, but the team doesn't plan on giving him away for a small return. According to The Athletic's James L. Edwards III, it would likely take an "overpay" to pry Bogdanović away from Detroit. "The Pistons'...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Derrick Favors, Hawks Agree to 10-Day Contract
After losing five of their last seven games, the Atlanta Hawks have reportedly bolstered their frontcourt by adding a veteran free-agent big man. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks signed center Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract on Tuesday. Favors most recently played 39 games for the Oklahoma City...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Suns Interested in Trade for Hornets' Jalen McDaniels Ahead of Deadline
The Phoenix Suns are reportedly among the teams that have expressed interest in trading for Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels ahead of the February 9 deadline. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said McDaniels could land in Phoenix as part of a deal that involves Jae Crowder, who has not played for the Suns this season over displeasure with his contract.
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: GSW Interested in Adding Size, Shooting at NBA Trade Deadline
The Golden State Warriors lack the depth needed to defend their 2021-22 NBA championship, so changes reportedly could be in store for the roster. According to Monte Poole of NBC Sports, the Warriors are "active" in the trade market ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, and while nothing is imminent, the team has "a desire to add size and shooting."
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Bleacher Report
Joel Embiid Wows NBA Twitter with Electric Performance as Sixers Beat Pistons
Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid returned from a three-game absence on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons, and he didn't skip a beat with another dominant performance. Embiid dropped 36 points with 11 rebounds and two blocks in just 24 minutes of action to lead Philadelphia to a 147-116 victory...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Bulls Unlikely to 'Blow It Up' at Trade Deadline amid Zach LaVine Buzz
Despite falling short of expectations and sitting in a difficult spot long-term, the Chicago Bulls may not be prepared to wave the white flag and start over just yet. "But in the weeks leading up to what could be a crucial deadline, multiple league sources have told The Athletic the expectation is for the Bulls to remain relatively quiet," The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry reported Monday. "No one expects the Bulls to 'blow it up' and commit to a complete rebuilding process."
Bleacher Report
Updated Trade Target Lists for Every NBA Team
We're officially less than a month away from the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, with teams still sorting themselves out between contender and No. 1 pick seeker. Every team should already have a big board compiled of their ideal trade candidates, however, be it All-Stars to help push for a championship or young, untapped talents who aren't getting proper development time with their current teams and could assist rebuilding clubs now.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Patrick Beverley Exits Loss to Nuggets With Hip Injury; Severity Unknown
Los Angeles Lakers veteran point guard Patrick Beverley exited Monday's loss against the Denver Nuggets with a right hip injury, the team announced. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters that the team doesn't know the severity of his injury but that it occurred when he slipped under the basket near the Nuggets bench.
Bleacher Report
Report: Warriors' Stephen Curry to Return from Shoulder Injury, Start vs. Suns
Stephen Curry is expected to make his highly anticipated return to the court on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns and will be included in the starting lineup, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews. Curry has missed the last 11 games while recovering from a shoulder injury. The 34-year-old injured his...
Magic's Jonathan Isaac, sidelined over 2 years, plays in G League game
Almost 2½ years after playing in his last official basketball game, Jonathan Isaac scored 15 points in 15 minutes Wednesday night in the G League in the Lakeland Magic's 129-117 victory over the Westchester Knicks.
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Stephen Curry Says 'I Felt Like Myself Again' in Return from Injury
Although the Golden State Warriors fell 125-113 to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, they managed to leave with a positive takeaway in the form of superstar guard Stephen Curry returning from injury and showing signs of being his usual self. Playing for the first time in nearly a month...
Celtics Sweep Season Series Against Pelicans
Pelicans can't keep pace with the high-scoring Celtics and drop a road game in Boston.
Bleacher Report
Fans Disappointed in Warriors After Loss to Suns in Steph Curry's Return from Injury
The Golden State Warriors got Stephen Curry back in the lineup last night, but it wasn't enough to stop their recent struggles. Curry had 24 points and three assists in 31 minutes of action as the Warriors were soundly defeated 125-113 by a Phoenix Suns team playing without Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.
Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon 1 game over tantrum
The Miami Heat suspended center Dewayne Dedmon for one game without pay Wednesday night for his on-court tantrum a night
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Atlanta 'Very Much in Play' for Possible Neutral-Site AFC Title Game
The AFC Championship Game could be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the NFL seeks a neutral-field option, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550:. "Atlanta is very much in play," Capaccio said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, citing an earlier conversation with Bob Fescoe of 610 Sports Radio. "Maybe New Orleans could be a backup."
Bleacher Report
Kyle Lowry Out for Heat vs. Thunder Because of Left Knee Injury
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry will miss Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with left knee discomfort, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. Lowry's health was a major storyline for the Heat throughout the playoffs last season when he suffered a hamstring injury during the first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks and missed Games 4 and 5.
Bleacher Report
Spurs Announce NBA Record Number of Tickets Sold for Alamodome Game vs. Warriors
The San Antonio Spurs aren't a particularly exciting team to watch right now, but that's not stopping fans from turning out in droves to watch their upcoming game against the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome. On Wednesday, the Spurs announced an NBA-record 63,592 tickets have been sold for Friday's...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: NY Wants to Trade Cam Reddish for Multiple 2nd-Round Draft Picks
The New York Knicks are ready to cut their losses on Cam Reddish, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Scotto reported the Knicks are prepared to accept two second-round picks in return for Reddish. On Dec. 22, the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike reported New York was holding out for a...
