Houston, TX

Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Derrick Favors, Hawks Agree to 10-Day Contract

After losing five of their last seven games, the Atlanta Hawks have reportedly bolstered their frontcourt by adding a veteran free-agent big man. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks signed center Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract on Tuesday. Favors most recently played 39 games for the Oklahoma City...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Suns Interested in Trade for Hornets' Jalen McDaniels Ahead of Deadline

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly among the teams that have expressed interest in trading for Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels ahead of the February 9 deadline. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said McDaniels could land in Phoenix as part of a deal that involves Jae Crowder, who has not played for the Suns this season over displeasure with his contract.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Warriors Rumors: GSW Interested in Adding Size, Shooting at NBA Trade Deadline

The Golden State Warriors lack the depth needed to defend their 2021-22 NBA championship, so changes reportedly could be in store for the roster. According to Monte Poole of NBC Sports, the Warriors are "active" in the trade market ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, and while nothing is imminent, the team has "a desire to add size and shooting."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Joel Embiid Wows NBA Twitter with Electric Performance as Sixers Beat Pistons

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid returned from a three-game absence on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons, and he didn't skip a beat with another dominant performance. Embiid dropped 36 points with 11 rebounds and two blocks in just 24 minutes of action to lead Philadelphia to a 147-116 victory...
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Bulls Unlikely to 'Blow It Up' at Trade Deadline amid Zach LaVine Buzz

Despite falling short of expectations and sitting in a difficult spot long-term, the Chicago Bulls may not be prepared to wave the white flag and start over just yet. "But in the weeks leading up to what could be a crucial deadline, multiple league sources have told The Athletic the expectation is for the Bulls to remain relatively quiet," The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry reported Monday. "No one expects the Bulls to 'blow it up' and commit to a complete rebuilding process."
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Updated Trade Target Lists for Every NBA Team

We're officially less than a month away from the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, with teams still sorting themselves out between contender and No. 1 pick seeker. Every team should already have a big board compiled of their ideal trade candidates, however, be it All-Stars to help push for a championship or young, untapped talents who aren't getting proper development time with their current teams and could assist rebuilding clubs now.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Atlanta 'Very Much in Play' for Possible Neutral-Site AFC Title Game

The AFC Championship Game could be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the NFL seeks a neutral-field option, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550:. "Atlanta is very much in play," Capaccio said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, citing an earlier conversation with Bob Fescoe of 610 Sports Radio. "Maybe New Orleans could be a backup."
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Kyle Lowry Out for Heat vs. Thunder Because of Left Knee Injury

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry will miss Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with left knee discomfort, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. Lowry's health was a major storyline for the Heat throughout the playoffs last season when he suffered a hamstring injury during the first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks and missed Games 4 and 5.
MIAMI, FL

