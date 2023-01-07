ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dripping Springs, TX

Arrest warrant issued for former Dripping Springs ISD employee

By Madi Telschow | Staff Reporter
San Marcos Record
San Marcos Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UcV4S_0k711ydx00

A former Dripping Springs ISD employee has been accused of conducting a sexual relationship with a student within the district.

The employee was identified by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office as 21-year-old Marisol Tudon Solis, a former custodian for DSISD. On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the HCSO received a report involving Tudon and the student, alleging that the two had multiple sexual encounters over a period of time. The student’s identity has not been disclosed, and it is currently unknown which district campus the student attended. It has not been disclosed at which campus Solis was employed.

According to a statement put out by the Sheriff’s Office, “Investigators worked closely with DSISD during this investigation, and on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Trafficking of Persons: Continuous, a First Degree Felony, for Solis.”

Minutes after the arrest warrant was made public on Jan. 5, the school district released a statement.

“Today, Jan. 5, Dripping Springs ISD was notified by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office that a warrant was issued for the arrest of Marisol Tudon Solis, a former custodian,” the statement read. “The felony charges follow a comprehensive investigation by law enforcement after HCSO received a report alleging that Solis engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with a former student. Solis has not been on any DSISD campus since Nov. 29, 2022, and was terminated from employment on Dec. 16, 2022.”

“Dripping Springs ISD remains committed to the safety and security of all students and takes prompt and immediate action to partner with law enforcement agencies to investigate and take action when it receives reports involving the safety of the children in the Dripping Springs community and all students across Texas,” the statement concluded.

The case is still being investigated, and there is a potential for additional charges, according to the HSCO. Although the incident is believed to be isolated, both DSISD and the HSCO encouraged any who may have additional information related to this arrest to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with more information can contact Sergeant Mike Andrews at (512) 393-7896. Anonymous tips can be submitted with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8466 or via P3tips.com.

Because this is an ongoing investigation, the District is not available to provide further comment at this time. This story will be updated as more information is made available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Fifth Hays CISD student dead from suspected fentanyl overdose

Hays CISD has lost its fifth and youngest student yet to the fentanyl crisis. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) On Jan. 3, two days before the start of the spring semester, a 14-year-old student from Hays CISD was found unconscious in her San Marcos home. Life-saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful. While toxicology reports are still pending, an accidental fentanyl overdose is suspected, according to the city of San Marcos.
SAN MARCOS, TX
kgns.tv

Man wanted in San Antonio arrested in Webb County

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) -A man wanted in San Antonio is caught in Webb County. DPS along with the help of Border Patrol were able to arrest Matthew Joshua Laureano, 35, for felon in possession of a firearm. Laureano was previously arrested and charged for aggravated assault with deadly weapon...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Man dies after shooting in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting in North Austin left one person dead Tuesday morning. At 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call regarding a shooting in the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive. Once on the scene, officers encountered a man in his 30s who had been shot.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rundberg Lane

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a driver that allegedly hit a pedestrian in the early hours of Dec. 31. APD said on Saturday, Dec. 31, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of East Rundberg Lane. The pedestrian, 58-year-old Lloyd P. Goodnoe, was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

East Austin church targeted in New Year’s Day burglary

AUSTIN, Texas - An East Austin church was targeted in a New Year's Day burglary. On the morning of Jan. 1, three locations on Hope Lutheran Church’s property were burglarized. "Tuesday morning, when I came in, that’s when we discovered the building behind us and the shed out back,...
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

APD Seeks Info on Series of South Austin Burglaries

The Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is working a series of burglaries committed at an apartment complex in South Austin. According to APD, these incidents have occurred during the overnight hours in apartments near Berkman and US Highway 290. The attacker has been described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, in his 30s, short brown hair, ith possible facial hair.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pflugerville man killed in Taylor head-on crash

A two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Taylor left one person dead and two others seriously injured. It happed in the 4300 block of North Main Street, near the intersection with Carlos G. Parker Blvd. NW. The Taylor Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 11:05 p.m. According...
TAYLOR, TX
CBS Austin

APD searching for vehicle from SE Austin fatal hit-and-run

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle from a fatal hit-and-run last year in Southeast Austin. It happened Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the East Oltorf Street and I-35 intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:20 p.m. Investigators believe 76-year-old...
AUSTIN, TX
San Marcos Record

San Marcos Record

300
Followers
512
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

San Marcos Record

Comments / 0

Community Policy