Arrest warrant issued for former Dripping Springs ISD employee

A former Dripping Springs ISD employee has been accused of conducting a sexual relationship with a student within the district.

The employee was identified by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office as 21-year-old Marisol Tudon Solis, a former custodian for DSISD. On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the HCSO received a report involving Tudon and the student, alleging that the two had multiple sexual encounters over a period of time. The student’s identity has not been disclosed, and it is currently unknown which district campus the student attended. It has not been disclosed at which campus Solis was employed.

According to a statement put out by the Sheriff’s Office, “Investigators worked closely with DSISD during this investigation, and on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Trafficking of Persons: Continuous, a First Degree Felony, for Solis.”

Minutes after the arrest warrant was made public on Jan. 5, the school district released a statement.

“Today, Jan. 5, Dripping Springs ISD was notified by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office that a warrant was issued for the arrest of Marisol Tudon Solis, a former custodian,” the statement read. “The felony charges follow a comprehensive investigation by law enforcement after HCSO received a report alleging that Solis engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with a former student. Solis has not been on any DSISD campus since Nov. 29, 2022, and was terminated from employment on Dec. 16, 2022.”

“Dripping Springs ISD remains committed to the safety and security of all students and takes prompt and immediate action to partner with law enforcement agencies to investigate and take action when it receives reports involving the safety of the children in the Dripping Springs community and all students across Texas,” the statement concluded.

The case is still being investigated, and there is a potential for additional charges, according to the HSCO. Although the incident is believed to be isolated, both DSISD and the HSCO encouraged any who may have additional information related to this arrest to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with more information can contact Sergeant Mike Andrews at (512) 393-7896. Anonymous tips can be submitted with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8466 or via P3tips.com.

Because this is an ongoing investigation, the District is not available to provide further comment at this time. This story will be updated as more information is made available.