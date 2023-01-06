Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023
U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
NASDAQ
Nadig Talks Active Management, Markets, and More on ETF Edge
Yesterday, VettaFi financial futurist Dave Nadig appeared on CNBC’s "ETF Edge" with Bob Pisani to talk active management and more. Pisani and Nadig were joined by JPMorgan’s Hamilton Reiner, who runs the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI). 2022 was a big year for active management, and JEPI...
NASDAQ
ETFs to Tap If Rates Remain Above 5% for "A Long Time"
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should boost interest rates above 5% by early in the second quarter and then keep at that level for “a long time”, per Bloomberg. Fed officials raised interest rates by a half-point in December, extending their aggressive tightening campaign and bringing the target on their benchmark rate to a target range of 4.25% to 4.5%. The move followed four hefty hikes of 75 basis points to tame inflation running well above their 2% target.
NASDAQ
The EV Revolution Could Surprisingly Benefit Vulcan Materials Stock (NYSE:VMC)
Logically, investors interested in profiting off the global electric vehicle rollout should consider focusing on the most viable EV stocks. However, a possibly safer and more reliable approach may be to consider critical infrastructure companies like Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC). A major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete, Vulcan will likely rise in relevance. Therefore, advocates of the EV industry should strongly consider VMC stock.
NASDAQ
Markets Grow +1% Ahead of Thursday CPI
Markets put up a strong trading day today, with investors seeing plenty of risk already having been stomped out of many sectors, including Tech. The Nasdaq led the way for the session, +189 points or +1.76%, followed by the S&P 500, +1.28% on the day. All major indices closed at session highs, with the Dow gaining +268 points, +0.80%. The small-cap Russell 2000 finished up +1.17%.
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
NASDAQ
Time to Buy These 2 Financial Lending Stocks?
The consumer lending space had been very intriguing in recent years with LendingTree TREE reaching an all-time high in July 2019. Newer companies like LendingClub LC were hoping to follow LendingTree’s momentum. However, fast forward to 2023 and many of these equities have fallen sharply and given back tons...
NASDAQ
2 Top Semiconductor Stocks and 1 ETF for 2023: Nvidia, AMD, and Invesco Semiconductor ETF
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ). Jose has an interesting approach to getting exposure in chip stocks, but does Nick agree? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
If You Invested $1000 in Commercial Metals a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants,...
NASDAQ
SSTK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.23, changing hands as high as $59.52 per share. Shutterstock Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
3 Smart Ways to Borrow in a High Interest Rate Environment
When will the Fed take their foot off the gas? Have we hit a global recession? Can I even afford to take out a loan?. As a comprehensive wealth advisor, clients bring me questions like these every day. The answers are rarely simple, but the crux is this: don’t be scared, be prepared. And in uncertain times, solid preparation often involves creativity.
NASDAQ
Why It Makes Sense to Buy Solana Now
Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) continues to be one of the surprise breakout performers of early 2023. Over the first week of the year, Solana is up a jaw-dropping 33.58%. That's quite a rebound for a crypto that was down nearly 94% in 2022. The big question, of course, is whether Solana can keep up this momentum throughout the rest of the year.
NASDAQ
iShares U.S. Equity Factor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LRGF
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (Symbol: LRGF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.20, changing hands as high as $40.21 per share. iShares U.S. Equity Factor shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LRGF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
European Stocks Close Higher As China Reopening Fuels Growth Hopes
(RTTNews) - Despite recent hawkish comments from some Fed officials that raised concerns about tighter monetary policy from the U.S. central bank, European stocks closed higher on Wednesday as optimism over China's reopening helped underpin sentiment. After Fed Chair Jerome Powell refrained from commenting on rate policy at a symposium,...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Legato Merger (ASTL) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
NASDAQ
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EEMA
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 57,000. Shares of EEMA were up about 0.6% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday...
NASDAQ
Waste Management (WM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Waste Management (WM) closed the most recent trading day at $156.99, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler...
