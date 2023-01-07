ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Hiker Found Dead on Texas National Park Trail on New Year’s Eve

By Alec Karam
 4 days ago
Jacob Bryant / EyeEm

A hiker was found dead at Guadalupe Mountains National Park in Texas on New Year’s Eve. Fellow hikers found the victim, attempted CPR and notified park staff, according to a press release by the park. There was a high-wind warning in effect that day, with wind gusts speeding past 50 miles per hour. The trail is nearly 9,000 feet above sea level, attributing to a mountainous environment not found in the majority of the state. The name of the victim wasn’t revealed nor were any other identifying details.

KTSA

Hiker found dead near the highest point in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Guadalupe Mountains National Park is reporting the death of a hiker on a trail leading to the highest peak in Texas. In a release, the agency says the hiker was found non-responsive by other hikers on December 31, 2022. Officials say that despite CPR being administered, the person was pronounced dead.
