Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Gilbert set for NFL playoffs against Cowboys
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Joe Gilbert is back in the NFL Playoffs. The head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now in his fourth season with the team, will again compete in the NFC Wild Card round. First up, is the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 […]
Spurs set to break NBA single-game attendance record
SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA's single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It's possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.
Medical experts say immediate CPR saved Damar Hamlin
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from the hospital and is recovering at his home, the team announced on Wednesday. Those are the words many Bills fans have been waiting to hear since last week. Medical experts say it was the quick reaction from on field medical staff that led […]
Former ESPN anchor Allison Williams sues network and Disney after vaccine mandate led to firing
Former ESPN anchor Allison Williams is suing the network after she was fired in 2021 for failing to comply with ESPN's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
