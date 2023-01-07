Read full article on original website
Prop bets for Duke men's basketball vs. Pittsburgh
Duke (-8) vs. Pittsburgh. After Duke’s troubled showing against N.C. State, the Blue Devils narrowly escaped Chestnut Hill, Mass., several days later with a one-point win against Boston College. Freshman forward Dariq Whitehead had his best performance of the season, scoring 18 points by going 6-of-12 from the field. Fellow freshman Kyle Filipowski was fouled when going for a rebound with 12 seconds remaining, which sent him to the foul line to convert the game-winning free throws.
Three points: Duke men's basketball must capitalize on turnovers, improve perimeter defense to beat Pittsburgh
After a nervy win at Boston College over the weekend, Duke returns home for a date with high-flying Pittsburgh. The Blue Zone is here with three keys to a Blue Devil win:. In their season thus far, the Panthers have averaged 8.8 threes per game, accounting for a mean 26.4 points in every contest just off shots from downtown. Action behind the arc was a formidable opponent for Duke in its loss against N.C. State last week, with the Wolfpack putting up 30 of its 84 total points from threes. The Wolfpack simply kept shooting, and while percentage-wise it was solid, at 38.5%, it was really the sheer volume of 3-point attempts that meant the Research Triangle rival was able to push itself so far ahead of the Blue Devils. The problem persisted against Boston College, too, as Duke allowed 35.3% of the Eagles’ attempts from behind the arc—18 points—to make the game far closer than comfortable. To squash those potential 26-odd points from the Panthers—who are currently 4-1 in the ACC, having already taken out North Carolina as well as Virginia—the Blue Devils need to amp up their defense around the arc. Head coach Jon Scheyer clearly has no trouble putting his team upcourt; after all, Duke has been running a full-court press on and off all season. Whether it is with a stricter adherence to man over zone or simply more defensive tenacity, the Blue Devils must find a way to stop the 3-pointers that keep soaring over their heads. If the Panthers are given the opportunity to land threes, they will certainly take it, and this will mean Duke may be in serious trouble come Wednesday.
Cameron Chronicles Season 6, Episode 6: 'We need to take a step forward'
During a Tuesday media availability, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said "we need to take a step forward" heading into Wednesday's home matchup against Pittsburgh and Saturday's road matchup against Clemson. With his team sitting at 12-4 (3-2 in the ACC), and just hanging around at No. 24 in the...
X-Factor: Duke men's basketball needs excellence from Dariq Whitehead to overcome Pittsburgh
After surviving Boston College, Duke men's basketball heads home to take on Pittsburgh. The Blue Zone brings you a player on each squad to watch for in the matchup:. To put it lightly, Duke has been in a bit of a rut. While they have the necessary defensive prowess and offensive weapons inside the paint, the Blue Devils have lacked a true sharpshooter. Big losses at Wake Forest and N.C. State made it even clearer that Duke needs someone who can pull up on midrange jumpers and consistently make 3-pointers. The Blue Devils may find themselves a solution in one of their highly-touted freshmen, Dariq Whitehead.
Duke men's tennis 2023 season preview
Duke enters 2023 looking to build on a strong 2022 season that included an impressive 17-9 overall record and a stellar 11-3 record at home. The Blue Devils have now been rewarded for this success with a top-20 ITA preseason ranking. What’s more, the team has retained most of its talent from last year. Of the student-athletes who competed in Duke’s final dual match of 2022 against Tennessee, only Sean Sculley and Edu Guell will not be returning this season.
Former Duke track and field, cross country head coach Al Buehler dies at 92
Longtime Duke track and field head and cross country coach Al Buehler died Jan. 5 at 92 years old at The Forest at Duke Retirement Community, his family announced Tuesday. A member of the Duke Athletics Hall of Fame and a larger-than-life figure in Blue Devil history, Buehler spent 45 years at the school from 1955-2000.
Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball falls to No. 24 following loss to N.C. State
After a pivotal week for the Blue Devils, a new AP Poll dropped Monday afternoon. With Duke now at No. 24, the Blue Zone takes a look:. After scoring no baskets in its first seven minutes against N.C. State, Duke struggled to catch up in the all-around sloppy performance and fell 84-60. Later in the week, Duke redeemed itself with a nail-biting win at Boston College. The freshmen led the day, and Dariq Whitehead led with 18 points. Two clutch free throws from Kyle Filipowski with less than a minute on the clock helped seal the one-point win. The Blue Devils were favored in each of their games last week, and now, confidence in the team by basketball analysts is dwindling. Duke’s recent performance brings it eight spots down from last week to No. 24 in the latest AP Poll. This upcoming week, the Blue Devils will face Pittsburgh at home before traveling to play Clemson, and they are favored to win each game.
Letter: Tribute to Coach Al Buehler
Albert George "Coach" Buehler was a University of Maryland track star, legendary coach and professor at Duke University. A three-time member of the U.S. Olympic track and field coaching staff, Coach made prolific contributions to the sport and classroom, reuniting frequently with his former student athletes until his death on January 5, 2023 at The Forest at Duke Retirement Community in Durham, NC.
Here's what to know about Duke's top five recent administrative changes
Change is abound within the Duke administration. From the University side to Duke Health leadership, there have been a handful of personnel changes in the last year. With the arrival of several incoming administrators this semester and national searches for others already underway, The Chronicle took a look at the five biggest recent administrative shifts.
Durham moves into ‘high risk’ COVID-19 classification, Duke classroom mask mandate to return if level remains high
Durham is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and has been moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high risk” classification. If Durham remains high risk for two consecutive weeks, Duke will return to mandatory masking in classrooms until the risk level drops, according to an email sent to students, faculty and staff from Duke administrators on Monday afternoon.
