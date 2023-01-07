Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Albany Herald
Jerrod Carmichael burns Tom Cruise and Scientology with Shelly Miscavige joke
Jerrod Carmichael had a pitch for Tom Cruise and Church of Scientology in one of his Golden Globes jokes. The comedian and host of Tuesday's ceremony referenced Cruise having returned his Globe statues in 2021 in the midst of controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the Globes.
Albany Herald
SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ & ‘Barry’ Lead TV
Following the earlier news that Netflix has signed a multi-year deal to air the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Emily In Paris‘ Ashley Park and The White Lotus‘ Haley Lu Richardson took to Instagram Live to reveal this year’s nominees across film and television. In the TV categories,...
Albany Herald
‘Velma’: HBO Max Unveils Trailer for Mindy Kaling’s Scooby Series (VIDEO)
Mindy Kaling‘s successful path with HBO Max continues as she is about to voice an iconic character in IP history: Velma. The series of the same name officially premieres Thursday, January 12, and the streamer has unveiled its full official trailer. The Scooby-Doo character will finally receive her spotlight,...
Albany Herald
‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ & Sherri Shepherd’s ‘Sherri’ Renewed
Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for a second season on Fox Television Stations this fall, which will see the EGOT winner back in the hot seat and chatting with an array of famous guests. Meanwhile, Fox Television Stations also confirmed that Sherri Shepherd‘s...
Albany Herald
Prince Harry’s Viral ITV Interview With Tom Bradby to Air on CBS & Paramount+ in U.S.
U.S. viewers will soon be able to watch Prince Harry‘s viral interview with ITV journalist Tom Bradby. On Saturday, January 14, CBS will air the special in its original U.K. form, while its Paramount+ streaming platform will also debut an extended version of the sitdown following the West Coast broadcast.
Albany Herald
Freeform Announces ‘Grown-ish’ Season 6 Pickup, Busy Philipps on ‘Single Drunk Female,’ ‘Love Trip: Paris’
There’s much to look forward to in the coming months on Freeform. The cable network, during its sessions at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, announced one of its hit series, grown-ish, will be back for more. Plus, we got casting and the rollout schedule for Single Drunk Female Season 2. And there’s a new dating series coming, filmed entirely in Paris!
Albany Herald
‘A Million Little Things’ Final Season Trailer Teases Possible Wedding & Friend Group’s Farewell (VIDEO)
“From the beginning, we fell in love with a friendship, a family, a romance, a laugh, a triumph, a moment, a million little things,” the new trailer for the ABC drama’s final season reminds us. A Million Little Things returns for its farewell on Wednesday, February 8 at...
An artist is stripping JK Rowling's name off Harry Potter books and reselling them to fans who oppose the author's vocal anti-trans rhetoric. A legal expert says it's not copyright infringement.
Bookbinder Laur Flom's website shows re-bound versions of all seven books with black and gold cover designs — but with Rowling's name removed.
Albany Herald
‘Cruel Summer’ Reveals New Season 2 Cast: Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood & More (PHOTO)
Freeform‘s hit anthology series Cruel Summer will return for its second season in the Summer of 2023 and will feature a new cast of characters and a mystery to unravel. The Season 2 synopsis, which is set in “an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest,” according to the network, “follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella, and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.”
Comments / 0