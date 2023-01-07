ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Albany Herald

Jerrod Carmichael burns Tom Cruise and Scientology with Shelly Miscavige joke

Jerrod Carmichael had a pitch for Tom Cruise and Church of Scientology in one of his Golden Globes jokes. The comedian and host of Tuesday's ceremony referenced Cruise having returned his Globe statues in 2021 in the midst of controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the Globes.
Albany Herald

‘Velma’: HBO Max Unveils Trailer for Mindy Kaling’s Scooby Series (VIDEO)

Mindy Kaling‘s successful path with HBO Max continues as she is about to voice an iconic character in IP history: Velma. The series of the same name officially premieres Thursday, January 12, and the streamer has unveiled its full official trailer. The Scooby-Doo character will finally receive her spotlight,...
Albany Herald

‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ & Sherri Shepherd’s ‘Sherri’ Renewed

Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for a second season on Fox Television Stations this fall, which will see the EGOT winner back in the hot seat and chatting with an array of famous guests. Meanwhile, Fox Television Stations also confirmed that Sherri Shepherd‘s...
Albany Herald

Prince Harry’s Viral ITV Interview With Tom Bradby to Air on CBS & Paramount+ in U.S.

U.S. viewers will soon be able to watch Prince Harry‘s viral interview with ITV journalist Tom Bradby. On Saturday, January 14, CBS will air the special in its original U.K. form, while its Paramount+ streaming platform will also debut an extended version of the sitdown following the West Coast broadcast.
Albany Herald

Freeform Announces ‘Grown-ish’ Season 6 Pickup, Busy Philipps on ‘Single Drunk Female,’ ‘Love Trip: Paris’

There’s much to look forward to in the coming months on Freeform. The cable network, during its sessions at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, announced one of its hit series, grown-ish, will be back for more. Plus, we got casting and the rollout schedule for Single Drunk Female Season 2. And there’s a new dating series coming, filmed entirely in Paris!
Albany Herald

‘Cruel Summer’ Reveals New Season 2 Cast: Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood & More (PHOTO)

Freeform‘s hit anthology series Cruel Summer will return for its second season in the Summer of 2023 and will feature a new cast of characters and a mystery to unravel. The Season 2 synopsis, which is set in “an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest,” according to the network, “follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella, and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.”

