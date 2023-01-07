ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

15-year-old found with loaded gun at NC High School, district says

By Kevin Accettulla
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LDjxB_0k711eEf00

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was found Friday with a loaded gun at Lumberton High School, according to Robeson County Public Schools.

The freshman student has been suspended for 365 days, according to the district.

The gun was found after the student was searched by school officials, the district said in a news release. It’s the third handgun found on the district’s campuses during the current academic year, spokeswoman Jessica Horne said. Last year, there were at least nine .

Administrators searched the student after they were seen on security footage hiding an object ahead of Wednesday’s basketball game.

“Because of additional lighting added recently in the school parking lot, the student was identified,” the news release said. “An additional student from Lumberton Junior High School was also identified in security footage along with that student. The LJHS student is currently on suspension, but parents and appropriate personnel have been notified.”

The student found with the gun will face charges, including having a weapon on a school campus; possession of a firearm by a minor; and concealed carry of a handgun, according to Lumberton police.

“We are grateful that the weapon was discovered and seized by law enforcement before a tragedy occurred,” Horne said in a statement. “We continue to ask anyone who sees something to say something.”

No one was injured.

The district said it takes these matters seriously and continues to work with local law enforcement to keep its schools safe.

