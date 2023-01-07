Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
‘Velma’: HBO Max Unveils Trailer for Mindy Kaling’s Scooby Series (VIDEO)
Mindy Kaling‘s successful path with HBO Max continues as she is about to voice an iconic character in IP history: Velma. The series of the same name officially premieres Thursday, January 12, and the streamer has unveiled its full official trailer. The Scooby-Doo character will finally receive her spotlight,...
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Sneak Peek: Is This the End of Tara & Rebecca? (VIDEO)
Uh-oh, it looks like we maybe should be a bit more worried about Dr. Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler) and Rebecca’s (Nicole Pacent) future together than we might have originally thought we needed to be on Criminal Minds: Evolution. In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the January 12 midseason...
‘Cruel Summer’ Reveals New Season 2 Cast: Sadie Stanley, Lexi Underwood & More (PHOTO)
Freeform‘s hit anthology series Cruel Summer will return for its second season in the Summer of 2023 and will feature a new cast of characters and a mystery to unravel. The Season 2 synopsis, which is set in “an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest,” according to the network, “follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship. Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella, and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.”
'All Creatures Great and Small' Season 3 Is Finally Here!
When you're looking for entertaining content that is suitable for the entire family, shows like When Calls the Heart, Little House on the Prairie or Seventh Heaven may come to mind. MASTERPIECE on PBS also offers a lot of wholesome content including The Durrells, Around the World in 80 Days and Miss Marple. Season 3 of All Creatures Great and Small recently premiered on PBS and is perfect content for your whole family to watch.
SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ & ‘Barry’ Lead TV
Following the earlier news that Netflix has signed a multi-year deal to air the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Emily In Paris‘ Ashley Park and The White Lotus‘ Haley Lu Richardson took to Instagram Live to reveal this year’s nominees across film and television. In the TV categories,...
Freeform Announces ‘Grown-ish’ Season 6 Pickup, Busy Philipps on ‘Single Drunk Female,’ ‘Love Trip: Paris’
There’s much to look forward to in the coming months on Freeform. The cable network, during its sessions at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, announced one of its hit series, grown-ish, will be back for more. Plus, we got casting and the rollout schedule for Single Drunk Female Season 2. And there’s a new dating series coming, filmed entirely in Paris!
Prince Harry’s Viral ITV Interview With Tom Bradby to Air on CBS & Paramount+ in U.S.
U.S. viewers will soon be able to watch Prince Harry‘s viral interview with ITV journalist Tom Bradby. On Saturday, January 14, CBS will air the special in its original U.K. form, while its Paramount+ streaming platform will also debut an extended version of the sitdown following the West Coast broadcast.
‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ & Sherri Shepherd’s ‘Sherri’ Renewed
Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for a second season on Fox Television Stations this fall, which will see the EGOT winner back in the hot seat and chatting with an array of famous guests. Meanwhile, Fox Television Stations also confirmed that Sherri Shepherd‘s...
CNN announces revamped daytime lineup with new show format
CNN on Wednesday announced a revamped dayside programming lineup that the network said will employ a new format for shows to deliver the news to viewers. The cable news channel — which has been led since last spring by a new chairman and chief executive, Chris Licht — said in a press release that the fresh approach will better showcase CNN's reporting resources and leverage "innovative use of technology to offer context."
Tatjana Patitz, one of the original '90s supermodels, dies at 56
Tatjana Patitz, who rose to fashion fame in the '90s as an animal-loving supermodel with a piercing gaze, has died, her agent confirmed to CNN. She was 56. Patitz died Wednesday from breast cancer, her agent Corinne Nicolas told CNN. She's survived by her son, Jonah.
