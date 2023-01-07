Read full article on original website
Crash near Bertrand sends one to hospital
BERTRAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was injured in an accident on Highway 23 in Phelps County. Deputies with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist in a crash just before noon Tuesday about one mile east of Bertrand. The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that...
Kearney man to prison on murder-related crimes
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man connected to a January murder is going to prison for convictions on related weapons charges. A judge sentenced Zachary Walker, 20, to four to eight years each on two convictions for attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The sentences will be served concurrently or at the same time for both crimes.
Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
Bertrand man in critical condition after semi hits pickup
BERTRAND – A Bertrand man is in critical condition after his pickup was struck by a semi-trailer truck Tuesday near Bertrand. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. At 11:53 a.m. Tuesday, a pickup driven by Frank...
Hastings Police searching for missing teen
HASTINGS, Neb. (KLKN) – The Hastings Police Department says 17-year-old Aiden Valentine was reported as a runaway on Saturday. Officials describe him as being 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his right cheek. If you have any information regarding...
Nebraska’s rural fire departments say despite spike in calls, they’re ready for 2023
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Many fires sparked across Nebraska last year, including wildfires just outside Lincoln. Several rural fire departments said they’ve worked hard to handle the high number of calls, and a couple reported a record number of responses in 2022. That includes the York Fire Department.
Doniphan woman sentenced on federal charge related to drugs found in GI Airbnb
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Doniphan woman facing a federal drug charge after she was found with drugs in a Grand Island Airbnb has been sentenced to five years in prison. According to federal court records, Kristina Gomez, 37, was given the sentence Thursday on one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She was also sentenced to four years of post-release supervision.
Fire in Grand Island sends one person to the hospital
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire Saturday morning. According to GIFD when they got to the home on the 100 block of Melody Lane there was already flames coming out of the windows. The fire was put out before it could spread, however the mobile home is a total loss.
Fire units respond to Saturday morning blaze at Grand Island trailer home
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Fire units in Grand Island responded to a trailer home fire Saturday morning. The Grand Island Fire Department said it was called to the blaze on Melody Lane, noting that the trailer was fully involved in the fire. An occupant was able to get out of...
Council approves liquor license for downtown Hastings movie theater
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council approved a Class “I” liquor license application for Rivoli 3 in downtown Hastings. The vote for the application was 7 to 1 with councilman Marc Rowen voting against. As for the manager application of Bryce Blecha in connection to the license, council passed unanimously.
Small Town Famous set to grow in the downtown
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council voted to let a small business expand in the downtown, 8-0. Small town famous now plans to expand into the Wolbach Building. This comes as a big move for the store as now they plan to become a three-story shopping experience. There will be retail on all three floors and even a possible children’s play area on the second floor.
New Hastings City Administrator prioritizing communication, building trust
HASTINGS, Neb. — Before he starts acting as manager, the top-ranking city staffer in Hastings is playing the role of a sponge. City Administrator Shawn Metcalf is just two weeks into his new job and has met with each city council member and the mayor. “I’ve also spent time...
Kearney City Council approves plan to demolish building, build new structure on E 25th St.
KEARNEY, NE — A Kearney construction company is planning to redevelop a visible property on the east side of town. On Wednesday, the Kearney City Council voted 4-0 to approve a redevelopment project at 1100 E 25th St. Richie Bock Construction plans to demolish the existing building, which used to house a small auto parts shop. In its place, the company will build a 7,500 square-foot steel-frame building that will include retail, office and warehouse space for three businesses. The project will include a new parking lot, sidewalks and landscaping.
High egg prices at grocery stores causing more people produce their own eggs
KEARNEY, Neb. — The deadly avian flu is reducing poultry flocks all over the country, resulting in many of us seeing higher eggs prices on the shelves. According to USDA data, the national average cost of a dozen eggs is over $3. The prices vary all over the nation, and as consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices, there is also a shortage of eggs at grocery stores.
Steve L. Borzekofski
Steve L. Borzekofski, 80, of Hebron formerly of Crete and Beatrice passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Blue Valley Lutheran Home at Hebron. He was born August 1, 1942, at Beatrice to Paul and Helen Baumann Borzekofski. Steve was a fan of Buddy Holly. Survivors include his brother,...
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Testing radon levels at home might prevent lung cancer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- January is radon action month and local health officials are urging people to be aware and take action to prevent negative effects to their health. Environmental Health Specialist at the Central District Health Department, McKenzie Hatch said radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that cause 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year.
Meet Kearney's New Year's babies: Larkin and Stetsyn
KEARNEY – Nathan and Mary Birchler didn’t anticipate delivering Kearney’s first baby of 2023. Mary wasn’t due until Jan. 9. But on Monday, she was induced, and at 3:06 p.m., Larkin Olivia Rae Birchler was born at Kearney Regional Medical Center, making her this city’s New Year’s baby. The obstetrician was Dr. Amie Jorgensen.
Former central Nebraska 3-time state wrestling champion Fruchtl passes away
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Senior High, Northwest High and Hastings College wrestler Blake Fruchtl has died, GINW administration confirmed to Local4 Tuesday. The exact time and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. Fruchtl was a three-time high school state wrestling champion, winning two titles...
Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education appoints acting superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - An acting superintendent is now in place at Grand Island Public Schools. At Tuesday’s special meeting GIPS Associate Superintendent Dr. Robin Dexter became the district's acting superintendant. Dr. Dexter was appointed as the acting superintendent so that the district has a leader in place while...
