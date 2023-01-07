Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Johnson's 25 points lead Stanton past Sidney
SIDNEY, Iowa - It was a tight, back-and-forth affair through the first quarter, but Stanton flexed its muscles on the road to come away with a big 59-43 victory over Sidney behind a monster game from senior Marleigh Johnson. Johnson scored a game-high 25 points, 12 of which came in...
News Channel Nebraska
Higher seeds dominate boys MUDECAS quarterfinals, semifinals set
BEATRICE, NE — The teams that entered the MUDECAS Boys Basketball Tournament quarterfinals Tuesday went undefeated on the day, although some were tested, setting up the semifinals for Thursday. Through the quarterfinal round, three of the four defending MUDECAS champions are still alive to repeat. The only champion from...
News Channel Nebraska
Vikings outscore the Cowboys in road win
SIDNEY, Iowa - The game didn't start with fireworks in the opening minutes, but later in the first quarter and for seemingly the rest of the night, Sidney and Stanton operated at a high level offensively in a high-scoring contest Tuesday night in Sidney. The Vikings had three scorers reach...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Police training mishap scatters MUDECAS tourney fans
BEATRICE – Fans were rousted from the Beatrice Municipal Auditorium on Monday during the annual MUDECAS basketball tournament. But it wasn’t due to the quality of play. It was pepper spray. Beatrice Police officers were doing training outside the city auditorium near the old bay doors to the...
Nebraska Football gets another addition to the staff
The Nebraska football team continues to shift just what it means to be a member of Matt Rhule’s staff. This weekend, another Huskers staff member officially joined the fold, though he won’t be a member of the on-field coaching staff. Josh Bringuel introduced himself to Nebraska football faithful...
News Channel Nebraska
Steve L. Borzekofski
Steve L. Borzekofski, 80, of Hebron formerly of Crete and Beatrice passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Blue Valley Lutheran Home at Hebron. He was born August 1, 1942, at Beatrice to Paul and Helen Baumann Borzekofski. Steve was a fan of Buddy Holly. Survivors include his brother,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
News Channel Nebraska
Adam J. Schoenbeck
Adam John Schoenbeck was born to Warren & Bonnie (Vacek) Schoenbeck on April 3rd 1979 in Lincoln, Ne. He went to be with the Lord on January 6th 2023 at the age of 43 after a 4 year battle with cancer. Adam attended kindergarten at Western Public Schools. He then...
News Channel Nebraska
Lula M. Carlson, 84, Nebr. City
Lula M. Carlson, age 84 of Nebraska City passed away on January 4, 2023 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Lincoln, NE. Lula Mae Carlson was born on July 19, 1938 at rural Red Oak, IA; the daughter of Frederick William “Fred” and Beulah Elizabeth (Smith) Knittel. She attended school and graduated from Stennett Consolidated High School at Stennett, IA with the Class of 1956.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Middle School using Tennessee model to help students catch up
BEATRICE – As schools around the nation try to make up ground in student learning lost as a result of the Covid pandemic, a middle school in southeast Nebraska is trying a focused approach. Beatrice Middle School is undertaking what it calls the student I-C-U program. Principal Andrew Haake...
The historic 1939 Rulo Bridge crossing over the Missouri River into Holt County was rebuilt and opened in 2013
The Rulo Bridge spans the Missouri River on U.S. Route 159. It crosses over from Holt County, Missouri to Richardson County, Nebraska, and the eastern boundary of Rulo. The Rulo Bridge spans the Missouri River on U.S. Route 159. It crosses over from Holt County, Missouri to Richardson County, Nebraska, and the eastern boundary of Rulo.
News Channel Nebraska
NE Kansas collision kills two in Brown County
BEATRICE – Two people were killed in an accident near Sabetha, Kansas last Wednesday, involving a vehicle struck after it had failed to yield to traffic, pulling onto a highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victims were 58-year-old Rodney Sanner and 53-year-old Robin Sanner, of Sabetha. The couple’s...
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
News Channel Nebraska
Parking spot disagreement leads to standoff in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A standoff occurred in Lincoln after a man reportedly pulled out a handgun on a woman during a disagreement about a parking spot. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to to the 900 block of Washington St. around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported threats complaint.
klkntv.com
One more day in the 50s; Disturbance arrives Wednesday
Tuesday is shaping up to be another very mild day across southeast Nebraska. Many will have another opportunity to reach the 50s, with some inching closer to the 60° mark. We’re forecasting a high of 55° in Lincoln on Tuesday. This is all accompanied by a mix of sun and clouds.
kmaland.com
Ronnie Harless, 49, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Gary D. "Red" Robertson
Gary Dean “Red” Robertson, 66, of Beatrice, died at his home on January 6, 2023. He was born on May 6, 1956 at Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1974. He worked for Bell’s Enterprises, at the local elevator, Burlington Northern Railroad, and was a farm hand for many years. Gary was a member of the Beatrice Eagles Club and enjoyed bow hunting, fishing, bike riding, and Husker sports.
klkntv.com
Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
kfornow.com
High Speed Chase Leads To 2 Accidents And Injuries
Wahoo, NE (December 6, 2023) On Friday night at approximately 10:00pm a Deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a vehicle that was speeding on Highway 79 near County Road N. The suspect vehicle immediately turned onto County Road N and headed east at a high rate of speed. The deputy pursued the vehicle.
WOWT
Nebraska woman gets charged $49k for a $14 lunch bill
A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after an alleged drunk driver plowed into their home. Omaha sports figure and jeweler team to benefit women. An Omaha athlete is using her jewelry line to support women in the metro. Plans to revitalize North Omaha Airport taking off. Updated: 16...
