Police searching for 4 men who beat and robbed delivery worker at Brooklyn NYCHA complex

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for four men or boys who robbed and beat a 42-year-old delivery worker at a NYCHA housing complex in last month.

The group jumped the man at the Howard Houses in Brownsville around 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to police.

They beat him with an unknown object and took his wallet and two iPhones, officials said.

The phones were worth about $320, and he lost a credit card and about $300 cash in the wallet.

The robbers fled on foot, and the victim refused medical attention on the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.