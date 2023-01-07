Look: NFL Fans Are Rooting For Raiders RB Josh Jacobs On Saturday

Saturday's game might not have any postseason implications for the Las Vegas Raiders, who have struggled through a disappointing 6-10 season.

But the team's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs is far from meaningless, at least for one star player.

The Raiders have announced that running back Josh Jacobs will take the field Saturday despite dealing with some difficult personal circumstances.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Jacobs has spent the past few days alongside his father, Marty Jacobs, who underwent emergency heart surgery earlier this week.

Marty apparently told his son that he wanted to watch him take the field — and attempt to wrap up the NFL rushing title in the process.

"Raiders star RB Josh Jacobs will play against the Chiefs after spending several days with his father, Marty, who had emergency heart surgery, per sources," Pelissero tweeted. "'Pops' told Josh he wants him to play, and will be watching from the hospital today."

Jacobs leads the NFL with 1,608 rushing yards on the season, 160 more than second-place Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns.

Not only does he have a chance to clinch that title on Saturday, he could break Marcus Allen's franchise record for rushing yards in a season. Allen rushed for 1,759 yards in 1985. Jacobs needs 152 yards to eclipse that mark.

While most of the NFL was focused on the recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin this week, and rightfully so, Jacobs had to deal with a medical scare of his own.

According to Ian Rapoport, his son, Braxton, found Marty Jacobs in pain on Tuesday and called 911, leading to the emergency surgery that may have saved Marty's life. Marty remains in intensive care.

Josh Jacobs and his father have long had a special bond, as noted by Pelissero. Josh, whose rough upbringing included a period of homelessness, has been outspoken about the outsize role Marty played in helping him reach the NFL. As a thank you, he bought his father a house once he made it to the league.

No surprise, NFL fans are going to be rooting for Jacobs to have a big game for his father on Saturday.

Quite a few are predicting that the extra motivation could lead to a massive performance.

Saturday's contest could well be Jacobs' last game as a Raider, as he is set to become a free agent after this season. On the surface, that would seem to give him even more reason to sit out and avoid injury.

But Jacobs will only be worried about playing for his father. Here's hoping he has a big game for "pops."