Suffolk, VA

Two Killed In Virginia Plane Crash That Sparked Three-Alarm Brush Fire (DEVELOPING)

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Two people were killed in a plane crash on Saturday afternoon in Suffolk, according to Virginia State Police.

Shortly before 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, officials say that a small passenger plane crash landed in the 3900 block of California Road and was fully engulfed in flames, leading to a treacherous brush fire, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Upon arrival, officials say that first responders were met by heavy smoke coming from the plane, which crashed approximately a quarter-mile off of Carolina Road, causing brush and trees to catch fire, and threatening homes in the area.

A third alarm was called in for the fire shortly after 3:15 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

“The fire is spreading across approximately 35 acres of open field and forest,” officials stated. “All residents affected have been safely evacuated. The fire is not under control.”

The scene of the plane crash and brush fire in Suffolk

Suffolk Fire & Rescue

While crews battled the blaze, the 3900 block of Carolina Road was closed. No information about the pilot or passenger has been released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

