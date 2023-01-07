Georgetown police chief ousted by new mayor

Georgetown Police Chief Mike Bosse has been terminated from his position by new Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins, effective Monday.

Assistant Police Chief Darin Allgood will serve as interim police chief , the Georgetown News-Graphic reported. The newspaper reported that Andrew Hartley, the city’s chief administrative officer, was also fired.

Jenkins told LEX 18 that the decision to replace Bosse and Hartley was not made quickly and represents “a change in direction,” but he did not provide specifics about his plans.

Jenkins was sworn in last month and will preside at a special-called meeting of the Georgetown City Council at 6 p.m. Monday at the Scott County Public Library.

Bosse said in a telephone interview Saturday that he was notified Friday and is “still processing the removal.”

“I’m hurt, but I cannot be angry,” he said. Bosse said he was not given a reason for his firing.

Bosse became police chief in Georgetown 10 years ago, after retiring from a 30-year career with the Lexington Police Department, where he attained the rank of assistant chief.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as chief of police,” he said, adding that he “couldn’t be more proud” of his accomplishments during that time and the people he worked with.