2023 01/10 – Margaret M. Samons
Margaret M. Samons, 104, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 4:20 am January 8, 2023, at Mt. Vernon Countryside Manor. She was born May 22, 1918, in Jefferson County, Illinois to the late Claude N. and Lula E. (Phillips) Piercy. Margaret married James Samons on November 21, 1946, in Mount Vernon, Illinois and he precedes her in death.
Dollar General Opens DG Market in Missouri
2023 01/21 – Marjorie Pasley Stover Schierbaum
Marjorie Pasley Stover Schierbaum departed this life to be with her Lord on January 7, 2023, at the age of 89. She was born March 14, 1933, in rural Mount Vernon, Illinois to Russell Arleigh and Eula Margaret (Hertenstein) Pasley. Marjorie first married James Stover on October 31, 1954. They had two children, Denise and Brent. She later married Ben Shierbaum on January 1, 1989. Ben preceded her in death on January 5, 2016.
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has decreed that all individuals and entities covered by the state’s Flag Display Act are to fly flags at half-staff in honor of a downstate fire chief who passed away last week. According to the proclamation, flags were to be lowered to honor Maroa Fire...
Illinois’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
Illinois might have a bustling metropolis with Chicago but it also has a tiny town too. I don't know if I could particularly deal with seeing the same small handful of people day in and day out but it seems like that's the sum of it for one town in Illinois. The town is still an incorporated actual town.
Illinois Lottery mints a new millionaire — their first of 2023
ILLINOIS — Someone in the state can call themselves a millionaire after winning the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot. According to the Illinois Lottery, one online player matched all five numbers for Monday’s evening drawing to win the jackpot worth $1,050,000. Those numbers are: 2-3-7-23-35. The player is the first Illinois Lottery millionaire of the year, […]
Illinois Lake Dubbed ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 1 Lake In Top 10
Looky there, Illinois is home to one of the most polluted lakes in America. Surprised?. Illinois has made far too many lists over the years and majority of them have not been so pretty. From being one of the worst states in America for winter, to being one of the happiest states in America, to having one of the worst cities to call home, there's one more to add to the growing list.
Understanding the Legality of Sleeping in Your Car in Illinois
Sleeping in your car is a common practice for travelers, shift workers, and homeless individuals alike. However, it's important to be aware of the laws surrounding this practice, especially if you plan on doing it in the state of Illinois. According to Illinois state law, it is generally legal to...
Pritzker just signed the assault weapons ban. What happens now?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker signed an assault weapon ban into law Tuesday night. Some of the law goes into effect immediately, some will not go into effect until later. Immediately Now in Illinois, it is illegal to sell or deliver any assault weapon anywhere in the state of Illinois. “Sales of assault weapons […]
5 Laws That Are Not Going into Effect in IL in 2023
Thinkstock[/caption]It's a brand new year and that means a long list of legal changes throughout the country and here in Illinois, but some laws just haven't made the list yet. Happy first Friday of January, how are you holding up?. Personally, I'm exhausted. This used to happen to me in...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/7/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois households now pay over three times more than they did nearly two decades ago to cover the cost of state pensions. The Illinois Policy Institute says that each household in the state spent $2,769 to fund government pensions in 2021, paying the third most for government workers’ retirements in the U.S. despite leading the nation in debt. State and local pensions cost homeowners $808 twenty-one (21) years ago in 2002. That’s a difference of over $1,900 which averages out to a $93.00 increase each year.
One Illinois City Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
When will I receive money from Illinois’ Snapchat lawsuit settlement?
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Illinois residents expecting to receive settlement money from a class-action lawsuit against Snapchat could begin receiving payments within 30 days. According to WMAQ, the plaintiff’s law firm confirmed the timetable for fund distribution. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the social media app violated the Illinois Biometric […]
Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce law requiring gun owners to register ‘assault weapons’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Boone and other counties across the state announced Wednesday that they will not enforce Illinois’ recently passed law that requires current owners of “assault weapons” to register with the state. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic […]
This Missouri County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in Illinois
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open its newest Illinois location in Chicago at 10 am, according to local reports.
Op-Ed: Goodbye, poor economic prospects. Goodbye, high taxes. Goodbye, Illinois.
By the time you finish reading this, another Illinoisan will have moved to another state. Last year, 141,656 people quit Illinois. That’s one every 3 minutes, 43 seconds. That’s nearly like Naperville or Joliet vanishing in a year. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated a total loss of 104,437 people between July 2021 and July 2022, somewhat blunted by births and moves from foreign countries. Yet the loss was still a...
