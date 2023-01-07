LOS ANGELES — Early in the fourth quarter of Monday’s national title game, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett stepped into the huddle with no play call and no plan to get his offense lined up one more time. The bizarre situation was the brainchild of head coach Kirby Smart, who called a timeout to let the fans celebrate Bennett then did the same thing minutes later for several Bulldogs defenders.

ATHENS, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO