q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Atmospheric river event returns to Western Washington
SEATTLE - After enjoying gorgeous weather Tuesday, we're tracking the return of an "atmospheric river" event in Western Washington. This corridor of moist air will trigger heavy rain around the region tonight through Friday. Highs today will reach the low to mid 50s. You can plan on several hours of...
Storm bringing several hazards to Whatcom County into the weekend
Atmospheric river will dump steady rain over the lowlands and mountains.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Gusty, cloudy and rainy Monday on tap
SEATTLE - Keep the rain jacket with you today! Scattered downpours will sweep through Western Washington today, especially this afternoon. It'll be blustery for the Cascade foothills and coastal beaches, too. Minor damages and power outages are possible. The National Weather Service has posted a Wind Advisory for some communities...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
King tides return to Puget Sound, but unlikely to bring much flooding
The king tides are back along Washington’s shoreline this week and should peak in the Seattle area on Wednesday. But for this round, at least, we are unlikely to see the flood damage that occurred two weeks ago, the last time the king tides hit. King tides are extraordinarily...
Windy conditions cause 20,000+ to lose power across Puget Sound
Windy conditions are battering parts of Western Washington Monday morning, with a reported 20,000 power outages currently impacting residents. Downed trees are already causing power outages, multiple road closures, and at least one person who was struck by a downed tree. As of 12:00 p.m., Puget Sound Energy is reporting...
Channel 6000
3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
Wind impacting Puget Sound part of larger storm pummeling California
From snow to ice storms and now wind, there seems to be no end to the wild weather in the Puget Sound area over the past several weeks. The windstorm that started off the workweek for the Puget Sound region saw trees downed around the area, killing one person in Fall City and plunging tens of thousands of residents into the dark. At the time of writing this article, 15,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity, along with 1,500 Seattle City Light customers.
NewsChannel 36
California winter weather could impact Twin Tiers
(WENY) -- California has been experiencing heavy rainfall this winter with no clear end in sight. While atmospheric rivers are bringing massive amounts of rainfall to the west coast, local experts say it isn’t likely locally. “We are experiencing an atmospheric river,” WENY Chief Meteorologist Joe Veres said, adding,...
GV Wire
Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.
The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
Forecast intensifies, calling for 24 inches in 48 hours on some Colorado peaks
The National Weather Service snow forecast for the next couple days in Colorado has been upgraded, now showing the potential for up to 24 inches of snow on some peaks between Tuesday morning and Thursday morning. Peaks in the area of Steamboat Springs, Aspen, and Silverton will likely get hit...
Montana Storm Alert: 40 MPH Wind and 12″ Mountain Snow Possible
Get ready for a slow commute and fresh round of shoveling, especially in southern Gallatin and Madison Counties. Driving with poor conditions might be a significant issue during commute times. Lots of mountain snow and very gusty winds are possible in the higher elevations with this storm. Gallatin and Madison...
Wind Advisory expires for Seattle area
SEATTLE — A Wind Advisory for the Puget Sound expired Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory, starting at 6 a.m. and lasting until 12 p.m. Monday. The advisory was initially in place for the east Puget Sound lowlands, but NWS Seattle extended the advisory to include Seattle, Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, Tacoma, Redmond, Kirkland, Bothell, Kenmore, Newport Hills, Sahalee and Pine Lake.
California Floods About to Get Worse as Huge Cyclone Hurtles Towards Coast
Wednesday's cyclone will be the latest in a series of high-intensity storms to hammer California since New Year's Eve.
Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho starting today
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for East Idaho calling for snow and 35 mph winds. The winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting late Monday morning and continuing through Tuesday morning. More snow is possible as the week progresses so check the local forecast for updates, especially if you plan to travel. The winter weather is expected to make for hazardous driving conditions throughout...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan
Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
State officials delay commercial Dungeness crab season in parts of Washington, Oregon
SEATTLE — The key Dungeness crab harvest areas from Klipsan Beach, Washington, to Cape Falcon, Oregon, will not open until Feb. 1 because surveys found legal-sized males still lacked enough recoverable meat in their shells. A policy group that includes the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the...
Here’s what the water supply outlook says about Oregon’s precipitation
The NRCS indicated that the dry October did no favors for the state.
kymkemp.com
Chain Requirement for Part of Hwy 36, 101 in Oregon Closed, But Most Major Highways Holding Up
The rain continues to fall, the wind is blowing, snow is choking the highest mountain passes (Scott’s Mountain on Hwy 3 is closed with no estimated time of reopening) Winter storms have been pummeling us for days with no real end in sight. Currently, the National Weather Service in Eureka is predicting Ferndale will Flood late Thursday night–cresting about 20 feet at 6 a.m. Friday and maybe flooding again on Sunday. The Mad River should reach monitor stage after midnight on Wednesday but isn’t expected to reach flood stage at this point.
