Kentucky releases 2023 visitor's guide featuring art, adventure
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The 2023 Kentucky Visitor's Guide has been released by the Kentucky Department of Tourism. The theme of this year's guide is Beauty in the Bluegrass. It encourages visitors to enjoy Kentucky's artistic talents including handcrafted quilts, handblown glass, live music, art and southern cuisine, the Tourism Department said Tuesday in a statement.
Muhammad Ali Center to offer free admission on MLK Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville is offering free admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. That Monday, January 16, the center will offer hourly viewings of King's "I Have A Dream" speech and host a panel of students who will speak about King and Ali's legacies.
WLKY.com
Louisville's first LaRosa's is giving away free pizza ahead of opening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is expected to open this month, and before it does, you can get a free sample. The Cincinnati-based pizza chain is opening near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. While there isn't a hard opening date yet, owners say it will be open before the end of January.
Awesome Kentucky ‘Super Chef’ Lands His Own Show on The Food Network
Recently I was doing some research about the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in Kentucky. I could've sworn that Darnell “Super Chef” Ferguson's Louisville, Kentucky breakfast restaurant was featured on Triple D. It wasn't, but Super Chef Darnell has competed in Guy's Grocery Games and Tournament of Champions. Chef Darnell is quickly adding to his hosting resume.
Tennessee-born business to open second Louisville location in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Commons will be getting Louisville's second-ever storefront of a Tennessee-based juicing shop. "I Love Juice Bar" will officially open for business on Saturday, Jan. 14, according to a press release. The juice bar offers juices, smoothies, bowls and plenty of vegan and gluten-free options across...
quicksie983.com
A Large Annual Event Has Been Canceled In The City Of Elizabethtown
A large annual event has been canceled in the City of Elizabethtown. The news was announced at the City Council Work Session meeting yesterday. “We, along with the Elizabethtown Police Department, have had to make the very tough decision on foregoing the festival of the Barbecue, Bands & Bikes. Unfortunately over the last several years, we have seen an uptick in criminal nature. We just feel that with what the festival has been producing, that it is best and safest for our patrons, our citizens and all the folks that like to enjoy the city events that it is best to shelf that event” City of Elizabethtown Events Program Manager Sarah Vaughn.
WLKY.com
New restaurant Lou Lou on Market, with downstairs speakeasy, now open in NuLu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular St. Matthews restaurant opened a new concept in Nulu. Lou Lou Food & Drink just opened Lou Lou on Market in the former Decca location. The restaurant is bringing a Cajun flare to the neighborhood. The menu is New Orleans-inspired but offers a variety...
tmpresale.com
ZZ Tops show in Louisville, KY Apr 8th, 2023 – presale code
The newewst ZZ Top presale passcode has finally been added. During this presale YOU WILL have the opportunity to order great performance tickets before members of the public. Don’t fail to use this terrific opportunity to go and see ZZ Top’s event in Louisville, KY 🙂. ZZ Top...
Louisville Zoo to host job fair, looking for 'outgoing, highly motivated' individuals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all animal lovers! If you are looking for a job, we've got the perfect one for you. The Louisville Zoo is looking for "outgoing, highly motivated individuals who enjoy working with the public" to fill seasonal positions in a variety of their departments. There are...
Who are the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival has announced five women who will serve as princesses for this year’s festival. Hayley Benson, Lauren Carter, Mahshad Taheri, Mallory Hudson and Valerie Tran were selected Monday morning during an event at Dillard’s Mall St. Matthews location. The women will...
Wave 3
Local non-profit Shirley’s Way hosts 30th annual Cabo Wabo Coat Party
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local non-profit, Shirley’s Way, held their 30th annual Cabo Wabo Coat Party Saturday evening to help the less fortunate stay warm this winter. This year, they broke a record and gave away around 700 coats to people who need them. Mike Mulrooney started the...
WLKY.com
For first time ever, 2 Kentuckians win 2023's Miss Earth USA titles together
ORLANDO, Fla. — Making history. For the first time ever, the state of Kentucky had not just one, but two winners in the Miss Earth USA pageant. The 2023 event was held in Orlando from Jan. 1 to 8. There were 51 Miss Earth USA and 70 Teen Miss Earth USA delegates from across the country.
kshb.com
Planned tent encampment serves as hope for people who are homeless
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nestled on the property of a former church in carefully arranged rows is a tent encampment that personifies its name. It's called Hope Village. “There was a guy that said to us, ‘This is the most human I ever felt in my life,” said Rev. Stachelle Bussey, who is the driving force behind Hope Village.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
WHAS 11
Check Out the Z Salon and Spa Difference
Z Salon and Spa has been serving the Louisville community for more than 30 years. See why Z attracts the top talent in the area and how they have developed the Z Culture.
wdrb.com
The new Bolt + Tie community in Clarksville has something for everyone
CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- The "Bolt + Tie" work-live community has changed the landscape of Clarksville's riverfront. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores some of the micro retail studios. The Bolt + Tie development opened in May 2021, creating a vibrant residential area. It is located in South Clarksville Downtown near the...
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
Wave 3
Practitioner-assisted stretching offered in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Stretch Zone in Louisville wants the community to know about practitioner-assisted stretching. The Stretch Zone team says it can help you move around efficiently in life. WAVE News reporter Sean Baute went to go get stretched out. For more information on Stretch Zone, click or tap...
WLKY.com
The Eagle to open 2nd Louisville location at Oxmoor Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Eagle, a Cincinnati-based chicken chain, is planning a second Louisville location in Oxmoor Center,Louisville Business First reports. The group filed plans to the city to open a restaurant in the mall. Joe Lanni, co-founder of Thunderdome Restaurant Group, which owns The Eagle, said the restaurant is taking up about 4,200 square feet on the exterior of the mall near Topgolf.
wdrb.com
LaRosa's Pizzeria offering free slices Saturday ahead of opening 1st Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pretty soon you'll be able to get a slice of a Cincinnati delicacy in Louisville, and it isn't chili. LaRosa's Pizzeria is opening its first Louisville restaurant later this month. It will be in the Springhurst Towne Center in the building that used to be O'Charley's.
WHAS11
