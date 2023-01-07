ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Kentucky releases 2023 visitor's guide featuring art, adventure

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The 2023 Kentucky Visitor's Guide has been released by the Kentucky Department of Tourism. The theme of this year's guide is Beauty in the Bluegrass. It encourages visitors to enjoy Kentucky's artistic talents including handcrafted quilts, handblown glass, live music, art and southern cuisine, the Tourism Department said Tuesday in a statement.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Muhammad Ali Center to offer free admission on MLK Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville is offering free admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. That Monday, January 16, the center will offer hourly viewings of King's "I Have A Dream" speech and host a panel of students who will speak about King and Ali's legacies.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville's first LaRosa's is giving away free pizza ahead of opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is expected to open this month, and before it does, you can get a free sample. The Cincinnati-based pizza chain is opening near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. While there isn't a hard opening date yet, owners say it will be open before the end of January.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

Awesome Kentucky ‘Super Chef’ Lands His Own Show on The Food Network

Recently I was doing some research about the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in Kentucky. I could've sworn that Darnell “Super Chef” Ferguson's Louisville, Kentucky breakfast restaurant was featured on Triple D. It wasn't, but Super Chef Darnell has competed in Guy's Grocery Games and Tournament of Champions. Chef Darnell is quickly adding to his hosting resume.
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

A Large Annual Event Has Been Canceled In The City Of Elizabethtown

A large annual event has been canceled in the City of Elizabethtown. The news was announced at the City Council Work Session meeting yesterday. “We, along with the Elizabethtown Police Department, have had to make the very tough decision on foregoing the festival of the Barbecue, Bands & Bikes. Unfortunately over the last several years, we have seen an uptick in criminal nature. We just feel that with what the festival has been producing, that it is best and safest for our patrons, our citizens and all the folks that like to enjoy the city events that it is best to shelf that event” City of Elizabethtown Events Program Manager Sarah Vaughn.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
tmpresale.com

ZZ Tops show in Louisville, KY Apr 8th, 2023 – presale code

The newewst ZZ Top presale passcode has finally been added. During this presale YOU WILL have the opportunity to order great performance tickets before members of the public. Don’t fail to use this terrific opportunity to go and see ZZ Top’s event in Louisville, KY 🙂. ZZ Top...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Who are the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival has announced five women who will serve as princesses for this year’s festival. Hayley Benson, Lauren Carter, Mahshad Taheri, Mallory Hudson and Valerie Tran were selected Monday morning during an event at Dillard’s Mall St. Matthews location. The women will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kshb.com

Planned tent encampment serves as hope for people who are homeless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nestled on the property of a former church in carefully arranged rows is a tent encampment that personifies its name. It's called Hope Village. “There was a guy that said to us, ‘This is the most human I ever felt in my life,” said Rev. Stachelle Bussey, who is the driving force behind Hope Village.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

The new Bolt + Tie community in Clarksville has something for everyone

CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- The "Bolt + Tie" work-live community has changed the landscape of Clarksville's riverfront. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores some of the micro retail studios. The Bolt + Tie development opened in May 2021, creating a vibrant residential area. It is located in South Clarksville Downtown near the...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Practitioner-assisted stretching offered in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Stretch Zone in Louisville wants the community to know about practitioner-assisted stretching. The Stretch Zone team says it can help you move around efficiently in life. WAVE News reporter Sean Baute went to go get stretched out. For more information on Stretch Zone, click or tap...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

The Eagle to open 2nd Louisville location at Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Eagle, a Cincinnati-based chicken chain, is planning a second Louisville location in Oxmoor Center,Louisville Business First reports. The group filed plans to the city to open a restaurant in the mall. Joe Lanni, co-founder of Thunderdome Restaurant Group, which owns The Eagle, said the restaurant is taking up about 4,200 square feet on the exterior of the mall near Topgolf.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
