CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The state’s workforce development agency is ready to use space in an old department store in hopes of getting more West Virginians back to work. WorkForce West Virginia announced the Jobs Connect Center and Work4WV initiatives Tuesday. Both will be operated out of Workforce’s new headquarters at the former Elder Beerman location at the Shops of Kanawha in Kanawha City.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO