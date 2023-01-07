Read full article on original website
Mason County woman killed in Route 35 collision
WINFIELD, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kanawha County
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Kanawha County before Tuesday night’s drawing in the multi-state lottery game. The West Virginia Lottery announced Wednesday the ticket was sold at the Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road in South Charleston. The...
Bill Gates talks up West Virginia’s potential for new energy development
Bill Gates, the tech giant who has taken a big interest in energy initiatives, says West Virginia is primed for new opportunities. “There’s a big transition taking place,” Gates said at an appearance in Charleston, describing a shift to increasingly efficient batteries, compact and safer nuclear production facilities and more.
State BOE votes to lift state of emergency for Lincoln schools, provide guidance to Clay schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Lincoln County Schools has regained control of its system. The state Board of Education voted Wednesday to lift the state of emergency and give local control back to the district. Lincoln County had been under state supervision for more than two years for not following transportation and financial policies.
WorkForce West Virginia reveals new facility, initiatives to help fill jobs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The state’s workforce development agency is ready to use space in an old department store in hopes of getting more West Virginians back to work. WorkForce West Virginia announced the Jobs Connect Center and Work4WV initiatives Tuesday. Both will be operated out of Workforce’s new headquarters at the former Elder Beerman location at the Shops of Kanawha in Kanawha City.
Some Raleigh County residents enter a third week with no water
NAOMA, W.Va. — Most of Raleigh County is back in water service after a massive outage over the Christmas holiday, but not everybody. Some residents are entering a third week of no water and the frustration has reached maximum level. “It’s to the point where we’re tired. We just...
Man dies from injuries suffered in officer-involved shooting in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man shot by a Charleston police officer Wednesday afternoon after the officer was struck with a pipe has died. According to Charleston Police Department Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett, officers were investigating a trespassing complaint in the Spring Street-Bullet Street area at about 12:50 Wednesday afternoon when they encountered a man identified as William Henry Jr, 43, of Charleston. Hazelett said Henry refused to cooperate with the officers and armed himself with a pipe.
Fatal crash under investigation in Putnam County
HURRICANE CREEK, W.Va. — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County Monday evening. The crash, involving a passenger vehicle and tractor-trailer, occurred at around 6:30 p.m. near the Hurricane Creek Road intersection. The wreck claimed one life and at least one...
Popular Kanawha County restaurant destroyed in fire
CAMPBELLS CREEK, W.Va. — A popular Kanawha County restaurant was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning. The blaze broke out at around 10 a.m. at the Dairy Winkle on Campbells Creek Road. “It was a heavy fire when they got there,” Kanawha County Office of Emergency Services Director C.W. Sigman...
Damage extensive after unruly behavior at juvenile lockup
MADISON, W.Va. — State Police are investigating unruly behavior by four juvenile inmates at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Detention Center in Boone County from the weekend. The four teens, all males and all age 17, got out of control at the lockup on Saturday evening according to investigators and caused significant damage to a wing of the facility.
