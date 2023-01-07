Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Jerry Jones For Lying Before Cowboys-Bucs Game
Jerry Jones on Tuesday insisted Mike McCarthy’s job security is not dependent on how the Cowboys fare against the Buccaneers on Monday night. Stephen A. Smith believes there’s no truth to that claim. The football world for a while now has speculated McCarthy might not have a future...
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Breaking: Longtime NFL Coach Informs Team He's Retiring
One of the most experienced coaches in the NFL is calling it a career. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees has informed the team that he's retiring. Pees, 73 years old, has been considering the decision for multiple weeks now, per a report. His mind is now made up. ...
New England Patriots Likely Losing Prominent Coach
The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have a lot on their plate after a disappointing season that had the team come up one game short of making the playoffs. It looked like the offseason was off to a good start for the team when Head Coach Bill Belichick announced he would be returning next year for the 2023 NFL season, but then an already thin coaching room looks to be getting even thinner.
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Announcement
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be back for another season in 2023. The Patriots head coach announced on Monday morning that he will return for another season. "Bill Belichick tells reporters that he'll be back for another season in 2023 and, "the process will start today." He'll...
Jack Jones Reportedly ‘Talked Back’ To Bill Belichick Over Suspension
Bill Belichick and Jack Jones probably need to sit down for a good, long chat this offseason. The New England Patriots last week officially suspended Jones, ending what once was a promising rookie campaign for the fourth-round cornerback. The decision reportedly was made after Jones was late to — and missed — rehab sessions for the knee injury he suffered in Week 14. The situation led Belichick to hold a team meeting, during which he used Jones as an example of what players shouldn’t do while rehabbing injuries.
Richard Sherman Rips Cardinals After Kliff Kingsbury Firing
The Arizona Cardinals on Monday fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The news wasn’t all that shocking, seeing as Arizona went 4-13 during the 2022 NFL season, but it’s certainly been a rapid fall from grace after the Cardinals less than a year ago signed Kingsbury to a contract extension through the 2027 campaign.
How many NFL wild card teams have won the Super Bowl?
Six wild card teams enter the 2022 NFL playoffs looking to make history – the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins in the AFC and the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC. While it’s only been a couple of years since a...
Patriots Assistant Rumored As Coordinator Candidate For This Team
If Nick Caley doesn’t become the Patriots’ next offensive coordinator, he could land that job elsewhere this offseason. The longtime New England assistant will be a “name to watch” for Houston’s OC position if the Texans hire current Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported Wednesday.
Everyone's Making Same Joke About Bill Belichick Tonight
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey got off to a hot start during tonight's National Championship matchup against TCU. The talented sophomore reeled in four passes for 74 yards and a touchdown during the first quarter. McConkey doesn't have the prototypical star wide receiver build, but he's no doubt an excellent...
What Trio Of Patriots Free Agents Said About Possible Returns
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Patriots could see significant roster turnover this offseason, with multiple key players set to hit free agency. Some of those players were asked about their contract statuses following Sunday afternoon’s season-ending road loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jakobi Meyers and Damien Harris both left no doubt that they’d love to return to New England, while Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater both sounded like players ready to retire.
NFL Coach Reportedly Meeting With Owner Monday Afternoon
Just 10 months ago, the Arizona Cardinals signed Kliff Kingsbury to a six-year extension that would keep him in Phoenix through 2027. Now, after a disappointing 4-13 season, he and owner Michael Bidwill will reportedly sit down discuss his future. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "[Bidwill and Kingsbury] are scheduled...
NFL coaching rumors: Patriots ‘have done their research’ on Kliff Kingsbury (report)
Coming off a 2022 season where the offense fell below expectations, the New England Patriots could be in the market for a new offensive coordinator. Early rumblings have linked Bill Belichick to former assistant Bill O’Brien, who’s now at Alabama. However, recent rumors have linked the Patriots to another offensive coach with New England ties.
Legendary Patriots Star Has Brutally Honest Bill Belichick Comment
Ty Law dropped a bombshell comment about New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Tuesday. Law, who used to play cornerback for the tea, said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” that Belichick may not command the respect of younger players as he used to. “I will say today’s player ...
Sean McDermott Makes Admission After Bills’ Storybook Touchdown
A stroke of good luck set the stage for an incredible moment for the Bills on Sunday afternoon. Bad luck might actually be a better way of putting it. Head coach Sean McDermott planned to defer if Buffalo won the opening toss, but the coin ended up flipping in favor of the visiting New England Patriots. What happened next was a scene straight out of a feel-good film.
Patriots’ Damien Harris, Nelson Agholor drop truth bomb on free agency
The New England Patriots’ 2022 season came to an end with a 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, which might have been the final game for a handful of mainstays over the last several years. Of course, Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty hinted that it might have...
