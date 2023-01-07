ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Likely Losing Prominent Coach

The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have a lot on their plate after a disappointing season that had the team come up one game short of making the playoffs. It looked like the offseason was off to a good start for the team when Head Coach Bill Belichick announced he would be returning next year for the 2023 NFL season, but then an already thin coaching room looks to be getting even thinner.
iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Announcement

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be back for another season in 2023. The Patriots head coach announced on Monday morning that he will return for another season. "Bill Belichick tells reporters that he'll be back for another season in 2023 and, "the process will start today." He'll...
NESN

Jack Jones Reportedly ‘Talked Back’ To Bill Belichick Over Suspension

Bill Belichick and Jack Jones probably need to sit down for a good, long chat this offseason. The New England Patriots last week officially suspended Jones, ending what once was a promising rookie campaign for the fourth-round cornerback. The decision reportedly was made after Jones was late to — and missed — rehab sessions for the knee injury he suffered in Week 14. The situation led Belichick to hold a team meeting, during which he used Jones as an example of what players shouldn’t do while rehabbing injuries.
NESN

Richard Sherman Rips Cardinals After Kliff Kingsbury Firing

The Arizona Cardinals on Monday fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The news wasn’t all that shocking, seeing as Arizona went 4-13 during the 2022 NFL season, but it’s certainly been a rapid fall from grace after the Cardinals less than a year ago signed Kingsbury to a contract extension through the 2027 campaign.
NESN

Patriots Assistant Rumored As Coordinator Candidate For This Team

If Nick Caley doesn’t become the Patriots’ next offensive coordinator, he could land that job elsewhere this offseason. The longtime New England assistant will be a “name to watch” for Houston’s OC position if the Texans hire current Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported Wednesday.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Everyone's Making Same Joke About Bill Belichick Tonight

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey got off to a hot start during tonight's National Championship matchup against TCU. The talented sophomore reeled in four passes for 74 yards and a touchdown during the first quarter. McConkey doesn't have the prototypical star wide receiver build, but he's no doubt an excellent...
ATHENS, GA
NESN

What Trio Of Patriots Free Agents Said About Possible Returns

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Patriots could see significant roster turnover this offseason, with multiple key players set to hit free agency. Some of those players were asked about their contract statuses following Sunday afternoon’s season-ending road loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jakobi Meyers and Damien Harris both left no doubt that they’d love to return to New England, while Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater both sounded like players ready to retire.
The Spun

NFL Coach Reportedly Meeting With Owner Monday Afternoon

Just 10 months ago, the Arizona Cardinals signed Kliff Kingsbury to a six-year extension that would keep him in Phoenix through 2027. Now, after a disappointing 4-13 season, he and owner Michael Bidwill will reportedly sit down discuss his future. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "[Bidwill and Kingsbury] are scheduled...
NESN

Sean McDermott Makes Admission After Bills’ Storybook Touchdown

A stroke of good luck set the stage for an incredible moment for the Bills on Sunday afternoon. Bad luck might actually be a better way of putting it. Head coach Sean McDermott planned to defer if Buffalo won the opening toss, but the coin ended up flipping in favor of the visiting New England Patriots. What happened next was a scene straight out of a feel-good film.
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

NESN

