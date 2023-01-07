Read full article on original website
Skylynn Burnam - MLK Jr Unity Breakfast and March
WATCH | Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win. "I always dreamed of doing this," a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket.
UK’s First Male Dance Team Member is WKYT Athlete of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Dance Team heads to Nationals this weekend, and they have a different edge to them this year. That’s because for the first time in program history, they have a male on the squad. Jojo Edmonds, a Douglass alum, says dance has been his life...
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
Inflation continues to impact grocery store prices in Kentucky
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Economic inflation has been on the minds of Kentuckians for more than a year now. It’s impacting everything from purchasing a new car to soaring egg prices at the grocery store. People are wondering when inflation will start to deflate. Stephen Fister is one...
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (1/10/2023)
Chris Bailey's Forecast | A Big Late Week Storm System. WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington E-911 call times improve. Good Question: Why is the price of eggs so high?.
New Lexington youth ensemble looks to bring unity through song
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we prepare to celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a group of singers will be in Lexington to raise up their voices for the civil rights icon. That group has inspired one Lexington man to create something similar for youth here, using the...
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington E-911 call times improve
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington E-911 call times improve.
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Eyeing a rain and snowmaker
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty showers will blow in later this week. This system will also bring in some snow by Friday. The next couple of days will be calm compared to the end of the week. You’ll see temperatures climb to the 50s and 60s. A few scattered showers will develop on Wednesday. It’s not an all-day event, just mainly scattered around the region.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lexington
Lexington might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lexington.
New Commissioner of Health for Lexington appointed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is getting a new commissioner of health. The Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health approved the appointment of Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins. “I am excited to be part of a health department that is known for being leaders in public health,” Dr. Owens-Collins said. “It is an honor to have the Board of Health’s support in continuing the mission of helping Lexington be well.”
Kentucky deputies searching for owner of valuable train set
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County deputies are searching for the owner of some missing trains. Hundreds of pieces of a novelty train set are sitting in evidence at the sheriff’s office while deputies try to figure out who owns them. Officials say the trains could be worth quite a lot of money.
Good Question: How did Newtown Pike get its name?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some road names are obvious, while others aren’t as obvious, and that leads to today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Joyce asks, From downtown Lexington, Harrodsburg Road will take you to Harrodsburg, Winchester Road to Winchester, but how did Newtown Pike get that name?
WATCH | New agreement could restore benefits for Eric Conn victims
WATCH | New agreement could restore benefits for Eric Conn victims
Dogs rescued from hoarding situation now in the care of Lexington Humane Society
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some of the dogs rescued from a hoarding situation in Tennessee are now in the care of the Lexington Humane Society and will soon be in need of forever homes. In December, authorities in Tennessee removed dozens of dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home. The...
Beshear urges vaccinations as new COVID variant spreads across the country
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you have had COVID in the past few weeks, chances are, you’ve experienced the newest sub-variant. The World Health Organization says XBB1.5 is the most transmissible form of Omicron to date. It is making up more than a quarter of cases in the U.S.
Lexington man working to preserve Victorian-era home after wall collapse
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Victorian-era home in the heart of downtown Lexington was condemned last month after a brick wall began to collapse. Now, the homeowner is fighting to save a slice of history. For more than 20 years, Art Mize has called an 1890′s victorian era house along...
Popular Lexington restaurant still closed after pipe burst during arctic blast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington restaurant is closed after a pipe burst during December’s freeze. Ramsey’s Diner on Helmsdale Place shut down on Christmas Eve. According to the Herald-Leader, a sprinkler system froze and broke. It flooded the restaurant. It’s not the kind of Christmas surprise the...
Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - An accident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police say a Stanford Elementary staff member accidentally shot himself when he was there after school hours Tuesday night. According to police, it happened around 11 p.m.
