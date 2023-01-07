ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Skylynn Burnam - MLK Jr Unity Breakfast and March

FRANKFORT, KY
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
Inflation continues to impact grocery store prices in Kentucky

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Economic inflation has been on the minds of Kentuckians for more than a year now. It’s impacting everything from purchasing a new car to soaring egg prices at the grocery store. People are wondering when inflation will start to deflate. Stephen Fister is one...
KENTUCKY STATE
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (1/10/2023)

LEXINGTON, KY
New Lexington youth ensemble looks to bring unity through song

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we prepare to celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a group of singers will be in Lexington to raise up their voices for the civil rights icon. That group has inspired one Lexington man to create something similar for youth here, using the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington E-911 call times improve

LEXINGTON, KY
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
GEORGETOWN, KY
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Eyeing a rain and snowmaker

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty showers will blow in later this week. This system will also bring in some snow by Friday. The next couple of days will be calm compared to the end of the week. You’ll see temperatures climb to the 50s and 60s. A few scattered showers will develop on Wednesday. It’s not an all-day event, just mainly scattered around the region.
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
New Commissioner of Health for Lexington appointed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is getting a new commissioner of health. The Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health approved the appointment of Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins. “I am excited to be part of a health department that is known for being leaders in public health,” Dr. Owens-Collins said. “It is an honor to have the Board of Health’s support in continuing the mission of helping Lexington be well.”
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky deputies searching for owner of valuable train set

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County deputies are searching for the owner of some missing trains. Hundreds of pieces of a novelty train set are sitting in evidence at the sheriff’s office while deputies try to figure out who owns them. Officials say the trains could be worth quite a lot of money.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
Good Question: How did Newtown Pike get its name?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some road names are obvious, while others aren’t as obvious, and that leads to today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Joyce asks, From downtown Lexington, Harrodsburg Road will take you to Harrodsburg, Winchester Road to Winchester, but how did Newtown Pike get that name?
LEXINGTON, KY
WATCH | New agreement could restore benefits for Eric Conn victims

LEXINGTON, KY

