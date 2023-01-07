ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandergrift, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gateway boys basketball pounces on Kiski Area

Gateway wasted no time setting the ground rules for its fifth consecutive boys basketball victory, racing to a 21-point lead against homestanding Kiski Area and rolling to an overwhelming 65-43 victory Tuesday night. While Gateway coach Alvis Rogers was delighted with the scenario, Kiski Area’s Corey Smith watched helplessly as...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

A-K Valley girls basketball notebook: Status uncertain for Freeport’s Ava Soilis

Freeport senior guard Ava Soilis missed her team’s 55-36 nonsection victory over Riverview last Saturday after suffering a knee injury while battling for a rebound against Section 1-4A rival Highlands two days earlier. Yellowjackets coach Fred Soilis said Tuesday her status remains uncertain as she continues to be tested.
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Franklin Regional boys grind out victory over Latrobe

To win at Latrobe on Tuesday night, Franklin Regional had to slow down, then grind down the Wildcats. A victory had to be earned. The Panthers had to be patient with the lead and play smart basketball down the stretch. They succeeded as three players scored in double figures on...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin named a MaxPreps All-American

Belle Vernon fans see Quinton Martin as their Captain America. Now, he’s an All-American. The football star made super hero-like plays for the Leopards this past season in leading them to WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A championships. A five-star prospect who is one of the most sought-after recruits in...
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Top-ranked Norwin takes care of Hempfield girls

Her teammates call her “A,” but Norwin’s Ava Kobus could just as well be called, “Spark.”. She would wear the nickname well. Like she has throughout the season, the junior guard found her rhythm from 3-point range— particularly from the corners — and helped No. 1 Norwin pull away from visiting Hempfield, 53-29, on Monday night in Section 1-6A.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Laurel Highlands fends off Belle Vernon surge to win section showdown

Despite putting together a furious second-half rally to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit, Belle Vernon ultimately fell short Tuesday night. The Leopards took the lead midway through the third quarter and held it on a few occasions in the fourth, but Rodney Gallagher, Keondre DeShields and Laurel Highlands found a way to defend their home court and fend off the visitors for a 69-64 win in Section 3-4A action.
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin hires Penn-Trafford grad, former Hempfield coach Mike Brown

Mike Brown learned a lot in his two years as football coach at Hempfield. His time there might have been brief, but the knowledge he collected looks to be long-lasting. “A lot of valuable lessons,” Brown said. “I am very grateful to (athletic director) Brandon (Rapp) for believing in me. I was lucky to be surrounded by so many good people on my staff. The players bought into what we preached.”
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Pleasant expected to keep football coach Jason Fazekas

It looks like Jason Fazekas will be rehired as football coach at Mt. Pleasant. The district’s school board had opened the football coach’s position last month, but after a round of interviews, has decided to rehire Fazekas on Wednesday, according to the district’s school board meeting agenda.
kidsburgh.org

24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun

Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Becker West

Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle Heaven

*Please read to the end, Bicycle Heaven needs our help! Let's Pitch in to help keep this unique museum, a Pittsburgh staple. At 1800 Preble Ave, in Pittsburgh's Casey Industrial Park, lies "The world's largest bicycle museum and shop", Bicycle Heaven.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Richard L. “Rick” Myers

Richard L. “Rick” Myers, 51, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes, at home, surrounded by his children, Friday, January 6, 2023. Born December 12, 1971 in State College, he was the son of Richard P. Myers and Linda Ishman Miller. A graduate of State College High...
OIL CITY, PA

