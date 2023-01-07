Read full article on original website
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gateway boys basketball pounces on Kiski Area
Gateway wasted no time setting the ground rules for its fifth consecutive boys basketball victory, racing to a 21-point lead against homestanding Kiski Area and rolling to an overwhelming 65-43 victory Tuesday night. While Gateway coach Alvis Rogers was delighted with the scenario, Kiski Area’s Corey Smith watched helplessly as...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A-K Valley girls basketball notebook: Status uncertain for Freeport’s Ava Soilis
Freeport senior guard Ava Soilis missed her team’s 55-36 nonsection victory over Riverview last Saturday after suffering a knee injury while battling for a rebound against Section 1-4A rival Highlands two days earlier. Yellowjackets coach Fred Soilis said Tuesday her status remains uncertain as she continues to be tested.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: Franklin Regional focuses on closing out games
Franklin Regional has held halftime and second-half leads this season but has come up short at the final buzzer. Close games have been a regular thing for the Panthers, but they have had trouble squeezing wins out of them. “We have to learn how to play four total quarters and...
Trib 10: New team tops boys basketball power rankings
Five teams from the Trib 10 took a tumble this past week, but it was not enough to drop them out of the weekly power rankings. Tumultuous Tuesday in WPIAL boys hoops saw top-ranked New Castle and No. 4 Chartiers Valley fall to unranked opponents, Central Catholic and Moon. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 10, 2023: Central Catholic knocks off New Castle; Moon stops Chartiers Valley
Debaba Tshiebwe scored 18 points and Tommy Kristian added 17 to lead Central Catholic to a 56-45 win in Section 1-6A boys basketball Tuesday night, handing New Castle its first loss of the season. Central Catholic (5-5, 2-1) took control with a 19-8 run in the second quarter. Jonathan Anderson...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional boys grind out victory over Latrobe
To win at Latrobe on Tuesday night, Franklin Regional had to slow down, then grind down the Wildcats. A victory had to be earned. The Panthers had to be patient with the lead and play smart basketball down the stretch. They succeeded as three players scored in double figures on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With structure in place, Greensburg Salem girls emerge as Class 4A contenders
Greensburg Salem girls basketball players line up differently at times for the national anthem. Sometimes, it is by height — from 6-foot-1 Kaitlyn Mankins down to 5-1 freshman Mya Heasley. Other nights, it is by number: No. 1 Heasley to senior Patyan Henry, who wears No. 34. “It’s about...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin named a MaxPreps All-American
Belle Vernon fans see Quinton Martin as their Captain America. Now, he’s an All-American. The football star made super hero-like plays for the Leopards this past season in leading them to WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A championships. A five-star prospect who is one of the most sought-after recruits in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Top-ranked Norwin takes care of Hempfield girls
Her teammates call her “A,” but Norwin’s Ava Kobus could just as well be called, “Spark.”. She would wear the nickname well. Like she has throughout the season, the junior guard found her rhythm from 3-point range— particularly from the corners — and helped No. 1 Norwin pull away from visiting Hempfield, 53-29, on Monday night in Section 1-6A.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Laurel Highlands fends off Belle Vernon surge to win section showdown
Despite putting together a furious second-half rally to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit, Belle Vernon ultimately fell short Tuesday night. The Leopards took the lead midway through the third quarter and held it on a few occasions in the fourth, but Rodney Gallagher, Keondre DeShields and Laurel Highlands found a way to defend their home court and fend off the visitors for a 69-64 win in Section 3-4A action.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school wrestling notebook: Latrobe won’t travel to Virginia
The Latrobe wrestling team was scheduled to participate in the Virginia Duals this weekend, but because of the health of concerns of Latrobe coach Mark Mears’ wife, Mary, who suffered a heart attack Dec. 30, the veteran coach decided to tend to his wife. “It’s the best thing for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 9, 2023: Keystone Oaks’ Eriona Neal scores 1,000th point in key win
Eriona Neal scored 19 points, including the 1,000th of her career, to lead Keystone Oaks to a 55-48 victory over Avonworth in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-3A girls basketball Monday night. Francesca Pacak added 10 for Keystone Oaks (9-4, 2-1). Greta O’Brien and Rebecca Goetz each scored...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin hires Penn-Trafford grad, former Hempfield coach Mike Brown
Mike Brown learned a lot in his two years as football coach at Hempfield. His time there might have been brief, but the knowledge he collected looks to be long-lasting. “A lot of valuable lessons,” Brown said. “I am very grateful to (athletic director) Brandon (Rapp) for believing in me. I was lucky to be surrounded by so many good people on my staff. The players bought into what we preached.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
South Fayette’s Maddie Webber, Indiana’s Eva Fiala nominated for McDonald’s All-American Game
A pair of WPIAL girls basketball players are nominated for the top all-star game in the nation. South Fayette guard Maddie Webber and Indiana center Eva Fiala are among a nationwide pool of 722 girls and boys nominees for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games, set for 6:30 p.m. March 28 in Houston.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant expected to keep football coach Jason Fazekas
It looks like Jason Fazekas will be rehired as football coach at Mt. Pleasant. The district’s school board had opened the football coach’s position last month, but after a round of interviews, has decided to rehire Fazekas on Wednesday, according to the district’s school board meeting agenda.
Pitt Ends Season Ranked for Second Straight Year
The Pitt Panthers finished 2022-23 ranked No. 22 in the AP poll.
kidsburgh.org
24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun
Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle Heaven
*Please read to the end, Bicycle Heaven needs our help! Let's Pitch in to help keep this unique museum, a Pittsburgh staple. At 1800 Preble Ave, in Pittsburgh's Casey Industrial Park, lies "The world's largest bicycle museum and shop", Bicycle Heaven.
explore venango
Richard L. “Rick” Myers
Richard L. “Rick” Myers, 51, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes, at home, surrounded by his children, Friday, January 6, 2023. Born December 12, 1971 in State College, he was the son of Richard P. Myers and Linda Ishman Miller. A graduate of State College High...
nextpittsburgh.com
These Pittsburgh restaurants recreate foods you loved as a child with an adult twist
Food can bring back strong memories, especially if it’s a dish you had as a child. A favorite meal from your past can come rushing back just from flavors and scents. Like taking a trip in a time machine, here are a few iconic childhood tastes with adult twists and elevated ingredients available at Pittsburgh restaurants.
