Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
WBUR

House Republicans target the Department of Justice and FBI

Congressional Republicans campaigned on promises to go after the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI. Now, they are doing that. With their new majority, House Republicans created a subcommittee to conduct ongoing investigations into federal law enforcement agencies. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Jacqueline Alemany, the Washington Post's...
WBUR

Minimum wage and living wage, and changes to federal immigration policy

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 9. Tiziana Dearing is our host. With changes to federal immigration policy announced last week, we check in with immigrant advocates in our community on what the changes mean. From the Newsroom: Starting this year, Massachusetts raised its minimum wage to $15...
